Your Daily Scoop: Compugen's Trial Begins, Tezepelumab Designated, Sarepta's Alternatives

Compugen's first patient dosed with COM701 in Phase 1 clinical trial

Discussion: First patient is dosed in Phase 1 clinical trial of Compugen's (CGEN)COM701 indicated as a cancer immunotherapy antibody targeting PVRIG. The safety and tolerability of the drug will be tested in escalating dose of COM701 as both monotherapy and combination therapy in a patient group of 140 with advanced solid tumors. The combination therapy will be administered along with a PD-1 inhibitor.

PVRIG as a monoclonal antibody acts as an immune checkpoint inhibitor that targets the immune checkpoint protein CGEN-15029. Both the checkpoint protein and PVRIG are part of the Compugen's IP portfolio. A monoclonal antibody is laboratory-made protein that can bind to substances of the body like cancer cells. The particle "mono" refers to their capacity to specifically attach to only one specific kind of substance. Because of their capacity to attach to only one substance these antibodies can target specific cells to carry drugs, toxins and radioactive substances.

In its 2017 ASCO presentation, the company presented research data supporting the plan of the PVRIG-CGEN-15029 relationship. The poster showed how CGEN-15029 is found on "the surface of T-cells that infiltrate solid and hematologic cancers, or those relating to the blood system, including the bone marrow and lymph nodes." PVRL2, CGEN-15029's binding partner, is generated in breast, lung, and endometrial cancers.

In the same presentation, it was shown how PVRIG can block the binding between CGEN-15029 and PVRL2, its binding partner. This blocking mechanism results in virulent T-cell activation leading to reduced tumor growth. Another existing class of immune checkpoint inhibitors called PD-1 can enhance the efficacy of PVRIG leading to a stronger T-cell function compared to monotherapy.

Programmed cell death protein 1 (PD1) limit T cell effector functions within tissues. Early researches indicate that "blockade of the PD1 pathway induces sustained tumor regression in various tumor types. Responses to PD1 blockade may correlate with the expression of PD1 ligands by tumor cells." All these findings are the bases of the design of the clinical trials that is now being executed.

Apart from COM701, company's other discovery ILDR2 (internal designation CGEN-15001T) is a novel B7/CD28-like immune checkpoint target candidate that is being developed for oncological immunotherapy program area. The candidate was transferred to Bayer in 2013 for further development.

In April 2018, Bayer reported preclinical results of the candidate, now called BAY 1905254, at American Association of Cancer Research annual meeting. The poster claimed significant possibilities of the drug in treating advanced solid tumor in mice models. Based on these findings, Bayer's IND was submitted and was approved by the FDA in July. The clinical trial of the candidate is expected to begin soon and the clinical development of this candidate is now solely a responsibility of Bayer. Once the trial of BAY 1905254 begins anytime soon, progress of both these candidates will vindicate the statement of Anat Cohen-Dayag, President and CEO of Compugen. In July, Dr Cohen-Dayag said "Clearance of a second IND for a therapeutic antibody against a novel Compugen-discovered target provides substantial validation of our powerful computational platform."

That statement is the clue to our main focus in this article on Compugen in general and these two candidates in particular. Compugen started off in 1993 at Holon, Israel as a specialized computer company. Three founders of the company were recent members of the elite research unit called the Talpiot program, which worked within the Israeli Defense Services. So how does a specialized computer company comes to discover and develop the monoclonal antibodies and onco therapies?

Answer to that question is at the heart of the future potential of not only these two drugs but also at the potential opportunity Compugen represents. Throughout their early years' focus on the better computer algorithms, the company's small team consisting of mathematicians, physicists, computer scientists and biologists started to analyze data of biological sequence. Eventually this multidisciplinary approach expanded in number to become a larger organization focused on developing "mathematical models of the underlying science and establishing a 'predictive' biology capability."

Eventually the company became solely focused on the development of a system of their own called predictive discovery to identify novel drug targets in therapy development, in particular that of cancer immunotherapy. This unique approach to combining mathematical modeling to predict the successful areas of biological activities led to their steady consolidation during the first decade of twenty-first century of an IP profile of unique molecules and drugs.

