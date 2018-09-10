Tesla's Weekend Sellathon

The weekend event could also be just a “grab for cash” in a quarter where Musk has promised profitability, but such events will further alienate and decrease potential Tesla customers.

Introduction

This weekend Tesla (TSLA) announced a “delivery event” in the San Francisco area. The event has received only minimal coverage so far, but it also reminded me of the various times that Tesla released disappointing delivery reports or other disappointing news either late on a Friday or during a holiday weekend.

Apparently, Tesla sent out an email sometime on Friday announcing that Model 3 reservation holders could come to the Fremont delivery center and “pick out” a car for themselves. Not to “pick up” a car that they might have originally ordered and configured, but to walk through a lot filled with Model 3s, and if there was one that they might like, they could then pull a “tag” off that car and then proceed to the order processing desk.

There have been comments posted on Twitter about how poorly managed the event was, with customers then waiting hours to have their purchases finalized by what was apparently a hastily assembled crew of Tesla personnel. All of this sounds comical to me and it also sounds like that dreaded 30-minute session with a traditional auto dealer “finance” person which would also try to add on extras such as the “Polyglycoat” would have actually been a positive experience by comparison.

Although a week after Labor Day, the event also reminded me of well-known weekend “sellathon” events from those disparaged traditional auto dealers whose tactics that Elon Musk has promised to his faithful flock to never follow. And, so, in my opinion, this event is actually a significant data point signaling many aspects of deterioration both in how Tesla deals with its customers and in displaying its weaknesses in planning, manufacturing, and logistics. I will let others get into speculating about what this may also signal about Tesla’s actual financial condition, although with negative working capital at the end of last quarter, this could also be a late in the quarter cash grab for Tesla.

A suddenly announced “Delivery Event”

There was a pretty good description on Reddit about the weekend delivery event. What is also now very interesting about the event is that its location in Fremont is only about 50 miles from the now well-publicized “holding lot” of Model 3s that has been located in Lathrop, California. My opinion is that the weekend sales event is now the next stage of how to deal with all the Model 3s in the holding lot, but it also says a huge number of negative things about the reality of Tesla’s operations and promises to its customers.

The overall Tesla “promise” to its customers has always been “you can build a car to order” and then have it delivered to you when ready. That promise has now apparently changed to:

If you order a car from us - along with having to pay a reasonably large deposit that we require – that may then be followed by offering a car to you that does not match what you ordered

Frankly, all of this – starting from the initial March 31, 2016 introduction event which collected $1,000 each from potential customers while promising a “$35,000 mass market vehicle” – has hallmarks of many previously tried and discredited “bait and switch” tactics of very sleazy organizations.

Tesla fans have always claimed that one huge positive about Tesla which justified its huge stock market valuation was the customer loyalty and goodwill for the company felt by its customers. Now that Tesla is effectively then exploiting that loyalty by regarding its customers as trained seals who will jump for a treat – your long promised Model 3 (even though it doesn’t match what you ordered) – I believe that shows the actual contempt Elon Musk has for the company’s customers.

All of this may have been relatively surprising three to six months ago, but given recent ongoing episodes of Musk’s erratic and offensive behavior, I believe this is another example of how Musk will say and do anything to continue to manipulate the Tesla “narrative” as I also highlighted in an article just a few days ago. The problem with all of that for a company that has both a huge stock market valuation along with a huge amount of ongoing liabilities from over $11 billion in debt and negative working capital, any ongoing signals that there may be more and more things amiss at the company could then further accelerate the recent stock market decline in the company’s shares.

All of this also reminds me as being a parallel to the history of Preston Tucker. Not only do you have a “serial entrepreneur” who was full of ideas that were considered revolutionary at the time who also was engaged in multiple activities, but there are also similar business practices. Similar to Musk announcing vehicles and then collecting deposits, Tucker collected deposits both from dealers for future allocations of its vehicles and from customers for “options” on the vehicles.

The only difference is that capital markets now are vastly different than the much more constrained capital raising environment in the late 1940s. In that era, Tucker was only able to manufacture a limited number of cars before its funding ran out. With Tesla, however, in a market environment still inflated by over $4 billion of assets held by the Federal Reserve that has pumped huge amounts of liquidity into financial markets, investors have been willing to allocate almost $20 billion in debt and equity so far to a company that has produced cumulative losses of almost $6 billion.

