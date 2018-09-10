Prospect Capital's NAV, Valuation, And Dividend Compared To 14 BDC Peers (Post Q2 2018 Earnings)

My current recommendation and price target for PSEC is stated in the “Conclusions Drawn” section. I also provide a list of the BDC stocks I currently believe are undervalued.

Other metrics analyzed include each company’s cumulative realized gain (loss) per share, NII per share, price to annualized NII ratio, and percentage of income attributable to capitalized PIK income.

This article also includes comparative metrics on a newly added BDC stock to my coverage list, PFLT (which was the most requested by a recent reader vote).

Following multiple requests, this “supplemental” article compares PSEC’s recent quarterly change in NAV, quarterly and trailing twelve-month economic return, NII, and current valuation to 14 BDC peers.

Author's Note: I am writing this "supplemental" article due to multiple requests that such an analysis be specifically performed on Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC) in light of recent quarterly results. The format of this article will be similar to a Main Street Capital Corp.'s (MAIN) article I provided which compared that company's results to twelve business development company ("BDC") peers. Within that article, data regarding PSEC's calendar second quarter of 2018 was not available due to the fact the company reported its fiscal year-end results on August 28, 2018. As such, readers familiar with my quarterly comparison articles should be able to quickly navigate this supplemental article on PSEC. I also include quarterly comparative metrics on a recently added BDC to my sector coverage list, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT).

Focus of Article:

The focus of this article is to analyze PSEC's recent results and compare several of the company's metrics to 14 other BDC peers. This analysis will show past and current data with supporting documentation within two tables. Table 1 will compare PSEC's recent net asset value ("NAV"), economic return, net investment income ("NII"), stock price to annualized NII ratio, and percentage of total investment income attributable to capitalized payment-in-kind ("PIK") income to the other BDC peers. Table 1 will also provide a premium (discount) to NAV analysis using stock prices as of Sept. 7, 2018. Table 2 will compare PSEC's investment portfolio (including several additional metrics) as of March 31 and June 30, 2018 to the other BDC peers.

These BDC peers include Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV), Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC), Franklin Square ("FS") Investment Corp. (FSIC), Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN), Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC), Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN), Medley Capital Corp. (MCC), NEWTEK Business Services Corp. (NEWT), Oaktree (OAK), Strategic Income Corp. (OCSI), Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (OCSL), newly added PFLT, Solar Capital, Ltd. (SLRC), BlackRock (BLK), TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC), and TPG Specialty Lending Corp. (TSLX).

Understanding the general characteristics of each company's investment portfolio and operating performance can shed some light on which companies are overvalued or undervalued strictly per a "numbers" analysis. This is not the only data that should be examined to initiate a position within a particular stock/sector. However, I believe this analysis would be a good "starting-point" to begin a discussion on the topic. My BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation and current price target for PSEC will be in the "Conclusions Drawn" section of the article.

NAV, Economic Return (Loss), Current Premium (Discount) to NAV, and NII Analysis - Overview:

Let us start this analysis by first getting accustomed to the information provided in Table 1 below. This will be beneficial when explaining how PSEC compares to the company's 14 other BDC peers regarding the metrics stated above. Due to the fact several BDC peers listed in Table 1 have a different fiscal year-end, all quarterly results are based on a calendar year-end. For instance, all metrics below are stated "Q2 2018" even though this does not correspond to every company's fiscal year-end. Readers should be aware as such when the analysis is presented below.

Table 1 - NAV, Economic Return (Loss), Current Premium (Discount) to NAV, NII, and Capitalized PIK Analysis

(Source: Table created by me, obtaining historical stock prices from NASDAQ and each company's NAV per share figures from the SEC's EDGAR Database)

Table 1 above provides the following information on PSEC and the 14 other BDC peers (see each corresponding column): 1) NAV per share at the end of the calendar first quarter of 2018; 2) NAV per share at the end of the calendar second quarter of 2018; 3) NAV per share change during the calendar second quarter of 2018 (percentage); 4) economic return (loss) during the calendar second quarter of 2018 (percentage); 5) economic return (loss) during the trailing twelve-months (percentage); 6) stock price as of 9/7/2018; 7) 9/7/2018 premium (discount) to NAV per share at the end of the calendar second quarter of 2018 (percentage); 8) NII per share during the calendar second quarter of 2018; 9) 9/7/2018 stock price to annualized NII ratio; and 10) percentage of total investment income attributable to capitalized PIK (deferred) income. Now that an overview has been provided, let us start the comparative analysis.