There were a number of decisions on the execution front of the company. Chronologically speaking it began with appointment of Dr. Henry Adewoye to the newly created position of Chief Medical Director. The decision was announced on March 26, 2018. Dr. Adewoye with his extensive experience as the Clinical Director in Oncology Clinical Research at Gilead Sciences will play a key role in leading the Compugen's transition into a clinical stage company. In line with this transition, the company announced the change in the composition of its board of directors on June 11, 2018. The company's June 15 announcement reported the completion of a direct share offering of net proceeds of ~$19.8 million

In the latest quarterly report the company reported a little hike in the R&D expenses to $8M for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018 compared with $7.1M for the comparable period in 2017. The overall burn rate for this quarter stood at $10.2M. Year on year, the company's cash position too saw some improvement. It stood at $43.1M compared to $30.4M for the similar period in the previous year. The company announced that even excluding the anticipated milestone payments form Bayer, its cash position is sufficient to fund its activities until the end of Q2 2019.

Within a short time afterwards Bayer's picking up ILDR2 (CGEN-15001T) for development people staring taking serious note of the company and its unique technology platform. Some even called the stock a "wealth-creation opportunity in the making." Since then, the company made steady progress in terms of scientific and business development progress. However, the stock price dipped steadily for the last four years from its early 2014 price of $14+ to current $3.88.

Some analysts, like Brian Coleman, still think that "investors will soon have their patience and conviction in Compugen handsomely rewarded as numerous stock catalysts are on the very near-term horizon." They further believe that the "long-standing thesis that Compugen represents a very unique (once in an investor's lifetime) wealth creation opportunity" will be vindicated in near future. Whether the stock price eventually catches up with the scientific profile of the company is something everyone will now eagerly look forward to.

Tezepelumab granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for the treatment of patients with severe asthma without an eosinophilic phenotype

Discussion: FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for tezepelumab in patients with severe asthma without an eosinophilic phenotype. The drug is being developed by AstraZeneca (AZN) and its partner Amgen (AMGN). This is the first time a respiratory medicine of AstraZeneca received a AstraZeneca's first Breakthrough Therapy Designation. The new designation gives the candidate more intensive guidance on development and better support to rolling review of the drug's marketing application.

The designation is influenced by the successful Phase 2B trial data that showed considerable reduction in the annual relapse of asthma rate compared with placebo in a widely distributed group of patients with serious asthma. While existing therapies target only T2-driven inflammation, Tezepelumab has the potentiality to become the first-in-class medicine to block thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP) - an upstream modulator of multiple inflammatory pathways.

Upto 10% of the global population of 334M asthma patients suffer from a severe variety that may become uncontrolled despite high doses of standard-of-care asthma controller medicines. They may further require the administration of chronic oral corticosteroids (OCS). The severity of the condition is a seriously debilitating condition that may even turn potentially fatal with significant limitations on lung function and quality of life.

In Other News

Sarepta not optimistic about reversal of fortune for DMD med Exondys in Europe

Doug Ingram, CEO of Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) mentioned in an interview with CNBC that the company is working with European regulators to re-examine its MAA for DMD drug EXONDYS (eteplirsen). Four months ago the candidate was given a negative recommendation by the advisory group CHMP. FDA's 2016 approval of the drug despite a paucity of objective evidence of efficacy turned quite controversial.

OPKO down 18% As SEC charges Frost and Honig with stock promotion schemes

OPKO's founder billionaire Phillip Frost was charged by the SEC. Charges are also brought against micro-cap stock investor Barry Honig and others with "pump-and-dump" stock promotion schemes. The two and others of an investor group are charged with manipulation of the stock prices of three companies that generated over $27M of illegal gains from 2013 to 2018. By Frost's association shares of OPKO Health (OPK) slumped 18%, Nasdaq eventually suspended trading on the stock on 7 September on this news.

EC OK's new labeling for J&J's Invokana and Vokanamet to include positive data on CV outcomes

European Commission signed off on revised labeling of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) unit Janssen Pharmaceutical's INVOKANA (canagliflozin) and VOKANAMET (canagliflozin and metformin). The revised label will now include data that shows treatment with either med reduces the risk of major adverse cardiovascular (NYSE:CV) events (CV mortality, non-fatal heart attack or non-fatal stroke). A month ago CHMP recommended positively backing the change.

FDA OKs Teva's opioid dependence med Cassipa

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' (TEVA) Cassipa (buprenorphine 16 mg and naloxone 4 mg) sublingual film for the maintenance treatment of opioid dependence in a new dosage strengths compared to branded and generic offerings is now FDA-approved

J&J working on India hip compensation

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has started working with the Indian government to compensate patients who suffered from faulty artificial hip implants sold by the healthcare company recalled eight years ago. An panel constituted by the Indian government last month recommended that JNJ pay compensation of at least 2M Rupees ($27,812) to each patient who received an ASR hip implant in India. It is estimated that there were 4,700 people who received the implants.

