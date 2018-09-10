Franklin Covey Company: Don't Get Too Excited

Introduction

If you have worked at a Fortune 500 listed company at some point within the past 25 years, you have likely participated in at least one of the corporate events put on by the Franklin Covey Company (NYSE: FC) with the most recognizable offering being “7 Habits of Highly Effective People”, authored by the late Stephen Covey. In the 90’s Covey was known as a business guru with an enormous following. For over a decade he built a business called the Covey Leadership Center which was eventually sold to competitor FranklinQuest in 1997 for $160 million (Source: FC SEC Filings). At the time of the deal, the combined annual revenues of the two companies was expected to be in the range of $445 million. For a few years the deal seemed to be working out for investors, however in 2001 the company took a big turn along with the rest of the economy. Revenues went from $602 million in 2000, to $439 million in 2001 and then $332 million 2002 (Source: FC SEC Filings). A bit of this slump can be attributed to the bursting of the corporate training bubble that was driven by the belief in developing the best corporate management through very intense training which was promoted by industry legends such as Jack Welch of GE. Over time the popularity of this strategy has dissipated and FC has struggled to regain its financial footing.

*Produced by Author (Source: FC SEC Filings)

Today FC is in the middle of a strategic plan to transition its business to a Subscription-as-a-Service (SAAS) model from one in which they only charge per course and seminar that they host. Currently the company is trading just under 15 times its 2017 free cash flow which depending on future growth rates could represent excellent value for a growing business. Some investors have put price targets on FC’s stock that would see it doubling in value based on the belief that the transition to SaaS will increase revenue on a per customer basis overall and reduce the inherent cyclicality that was experienced in two previous recessions. I however think that this thesis is misguided and that at best, FC is fully priced at its intrinsic value and that the transition to SaaS will not be nearly as successful as management claims it to be.

*Produced by Author (Source: FC SEC Filings)

The Transition to Subscription

In the best-case scenario, the SaaS transition will attract more clients to FC and contribute to a more sustainable revenue stream being earned from its existing client base. There are claims that the SaaS transition could increase revenue, per existing client in the double-digit percentages compared to the revenue being achieved under the old pricing scheme. My initial concern with this prediction is that it assumes that FC’s existing clients will either not notice they are spending more money or that they are accepting of the fact that they are spending considerably more for something that serves the same corporate strategic purpose with no tangible way of measuring a greater return for the additional money spent. In the oil industry there is a saying that when times are tough “Hug the Barrel” meaning, move your self into a position that is as closely related to the production of a barrel of oil, or better put, don’t be in a fluffy job with a nice title if you want to keep your job. The procurement of Franklin Covey courses is certainly nowhere near the “Barrel” in most organizations and can be better described as a “nice thing to have”, but certainly not required in a recessionary environment. Even in a department with a minimal budget such as Learning & Development, managers are still held to account to deliver to a specific budget and I am sure that there would be pressure to find ways to cut out frivolous things like Franklin Covey subscriptions in a touch economic environment regardless if there was a contract or not. While I believe that FC’s proprietary material is very valuable to any professional, much of it can easily get lost in a sea of similar offerings that delivery a similar message. Most bulls on the stock seem to believe that there is some sort of moat around FC because they possess the IP rights to material such as 7 Habits for Effective People. The IP protects them from other companies trying to teach and use Franklin Covey materials, but there are enough similar products out there that make it very easy for others to create their own space in the market. Just because something is proprietary, does not necessarily mean it will translate to pricing power. For example, there are several different corporate personality tests such as Myers Briggs, DISC, True Colors that are all likely proprietary but at the same time are very similar in many ways which management is likely indifferent to which one they decide to use.

Valuation

My experience with most corporate training is when a company decides to roll out a new curriculum, they start by identify a population of employees who they think should take it and then proceed to implement a massive undertaking by training them all within as quick a period as possible. Afterwards the internal demand for the training diminishes out considerably, only occurring when turnover occurs in enough positions. These new curriculum roll-outs tend to happen when the company feels pretty good about itself, profits are growing and management feels like they have plenty of resources to invest in their own people. But this can obviously change very quickly in a recessionary environment. Every big corporation regardless of size would be forced to cut spending even if there were contracts drafted with “Take-Or Pay” provisions during a recessionary environment.

In valuing FC, I believe it would be more prudent for an investor to rely on the historical performance of the company rather than it being considered a turnaround. FC has done really well in the past decade as it recovered from the financial crisis but my belief is that it is currently trading above its intrinsic value which is not that abnormal for a cyclical stock that is likely to see some significant loss of revenue in the future. Right now, I would say that it is more likely that the intrinsic value of FC is closer to around $200 million based on a multiple of 15 of their average FCF for the past 10 years of $12.1 million. The value could be a bit more due to the transition to SaaS smoothing out the cyclicality of their business, but I think FC would still experience a severe decrease in revenues in a recessionary environment. For example, in the years 2005 to 2009 FC’s revenue went from $283 million to $123 million and their FCF went from $18 million to $3 million. This would cause a considerable revaluation of their stock price downwards in the area of over 50% if something similar would occur. However, the fact that FC can remain FCF positive when revenues go down that much shows that they are very unlikely to go out of business and the value of your investment is unlikely to ever go to zero. Even their debt is currently at reasonable levels with interest payments only amounting to $2.4 million 2017 (Source: FC SEC Filings). These payments could easily be sustained in an environment similar to that in 2009 as long as interest rates do not skyrocket which is also very unlikely in a recession.

*Produced by Author (Source: FC SEC Filings)

The problems I see are that the products that FC sells are short lived in most organizations. It becomes a fad and the company will train all they deem required to be trained in this method and then they move on to the next best thing that is being promoted. I am not saying FC’s material is bad or that FC does not provide a quality product, its just the nature of the industry in which they operate. Unlike a university or college, FC sells a very limited scope of material and there are only so many times in one’s life that you need to take the 7 Habits of Effective People. My best guess is that FC will have initial success with the rollout of SaaS and the stock could see some good appreciation, however it will be short-lived.

This article may sound overly pessimistic but it seems like there are lot of investors today looking at what they would consider value plays but forgetting that FC’s products are inherently cyclical. Do you really want to be going long on a company that has clearly been very cyclical in the past with only a bit of margin of safety built into the price? Now is probably not the time to be betting on companies providing very optimistic guidance through 2021 given where we are with in the long bull run, the valuation of the stock market and rising interest rates. To be long on FC you really have to have an opinion on the macro environment and where the overall economy will be in 3 years. Macro predictions don’t usually work out well for most people and I feel like investors would be better off investing in a fair valued small cap that will likely return 7%-10% in the next 5 years over a stock that MAY return 40%- 50% in 3 years but requires the strong tailwinds of a booming US economy. Maybe FC will go up to $35 or $37 in a short amount of time but most investors who are succeeding in these types of bets don’t realize the risk they are taking on to achieve them.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.