PSEC:

Using Table 1 above as a reference, PSEC had a NAV of $9.23 per share at the end of the calendar first quarter of 2018. PSEC had a NAV of $9.35 per share at the end of the calendar second quarter of 2018. This calculates to a quarterly NAV increase of $0.12 per share or 1.30%. When including PSEC's monthly dividends totaling $0.18 per share, the company had an economic return of $0.30 per share or 3.25% for the calendar second quarter of 2018. It should also be noted PSEC had a trailing twelve-month economic return of $0.80 per share or 8.73% which outperformed eight BDC peers within this analysis while underperforming when compared to six.

PSEC's performance during the prior four quarters was mainly attributable to the following three factors: 1) minor underpayment of dividends when compared to the company's NII; 2) notable net appreciation within several control investments (especially CP Energy Services Inc. [CP Energy], First Tower Finance Company LLC [First Tower], and National Property REIT Corp. [NPRC]); and 3) notable net depreciation within several control and non-control/non-affiliate investments (especially MITY, Inc [MITY], Pacific World Corp. [Pacific World], and Nixon, Inc. [Nixon]). This is a good transition to the next topic of discussion, an analysis of PSEC's investment portfolio (including several additional metrics) as of 3/31/2018 and 6/30/2018. To begin this analysis, Table 2 is provided below.

Table 2 - Investment Portfolio Composition Analysis (Including Several Additional Metrics; 6/30/2018 Versus 3/31/2018)

(Source: Table created by me, directly obtaining some figures/percentages from the SEC's EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 1]. All remaining figures/percentages were calculated using data obtained within the SEC's EDGAR Database)

Using Table 2 above as a reference, PSEC had 44% and 22% of the company's investment portfolio in senior secured first- and second-lien loans as of 6/30/2018, respectively. As such, these types of loans comprised the majority of PSEC's investment portfolio. When compared to the prior quarter, PSEC's percentage of senior secured first- and second-lien loans decreased (1%) each. PSEC also had less than 1%, 17%, and 17% of the company's investment portfolio in subordinated debt (unsecured loans), collateralized loan obligation ("CLO")/credit-linked notes ("CLN") (structured securitizations) + other, and equity/warrants, respectively. When compared to the prior quarter, PSEC's percentage of subordinated debt (unsecured loans) decreased less than (1%), the company's CLO/CLN (structured securitizations) + other increased 1%, and its percentage of equity/warrants increased 2%. As such, there was no notable shift in investment portfolio composition during the calendar second quarter of 2018.

As of 6/30/2018, PSEC's investment portfolio had a "fair market value ("FMV") versus cost" ratio of 0.9821x. When compared to the 14 other BDC peers within this analysis, this ratio was slightly below the mean of 1.0035x. However, when compared to a ratio of 0.9752x as of 3/31/2018, PSEC's ratio slightly increased during the calendar second quarter of 2018. PSEC had 5.4% and 2.5% of the company's investment portfolio on "non-accrual" status as of 6/30/2018; based on its amortized cost basis and FMV, respectively. When compared to the 14 other BDC peers as of 6/30/2018, PSEC's amortized cost and FMV non-accrual percentage was slightly above the mean of 4.6% and 2.0%, respectively. When compared to the prior quarter, PSEC's non-accrual percentage experienced a modest "uptick" due to one of Pacific World's loans being put on non-accrual status. The general trend within the BDC peers I currently cover was a slight increase in non-accruals during the calendar second quarter of 2018.

As of 6/30/2018, PSEC's investment portfolio had generated a cumulative realized loss of ($1.28) per share (when based on a per share count as of 6/30/2018). When compared to the 14 other BDC peers within this analysis, PSEC's cumulative realized loss was slightly more severe versus a mean of ($0.90) per share. I believe calculating a BDC's cumulative realized gain (loss) per share amount provides an extremely useful metric when analyzing the long-term performance of management's underwriting abilities, due diligence, and expertise. I am the only contributor on Seeking Alpha to provide this specific metric (also considers Marketplace services; includes reconciling all necessary cumulative adjustments within this account to provide a "proper/ true" per share amount).

As of 6/30/2018, 3.32% of PSEC's portfolio had debt and equity investments within the oil and gas sector (including certain investments in the energy sector which had "oil and gas" characteristics and/or services linked to the sector; includes portion within the company's CLO portfolio). When compared to the 14 other BDC peers within this analysis, PSEC's oil and gas exposure was slightly below the mean of 4.02%. When compared to the prior quarter, PSEC's exposure to the oil and gas sector slightly increased; mainly the result of FMV appreciation.

