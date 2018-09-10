Tilly's: At This Valuation There Are Better Options Available

TLYS isn't really doing any better than competitors currently, nor is it expected to over the next five years.

The stock is now back down close to where it was before the report, but TLYS is still very expensive compared to peers on a forward P/E basis.

Tilly's (TLYS) rallied almost 20% after the company reported Q2 earnings at the end of August (the stock is now back down close to where it was since TLYS announced a secondary offering earlier this week). While there were positives to take from Q2, it wasn't exactly the stellar quarter that the initial rally implied. TLYS trades at a large premium to peers but the company isn't performing any better than competitors currently, nor is it expected to over the next 5 years either. There are better options available in the retail/apparel space.

Figure 1: 1 Month Stock Performance

Source: Morningstar

Q2 Review and Valuation Discussion

Sales increased 13.4% in Q2, beating estimates by 2.11M, however roughly 2/3 of the increase came from back-to-school spending that shifted into the second quarter. But this was still the company's best quarter in years even if you exclude the sales impact of the calendar shift. Comp store sales were up 4.4%, which is TLYS's best comp since Q3 FY16, and sales on the e-commerce platform grew 8%. Management is guiding for 3-6% same store sales growth in Q3, so it's clear that the strong performance here wasn't just the result of a calendar shift.

After years of underwhelming comps growth at Tilly's, it's easy to see why the market responded the way that it did. Management believes the e-commerce business is "back on track" again (last year e-commerce sales fell 2.5%), and the spike after Q2 more or less implied that TLYS finally figured things out on the organic growth front. But investors need to be careful here, as it's also possible that the strong performance reflects northing more than a sector-wide improvement in economic conditions and consumer spending rather than anything specific to TLYS. After all, US GDP growth accelerated to 4.1% in the second quarter (compared to 2% in Q1), which is the highest rate of growth in nearly four years, and everyone else has been reporting better numbers as well.

TLYS's mall-based apparel retail competitors Abercrombie and Fitch (ANF), American Eagle (AEO), Express (EXPR), The Gap (GPS), and Nordstrom (JWN) grew same store sales by an average of 4% in Q2, so Tilly's isn't doing anything special here. But, at a forward P/E ratio of 22x, TLYS trades at a large premium to its peers ANF, AEO, Ascena Retail (ASNA), EXPR, GPS, and JWN, who trade at a median of 16.9x forward earnings.

A premium of some kind is probably justified since TLYS is more profitable than the average competitor: TLYS converted 6.4% of revenues into free cash flow over the past 12 months, compared to an average of 4.4% for the peer group. But there isn't a ton of margin upside remaining here since this 6.4% already exceeds the company's normalized level of profitability from the past 10-year cycle (about 5% FCF conversion) and is actually pretty close to the absolute peak level over this period (~8%). You could argue that management is working on initiatives to save costs, but it's important to remember that the competitive environment for retailers has become more challenging since e-commerce really started to take over within the past 3-5 years. Consistent FCF conversion rates in the high single-digits still aren't realistic for TLYS.

Analysts expect TLYS to actually grow at a lower rate than competitors over the next five years. According to Yahoo Finance, TLYS is expected to grow earnings 12% annually, compared to 18% for ANF, 14.5% for AEO, 21% for ASNA, 12% for EXPR, 12% for GPS, and 9.4% for JWH. This works out to a peer average of 14.5%. You should always take analyst estimates with a grain of salt, and the fact that TLYS is expected to grow faster than competitors this year suggests that the market is discounting these longer-term forecasts. But there's something to be said for these estimates and intuitively it makes sense: if TLYS isn't growing revenues any faster than competitors currently, and if there's limited margin upside potential, it follows that TLYS most likely won't grow EPS any faster than its competitors over a longer time horizon.

Conclusion

Even after adjusting for the impact of back-to-school sales, TLYS had a strong performance in Q2. The issue is that pretty much everyone else in the retail/apparel space had a strong Q2 as well, so it's not exactly clear if management has really figured things out. TLYS trades at a large premium to peers, but while some premium is probably justified, there doesn't appear to be much upside for investors in the short-term. Investors looking to play the apparel space would be better off with another option.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.