50 Top Industrial WallStars By Yield And Price Targets For September

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five top-yield 10 Industrials WallStars showed 21.06% more net gains than from $5k invested in all 10.

The industrials sector has 23 component industries. The top 50 September Industrials WallStars sorted by yield represented 21 of those industries.

WallStars are distinguished by positive broker target price upsides. Pitney Bowes had top-yield Industrial gains with 70.15%, while Golar LNG showed a top yield of 18.06%.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Dividends Plus Analysts Targets Counted 40.5% To 70.15% Net Gains For Ten Top Industrial WallStars

Five of ten top dividend-yielding Industrials WallStars were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart above). So, this yield-based forecast for Industrials, as graded by Wall St. wizards, was 50% accurate.

The following probable profit-generating trades were selected by estimated dividends from $1000 invested in each highest yielding stock. That dividend and the aggregate one year analyst median target price, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 metrics. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to September 7, 2019 were:

Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI) was projected to net $791.54, based on target price estimates from five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 100% more than the market as a whole.

Atento (ATTO) was projected to net $684.46 based on target price estimates from eight analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 85% under the market as a whole.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES) was projected to net $656.96 based on dividends, plus target estimates from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 64% over the market as a whole.

China Yuchai Intl (CYD) was projected to net $653.77, based on dividends, plus target estimates from twenty-three analysts showed this estimate subject to volatility 32% more than the market as a whole.

Navios Maritime Midstream (NAP) was projected to net $631.3046 based on dividends plus a median target estimate from two brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 9% over the market as a whole.

Capital Product Partners (CPLP) was projected to net $614.72, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from nine analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 23% more than the market as a whole.

Avianca Holdings (AVH) was projected to net $592.98, based on target price estimates from seven analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 42% less than the market as a whole.

Copa Holdings (CPA) netted $565.98 based on target price estimates from eighteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 70% over the market as a whole.

Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) was projected to net $505.41, based on dividends, plus a median target price estimate from twelve analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% under the market as a whole.

Quad/Graphics (QUAD) was projected to net $405.92, based on a median target price estimate from two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 15% more than the overall market.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 60.13% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten Industrials WallStars. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 35% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these could be, best called, "underdogs."

Top Yield 50 September Industrials WallStars Represented 21 of 23 Component Industries

Yield (dividend / price) results from YCharts September 7, verified by YahooFinance for fifty stocks from twenty of twenty-three Industrials sector industries, revealed the actionable conclusions highlighted in this article.

50 Top Yield Industrials Dividend WallStar Dogs By Target Gains

Actionable Conclusion (11-20) Yield Metrics Revealed 10 Top Dividend Industrials WallStars

Top ten Industrials Sector stocks ranked as of 9/7/18 by yield represented 4 of 23 constituent industries. Top yielding Industrials stock, Golar LNG Partners (GMLP [1] was one of seven Shipping and Ports representatives in the top ten.

The other six shipping and ports WallStars placed second, fourth, fifth, and seventh through ninth: Navios Maritime Midstream (NAP) [2]; Capital Product Partners (CPLP) [4]; Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) [5]; ; Ship Finance International (SFL) [7]; KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) [8]; Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) [9].

Third place was secured a lone railroad representative, USD Partners (USDP) [3], while one business equipment WallStar placed sixth, Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI) [6].

Finally, the tenth place industrial WallStar by yield represented Pollution & Treatment Controls, Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (ADES) [10], which completed the top ten September Industrials WallStar list by yield.

Actionable Conclusion (21-30): Ten Industrial WallStars Showed 34.48% To 61.87% Upsides To September 2019

To quantify top upside rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided "market sentiment" measures of up/downside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Reveal A 21.06% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced, Industrials Sector September WallStars

Ten top Industrial WallStars were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Industrials stocks selected 9/7/18 showing the best dividend yields represented four of twenty-three industries in the sector.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Industrials Delivering (31) 50.09% Vs. (32) 41.38% Net Gains by All Ten by September 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten dividend Industrials WallStars by yield was predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 21.06% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The third lowest priced Industrials top yield stock, Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 70.15%.

The five lowest-priced WallStar Industrials top yield dogs for September 7 were: Capital Product Partners (CPLP); Navios Maritime Midstream (NAP); Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI); Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG); USD Partners (USDP), with prices ranging from $2.77 to $9.75.

Five higher-priced Industrials for September 7 were: Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc (ADES); Golar LNG Partners (GMLP); Ship Finance International (SFL); Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP); KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP), whose prices ranged from $11.33 to $21.60.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