Once again using Table 1 as a reference, PSEC's NII of $0.219 per share during the calendar second quarter of 2018 was slightly-modestly below the mean of all the BDC peers within this analysis of $0.254 per share. I believe PSEC should continue (and deserves) to trade at a discount to the company's "better performing" BDC peers within this analysis. When comparing each company's stock price as of 9/7/2018 to its annualized NII, PSEC had the lowest ratio at 8.49x (a positive catalyst/factor). PSEC's current annualized NII ratio is relatively unchanged when compared to a ratio of 8.58x as of 5/18/2018 (just something to consider).

During the calendar second quarter of 2018, 1.88% of PSEC's total investment income was attributable to capitalized PIK income. Now, when it comes to PSEC, this BDC has many control investments that have PIK provisions. However, what is fairly unique is each underlying portfolio company has the option to either pay its allocated portion of PIK interest in cash in the period of occurrence or to not pay. If the latter is chosen, such interest is still accrued for under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") but is "deferred" and capitalized. This is a very important concept/distinction for readers to understand (many market participants are confused/misinformed by this topic). When compared to the 14 other BDC peers within this analysis, PSEC's portion of capitalized PIK income versus total investment income was modestly below the mean of 4.55%.

I believe it is never a positive catalyst/trend when a BDC has any portion of its accrued income classified as being capitalized/deferred. Theoretically, capitalized PIK income is paid in cash at maturity/when a sale occurs. However, in my opinion, more times than not, capitalized PIK income is a contractual amendment regarding a portfolio company who is, at the time, having operational troubles (which increases the probably of the inability of paying its loan obligations). As such, it is usually the case capitalized PIK income is never "completely" received in cash upon maturity/when a sale occurs. In my professional opinion, if a BDC has a large portion of its investment income classified/accrued as capitalized PIK income, it should be seen as a concern regarding future performance.

As of 9/7/2018 PSEC's stock price traded at $7.44 per share. When calculated, PSEC's stock price was trading at a discount to NAV as of 6/30/2018 of ($1.91) per share or (20.43%). While PSEC continues to trade at a material (at or greater than 10%) discount to NAV and at a larger discount to all but one BDC peer within this analysis (only MCC had a larger discount), I believe the metrics laid out in this article provide factual, quantitative support as to why this company deserves to trade at some type of discount but more towards "the middle of the pack" per se.

Comparison of PSEC's NAV, Economic Return, Valuation, NII, and Other Metrics to 14 BDC Peers:

Using Table 1 above as a reference, the following were the economic return (loss) percentages for PSEC and the 14 other BDC peers during the trailing twelve months (in order of highest to lowest economic return/lowest to highest economic loss; very good indication of recent overall performance):

1) GAIN: 25.67% economic return

2) MAIN: 18.07% economic return

3) NEWT: 16.67% economic return

4) TSLX: 12.49% economic return

5) ARCC: 12.31% economic return

6) GBDC: 9.33% economic return

7) PSEC: 8.73% economic return

8) SLRC: 8.07% economic return

9) TCPC: 6.77% economic return

10) PFLT: 6.45% economic return

11) AINV: 5.06% economic return

12) FSIC: 3.85% economic return

13) OCSI: (0.75%) economic loss

14) OCSL: (12.82%) economic loss

15) MCC: (21.66%) economic loss

Next, the following were the non-accrual percentages for PSEC and the 14 other BDC peers as of 6/30/2018 (in order of lowest to highest percentage; based on amortized cost [excluding any debt-to-equity exchanges and recently written-off/sold investments]):

1) SLRC: 0.0% non-accrual rate (0.0% as of 3/31/2018)

1) TSLX: 0.0% non-accrual rate (0.0% as of 3/31/2018)

1) PFLT: 0.0% non-accrual rate (0.3% as of 3/31/2018)

4) OCSI*: 0.1% non-accrual rate (3.7% as of 3/31/2018)

5) FSIC: 0.6% non-accrual rate (< 0.1% as of 3/31/2018)

6) GBDC: 1.1% non-accrual rate (0.3% as of 3/31/2018)

7) TCPC: 1.4% non-accrual rate (0.6% as of 3/31/2018)

8) ARCC: 2.7% non-accrual rate (2.7% as of 3/31/2018)

