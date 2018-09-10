Helios And Matheson's Future Remains Grim

This would require Helios and Matheson to either make further changes to MoviePass to lower utilisation rates again, or raise funds to cover the increased cash burn.

Cancelling members are likely to be those no longer getting enough value, leading to the remaining subscriber base having a higher average utilisation rate.

Under regular operations, the utilisation rate is probably going to end up at least a bit over one movie per month still.

Helios and Matheson has managed to reduce MoviePass's utilisation rate to under one movie per month, although aided by significant outages during that period.

Helios and Matheson's (HMNY) share price appears to have stabilised for now after a lengthy period of massive declines. It mentioned at the end of August that MoviePass's utilisation rate was under one movie per month during the last month. This has come at the cost of customer satisfaction though, with nearly half of surveyed users indicating that they are considering cancelling MoviePass.

There also appears to be a vicious cycle where changes to lower MoviePass's utilisation rate result in subscribers with lower usage cancelling, which then has the effect of increasing the average utilisation rate of the remaining subscribers. Helios and Matheson is then forced to either raise money to cover the increase cash burn again, or make additional changes to MoviePass that will set off another wave of cancellations.

Updated MoviePass Economics

Helios and Matheson mentioned that the utilisation rate went down to 0.9 movies per subscriber during the last month (at the end of August), which would allow it to be cash flow positive from subscriber revenue.

At that utilisation rate, Helios and Matheson may generate around $1 million in positive cash flow per month. However, that stated utilisation rate came during a period where there were often outages and significantly restricted movie selections and available showings. The table below shows the financials for such a scenario.

$ Million Per Month Revenue $30 Less: Movie Ticket Costs $25 Less: Net Other Expenses $4 Positive Cash Flow $1

Various reports indicate that the outage situation has improved significantly, and that the movie selection has also been expanded, although ticket availability remains spotty.

I would expect that the utilisation rate will creep up again since the situation for consumers appears somewhat better than before in terms of outages and availability. This would put Helios and Matheson back into a cash burning state again, as an increase to say 1.2 movies per subscriber per month ($33 million in ticket costs with 3 million subscribers) probably results in around $7 million in cash burn per month. I don't put much stock into Helios and Matheson's ability to generate non-subscription revenue at the moment, given its limited results in that area so far.

$ Million Per Month Revenue $30 Less: Movie Ticket Costs $33 Less: Net Other Expenses $4 Cash Burn $7

Helios and Matheson had $26 million in cash and $25.4 million on deposit with its merchant processors as of August 9. At the end of Q2 2018 it had $21.3 million in accounts payable and accrued expenses and I don't believe that it provided an updated number for that beyond June 30.

If we assume that accounts payable and accrued expenses remained at a similar level for August 9, then Helios and Matheson would have had $30.1 million in net operating working capital at that time. That would translate into a bit over four months of runway with $7 million in cash burn per month.

With that level of cash burn, Helios and Matheson technically may be able to avoid additional dilution (if it chooses to) for several months, but it faces a challenging choice between higher cash burn or larger subscriber losses.

Significant Declines In Customer Satisfaction

An August survey conducted by National Research Group shows that MoviePass's issues and changes have significantly reduced customer satisfaction. A similar survey done in March indicated that 83% of MoviePass subscribers were more satisfied with MoviePass than any other subscription service. This declined to 48% in the August survey.

As well, 47% of current MoviePass customers were contemplating cancelling their membership (choosing answers in a range from very to somewhat likely). Only 37% indicated that they intended to keep their membership "for a long time", compared to 62% in the March survey.

I believe this information is consistent with my estimate that churn is at 10+% per month now. Helios and Matheson mentioned that around 8% of annual subscribers had cancelled, but did not provide any information about its monthly subscribers.

MoviePass was quite well liked before, so I think that the goodwill it built up is preventing an immediate mass exodus of that 47% who are considering cancelling. The cancellations are likely to happen over several months as subscribers move from the somewhat to very likely to cancel category if they can't find enough available movies to watch to justify their continuing subscription.

Effect Of Cancellations On Cash Burn

The cancellations also will have the effect of boosting the average utilisation rate of MoviePass's subscriber base as the cancellations will be heavily skewed towards those users that aren't getting sufficient value from MoviePass anymore (seeing 0 to 1 movies per month).

If we assume that around 40% of MoviePass subscribers cancel and that they average 0.5 movies per month (vs. an average of 1.2 for the whole subscriber base), then the remaining subscribers would be averaging 1.67 movies per subscriber per month.

If we allow for a modest amount of new subscribers averaging one movie per month, then at the end of 2018, MoviePass's situation may involve 2 million subscribers averaging 1.6 movies per subscriber per month.

This would result in Helios and Matheson's estimated cash burn increasing to $14 million per month with MoviePass's subscriber base down to 2 million.

$ Million Per Month Revenue $20 Less: Movie Ticket Costs $30 Less: Net Other Expenses $4 Cash Burn $14

That may result in Helios and Matheson turning to dilution to fund its operations again, or making changes to MoviePass again to attempt to lower the utilisation rate. Such changes will likely only be a short-term fix though as users who aren't getting value from MoviePass after those changes will be likely to cancel.

Reduction In Downloads

The app store rankings show that the influx of new MoviePass users has declined substantially. In July 2018, SensorTower estimated that there were 190,000 downloads of MoviePass between the Google Play and Apple App Stores. In August 2018, this was reduced to an estimated 80,000 downloads and MoviePass's app store rankings continue to fall.

At last check, MoviePass's ranking in the top free entertainment category of Google Play was out of the top 500, down over 100 spots from a couple weeks ago. The iPhone ranking has held up a bit better, remaining in the top 200 for the free entertainment category there.

The significant reduction in new users will result in a declining subscriber base when combined with the expected higher churn rates.

Conclusion

Helios and Matheson has temporarily managed to reduce MoviePass's utilisation rate through various changes. This has greatly affected MoviePass's satisfaction rate though and has resulted in nearly half of subscribers contemplating cancelling their subscription.

The challenge for Helios and Matheson is that the customers who are cancelling their subscriptions are generally those who aren't able to get sufficient value from MoviePass anymore. This will result in MoviePass's remaining subscriber base having a higher utilisation rate and MoviePass's cash burn increasing once again.

That may prompt Helios and Matheson to make more changes to lower the utilisation rate, chasing off additional subscribers who aren't getting value from MoviePass after the newest changes.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various companies and other opportunities along with full access to our portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.