As was seen with Tucker Automotive, however, such confidence in the future from investors can very quickly end with a growing list of negative publicity about a company’s operations. I believe the hastily announced and staged delivery event this weekend is just that type of signal that will begin to ring many more alarm bells in the heads of potential customers and investors about Tesla.

As such, Musk’s additional recent promise that the company will now be profitable and cash flow positive – which we will see if that is the case in only about six weeks when Q3 earnings are announced – could be a very significant turning point in the sentiment about Tesla. If Musk’s promises about profits and cash flow do not come true, then I believe that financial markets will be unwilling to provide any further funding for Tesla.

What does the “Sellathon” say about Tesla’s manufacturing and logistics?

Among Musk’s past unfulfilled claims have been statements about implementing “Alien Dreadnaught” manufacturing to revolutionize auto manufacturing and to become the most efficient auto manufacturer ever. What the weekend delivery event shows, however, are apparently severe limits in Tesla’s manufacturing capabilities and skills in that only limited configurations of the Model 3 are still able to be manufactured over one year after the grandly announced start of “volume manufacturing.”

In place of vehicles “built to order” (after asking for an additional $2,500 deposit), Tesla is apparently now just building a limited number of configurations. To then move those limited configurations to customers and be able to record deliveries and revenues, the company will then start to schedule such delivery events in the hopes that long waiting customers will shrug their shoulders and pick a car that is acceptable to them.

All of this actually completely invalidates any sort of claimed achievements in “build rate” metrics that Musk has created to give an illusion of progress for the company. We have already seen the odd “all hands on deck” push at the end of Q2 to supposedly produce the claimed number of 5,000 vehicles in one week, but I would guess now that was only achieved by pushing through a large number of relatively identical vehicles.

That production rate of 5,000 Model 3s a week was then followed by odd guidance of a total Q3 build rate of only 50,000 to 55,000 Model 3s for the entire quarter which is then only about 4,000 vehicles a week. As such, what was the actual significance of the 5,000 vehicles produced in the last week of Q2 that Musk claimed was such an achievement? Or the now rumored “burst production” rates of 6,000 Model 3s a week when only 4,000 a week will be manufactured during the quarter. All of this sounds like just more of the Musk smoke and mirrors show to further obfuscate the actual negative characteristics of the company’s operations capabilities where only very limited configurations of its vehicles are actually able to be manufactured.

There has already been somewhat comical coverage of this event by the ever hopeful Electrek. Their article, quickly published yesterday in case the quick timing of that may seem a bit odd as well, praises the delivery event as an astute strategy change on Tesla’s part. Their line of reasoning was that such events would increase efficiencies in Tesla’s operations and logistics. Of course, far better planning and greater capabilities in both manufacturing operations and logistics would have long ago accomplished the same objective. But, I guess such basic disciplines are too dry and boring for the multi-tasking Elon Musk.

Conclusion

As I have stated throughout this article, I believe this weekend’s hastily announced “delivery event” will prove to be a significant negative milestone in how Tesla is perceived by both its customers and investors. It shows both the severe limits that Tesla still has in its manufacturing operations and how limited the company is in fulfilling its promises to customers about the Model 3.

It would have been one thing if the delivery event was then a surprise fulfillment event of customers waiting for the heavily promoted and promised $35,000 version of the Model 3, but it was only for limited configurations of much more expensive models. As such, I also think that the event will be a signal to many deposit payers that the car that was promised will never be built and that reservation cancellations will also increase significantly.

If there are any positives for Tesla about this weekend’s events, I guess it is that there are some Tesla customers who are willing to accept expensive versions of the Model 3 that are not what they originally ordered. I think that will be a very limited market, however, and if I am correct, then the actual reality of future Model 3 demand is that it will probably actually be very limited – and possibly only maybe 150,000 to 200,000 vehicles a year. If I am right – and with the next “growth story” – the rumored “Model Y” probably at least three years from being sold to customers, it could be stormy weather in Longville for a long period of time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article expresses the author’s opinions and perspectives about various investment related topics. Since all statements in the article are represented as opinions, rather than facts, such opinions are not a recommendation to buy or sell a security. My own investment position described in the disclosures is not intended to provide investment advice or a recommendation of a specific investment strategy but is a required disclosure item by Seeking Alpha. My own investment position may have been initiated at very different price levels than current prices levels and so that is also why my disclosed position is definitely not intended as an investment recommendation. All investors should also do their own research before making any investment decision.