9) AINV: 3.0% non-accrual rate (3.3% as of 3/31/2018)

10) MAIN: 3.5% non-accrual rate (3.3% as of 3/31/2018)

11) PSEC: 5.4% non-accrual rate (3.8% as of 3/31/2018)

12) NEWT: 7.1% non-accrual rate (6.2% as of 3/31/2018)

13) GAIN: 9.2% non-accrual rate (2.7% as of 3/31/2018; large increase)

14) OCSL*: 12.3% non-accrual rate (12.0% as of 3/31/2018)

15) MCC: 22.6% non-accrual rate (23.9% as of 3/31/2018)

* = wrote-off two proportionately large non-accrual investments during calendar Q2 2018

Next, the following were the cumulative realized gain (loss) per share amounts for PSEC and the 14 other BDC peers as of 6/30/2018 (share count as of 6/30/2018; in order of highest to lowest realized gain/lowest to highest realized loss [great indication of long-term performance of management's underwriting abilities/due diligence/expertise]):

1) NEWT: $3.84 per share cumulative realized gain (conversion = 2014)

2) MAIN: $0.94 per share cumulative realized gain (IPO = 2007)

3) TSLX: $0.59 per share cumulative realized gain (IPO = 2014)

4) GBDC: $0.58 per share cumulative realized gain (IPO = 2010)

5) GAIN: $0.55 per share cumulative realized gain (IPO = 2005)

6) ARCC: $0.36 per share cumulative realized gain (IPO = 2004)

7) PFLT: $0.21 per share cumulative realized gain (IPO = 2011)

8) FSIC: ($0.16) per share cumulative realized loss (IPO = 2009)

9) PSEC: ($1.28) per share cumulative realized loss (IPO = 2004)

10) SLRC: ($1.73) per share cumulative realized loss (IPO = 2010)

11) OCSI: ($1.77) per share cumulative realized loss (IPO = 2013)

12) TCPC: ($2.37) per share cumulative realized loss (IPO = 2012)

13) OCSL: ($3.99) per share cumulative realized loss (IPO = 2008)

14) MCC: ($4.30) per share cumulative realized loss (IPO = 2011)

15) AINV: ($4.90) per share cumulative realized loss (IPO = 2004)

Next, the following were the 9/7/2018 premium (discount) to NAV as of 6/30/2018 percentages for PSEC and the 14 other BDC peers (in order of largest to smallest discount/smallest to largest premium):

1) MCC: (38.88%) discount to NAV as of 6/30/2018

2) PSEC: (20.43%) discount to NAV as of 6/30/2018

3) OCSL (16.64%) discount to NAV as of 6/30/2018

4) FSIC: (16.01%) discount to NAV as of 6/30/2018

5) AINV: (15.46%) discount to NAV as of 6/30/2018

6) OCSI (12.92%) discount to NAV as of 6/30/2018

7) PFLT (3.84%) discount to NAV as of 6/30/2018

8) SLRC: (1.37%) discount to NAV as of 6/30/2018

9) TCPC: (0.89%) discount to NAV as of 6/30/2018

10) GAIN: 1.30% premium to NAV as of 6/30/2018

11) ARCC: 2.35% premium to NAV as of 6/30/2018

12) GBDC: 15.11% premium to NAV as of 6/30/2018

13) TSLX: 22.31% premium to NAV as of 6/30/2018

14) NEWT: 53.98% premium to NAV as of 6/30/2018

15) MAIN: 66.24% premium to NAV as of 6/30/2018

Next, the following were the NII (loss) per share amounts for PSEC and the 14 other BDC peers during the calendar second quarter of 2018 (in order of highest to lowest NII per share/lowest to highest net investment loss per share):

1) MAIN: $0.660 per share NII ($0.032 increase versus Q1 2018)

2) TSLX: $0.561 per share NII ($0.048 increase versus Q1 2018)

3) SLRC: $0.453 per share NII ($0.007 increase versus Q1 2018)

4) TCPC: $0.407 per share NII ($0.041 increase versus Q1 2018)

5) ARCC: $0.380 per share NII ($0.042 increase versus Q1 2018)

6) GBDC: $0.313 per share NII ($0.003 increase versus Q1 2018)

7) PFLT: $0.305 per share NII ($0.063 increase versus Q1 2018)

8) PSEC: $0.219 per share NII ($0.024 increase versus Q1 2018)

9) FSIC: $0.189 per share NII (($0.016) decrease versus Q1 2018)

