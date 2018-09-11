Understanding Alibaba With Anne Stevenson-Yang And Julian Lin (Podcast)

Julian Lin follows with some of his concerns, but also his case for why he's holding Alibaba shares in his portfolio.

Anne Stevenson-Yang of J Capital Research joins us to present the key questions and concerns one should have about Alibaba and investing in China more generally.

We revisit Alibaba in light of a muted response to their recent earnings report and the Jack Ma is leaving news.

by Daniel Shvartsman

Alibaba (BABA) shares are at 52-week low, Jack Ma has announced he is stepping away from the company, and the company is operating in a tough climate given China/US trade conflicts. Despite the strong years of the past, this does not seem like the best of times for BABA investors.

But that does make it a pretty good time to talk about the company. We're following up on our discussion from a few weeks ago with a bull on the stock and a bear to see where the company is going.

To recap, we walked away fairly skeptical about BABA's business itself, though we appreciated Julian Lin's original willingness to address concerns about the company in his bullish thesis, and the approach of signing a certain risk percentage to the company and proceeding accordingly.

We first spoke with Anne Stevenson-Yang of J Capital Research. Stevenson-Yang is a well-known expert on China and its investing climate, and also a long-time bear about BABA. She recently remarked on weakening regulation in the US and China in an article on Bloomberg, and referenced lax acquisition accounting allowing BABA to mark up companies they have bought even as those companies perform poorly. I called her just after Alibaba reported its fiscal year Q1, a quarter that showed strong revenue growth but didn't impress the market.

Two weeks later, Mike and I spoke with Julian Lin. Lin has been bullish on the company even as he's looked at their accounting issues, and on our call, he raised several concerns he has with the company, while also emphasizing why he's still interested. Hint - an announcement in this direction for BABA would make him quite happy.

Topics covered:

Interview with Anne Stevenson-Yang from 2:15-33:15

3:00-minute mark - Why do Alibaba's different businesses go together?

5:00 - Alibaba as representative of China - how important is that?

8:00 - How is this climate different from the 2009-2011 period in China?

10:15 - What about BABA's Q1 and continued revenue growth?

14:00 - Where to look closest at BABA to understand the company

16:00 - The Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) or BABA blessing

18:00 - Alibaba's presence on the ground

21:00 - Is there a catalyst to a short case?

22:00 - What is causing skepticism in China?

24:30 - Is there a bullish case for China out there?

26:00 - The definition of a Chinese financial crisis and is it going to happen?

27:30 - What are we still not understanding about China?

30:00 - The similarity between the bubbly start-up climate and China

Interview with Julian Lin from 34:45-1:28:00

36:00 - How do Alibaba's different businesses go together?

38:30 - Compare and contrast China vs. US

44:30 - Alibaba's complexity and the Alipay incident

49:30 - The importance of returning cash to shareholders

51:00 - Thoughts on Jack Ma in general

55:50 - what incentive does BABA have to pay a dividend or start a buyback?

1h00m - Alibaba's valuation vs. US peers

1:04 - Does Alibaba grow its profit and dominance the way Amazon and Facebook do?

1:09 - What is Julian's investing style and how does Alibaba fit in?

1:13 - Jack Ma leaving? What do you think?

1:16 - Diving back into the accounting

1:24 - What about Alibaba's disclosures?

So, Jack Ma leaving and all the rest of it - what do you think? If you have a view on this, what do you disagree with about the other side of the trade, or what keeps you holding on?