10) OCSI: $0.172 per share NII ($0.016 increase versus Q1 2018)

11) AINV: $0.146 per share NII (($0.001) decrease versus Q1 2018)

12) OCSL: $0.102 per share NII (($0.006) decrease versus Q1 2018)

13) MCC: $0.017 per share NII (($0.049) decrease versus Q1 2018)

14) GAIN: $0.002** per share NII (($0.098) decrease versus Q1 2018)

15) NEWT: ($0.114) per share net investment loss (($0.021)*** decrease versus Q1 2018)

** = Includes accrued incentive fee payable per GAAP

*** = Excludes loss on extinguishment of debt so there is one uniform methodology/accounting treatment for this metric (should be recorded in net realized gain (loss) section of income statement)

Next, the following were the 9/7/2018 stock price to annualized NII per share amounts for PSEC and the 14 other BDC peers during the calendar second quarter of 2018 (in order of lowest to highest ratio):

1) PSEC: 8.49x (8.58x as of 5/18/2018)

2) TCPC: 8.89x (10.01x as of 5/18/2018)

3) TSLX: 8.92x (10.34x as of 5/18/2018)

4) AINV: 9.36x (9.61x as of 5/18/2018)

5) FSIC: 9.84x (9.60x as of 5/18/2018)

6) PFLT: 10.88x (13.87x as of 5/18/2018)

7) ARCC: 11.48x (12.26x as of 5/18/2018)

8) SLRC: 11.92x (12.01x as of 5/18/2018)

9) OCSL: 12.16x (11.43x as of 5/18/2018)

10) OCSI: 12.54x (13.45x as of 5/18/2018)

11) GBDC: 14.87x (14.96x as of 5/18/2018)

12) MAIN: 15.08x (15.26x as of 5/18/2018)

13) MCC: 59.18x (13.81x as of 5/18/2018)

14) GAIN: 1655.09x (28.71x as of 5/18/2018)

15) NEWT: N/A (net investment loss)

Finally, the following were the percentage of total investment income attributable to capitalized PIK income for PSEC and the 14 other BDC peers during the calendar second quarter of 2018 (in order of lowest to highest percentage [very good indication of overall health of investment portfolio]):

1) GAIN: 0.00% capitalized PIK income (0.00% last quarter)

1) NEWT: 0.00% capitalized PIK income (0.00% last quarter)

3) SLRC: 0.10% capitalized PIK income (0.13% last quarter)

4) GBDC: 0.53% capitalized PIK income (0.63% last quarter)

5) MAIN: 0.62% capitalized PIK income (1.03% last quarter)

6) PSEC: 1.88% capitalized PIK income (1.32% last quarter)

7) TSLX: 2.68% capitalized PIK income (1.93% last quarter)

8) PFLT: 2.87% capitalized PIK income (1.59% last quarter)

9) AINV: 4.21% capitalized PIK income (4.37% last quarter)

10) OCSL: 4.57% capitalized PIK income (5.60% last quarter)

11) OCSI: 4.89% capitalized PIK income (7.41% last quarter)

12) ARCC: 7.51% capitalized PIK income (5.99% last quarter)

13) TCPC: 7.58% capitalized PIK income (6.17% last quarter)

14) FSIC: 12.03% capitalized PIK income (13.26% last quarter)

15) MCC: 17.30% capitalized PIK income (14.42% last quarter)

Conclusions Drawn:

This supplemental article has analyzed PSEC and 14 other BDC peers in regards to the following metrics: 1) trailing 12-month economic return (loss) (good indicator of recent overall performance); 2) percentage of investments on non-accrual status as of 6/30/2018; 3) cumulative gain (loss) per share as of 6/30/2018 (great indicator of long-term performance); 4) current premium (discount) to NAV as of 6/30/2018; 5) quarterly NII per share; 6) current stock price to annualized NII ratio; and 7) percentage of total investment income attributable to capitalized PIK income.

When compared to the 14 other BDC peers within this analysis, it would appear PSEC slightly outperformed a majority of BDC peers during the calendar second quarter of 2018 regarding the company's NAV fluctuation and economic return (a positive catalyst/factor). This article also highlighted, when compared to the 14 other BDC peers, PSEC had a slightly below average FMV versus cost ratio, a slightly above average percentage of investments on non-accrual status, and a slightly larger cumulative realized net loss per share figure as of 6/30/2018. These traits are more "cautionary"/negative in nature.

However, this article then highlighted PSEC had the lowest stock price to annualized NII per share ratio (a positive catalyst/factor; deemed to be a more attractive valuation). PSEC continues to trade at a material (at or greater than 10%) discount to NAV and at a larger discount to all but one BDC peer within this analysis (only MCC had a larger discount as of 9/7/2018).

While I believe the metrics laid out in this article provide factual, quantitative support as to why PSEC deserves to trade at some type of discount to its better performing BDC peers within this analysis, I also believe PSEC should trade more towards "the middle of the pack" per se.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, including additional factors not discussed within this article, I currently rate PSEC as a SELL when the company's stock price is trading at less than a (16.0%) discount to its NAV as of 6/30/2018, a HOLD when trading at or greater than a (16.0%) but less than a (26.0%) discount to its NAV as of 6/30/2018, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (26.0%) discount to its NAV as of 6/30/2018. These ranges are unchanged when compared to my last PSEC article (approximately one week ago).

Therefore, I currently rate PSEC as a HOLD. As such, I currently believe PSEC is appropriately valued from a stock price perspective (not overvalued, not undervalued). My current price target for PSEC is approximately $7.85 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. This price target is unchanged when compared to my last PSEC article. The current price where my recommendation would change to a BUY is $6.90 per share. This price is also unchanged when compared to my last PSEC article.

For additional support on my BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation, I recently discussed some of PSEC's positive and negative catalysts/factors to consider in the following article (read the Conclusions Drawn section for quick access):

A Full Analysis Of Prospect Capital's Results For Fiscal Q4 2018 (2 Recent Cautionary Trends)

As of 9/7/2018, I currently have a BUY recommendation on the following BDC stocks analyzed above (in no particular order): 1) SLRC; and 2) TCPC. However, both stocks are near my HOLD range (noted for additional clarity). A majority of the remaining stocks I currently cover are a HOLD.

Final Note: The analysis performed above does not provide "every" catalyst/factor to consider when choosing a BDC investment. However, I believe this analysis is a good starting point to begin a discussion on the topic. Additional metrics will be analyzed in PART 2 of my MAIN BDC comparison article. PART 2 will take a look at past and current dividend rates, yields, and other similar metrics and compare the results between the 14 BDC peers. Several of these metrics have a direct impact on future operations/results as events unfold.

Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader's current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

Current BDC Sector Stock Disclosures:

On 9/6/2017, I re-entered a position in PSEC at a weighted average purchase price of $6.765 per share. On 10/16/2017 and 11/6/2017, I increased my position in PSEC at a weighted average purchase price of $6.285 and $5.66 per share, respectively. When combined, my PSEC position has a weighted average purchase price of $6.077 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each PSEC trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 2/2/2018, I re-entered a position in MAIN at a weighted average purchase price of $37.425 per share. On 2/5/2018, I increased my position in MAIN at a weighted average purchase price of $35.345 per share. My second purchase was approximately triple the monetary amount of my initial purchase. On 3/1/2018, I increased my position in MAIN at a weighted average purchase price of $35.365 per share. When combined, my MAIN position has a weighted average purchase price of $35.729 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each MAIN trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD rating on MAIN.

On 6/5/2018, I initiated a position in TSLX at a weighted average purchase price of $18.502 per share. On 6/14/2018, I increased my position in TSLX at a weighted average purchase price of $17.855 per share. My second purchase was approximately double the monetary amount of my initial purchase. When combined, my TSLX position has a weighted average purchase price of $18.071 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each TSLX trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD rating on TSLX.

All trades/investments I have performed over the past few years have been disclosed to readers in real time (that day at the latest) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha (which cannot be changed/altered). Through this resource, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered). Through StockTalk disclosures, as of August 2018 I had an unrealized/realized gain "success rate" of 97.0% and a total return (includes dividends received) success rate of 100% out of 33 positions (see my profile for more detailed investing statistics). The slight increase in percentages, when compared to June 2018, was due to the fact my re-entered position in Altria Group Inc. (MO) recently turned positive. I encourage other Seeking Alpha contributors to provide real time buy and sell updates for their readers which would ultimately lead to greater transparency/credibility.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSEC, BLK, MAIN, MO, TSLX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have no position in AINV, ARCC, BDCL, BDCS, BIZD, FSIC, GAIN, GBDC, MCC, NEWT, OAK, OCSI, OCSL, PFLT, SLRC, or TCPC.