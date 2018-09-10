Xenon: An Updated Investment Analysis

"Bewilderment increases in the presence of the mirrors." - Tarjei Vesaas, The Boat in the Evening

Today, we provide an investment analysis that was originally provided to Biotech Forum members on request some six weeks ago. I have received a few inquires on this small cap concern from SeekingAlpha followers in recent weeks. Therefore, I have updated the original analysis with the latest data and this is provided in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) is a Burnaby, Canada-based clinical-stage biotech concern that was founded in 1996. However, the firm did not debut on the public markets until late in 2014. Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a market capitalization around $275 million and trades near $14.50 a share after a huge rally in its stock year to date.

Focus and Pipeline

The company is leveraging their understanding of human genetics and diseases caused by mutations in ion channels to create novel central nervous system therapeutics that address high unmet need areas such as epilepsy, migraine, and pain. Though channelopathies, aka ion channels, have been recognized as having potential in the scientific community, it has been difficult to target ion channels selectivity with a pharmaceutical agent. This is where Xenon Pharmaceuticals comes in. The company believes that they are uniquely positioned to develop a pipeline of highly selective small-molecule ion channel inhibitors. The pipeline is fairly young with 4 different early-stage assets that address epilepsy, hemiplegic migraine, and pain.

Last week, the company announced a new pipeline candidate named XEN496 or ezogabine. Xenon intends to develop this compound for the treatment of rare type of pediatric epilepsy called KCNQ2 epileptic encephalopathy (KCNQ2-EE). Ezogabine is a Kv7 potassium channel modulator and has Orphan Drug status for the above indication.

This compound was previously marketed by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) under the brand name Potiga as a potassium channel opener that was indicated as an adjunctive therapy in patients 18 years and older with drug-resistant partial onset seizures with or without generalization, and who did not had adequate response to or have not tolerated other drugs. In June 2017, GlaxoSmithKline announced that it was withdrawing this anticonvulsant from all markets.

GlaxoSmithKline stop producing the early-generation Kv7 channel opener due to low patient demand, which was primarily driven over worries like vision loss. Potiga originally received a black box warning in 2013 due to risks related to retinal abnormalities, potential vision loss, and blue discoloration of the skin, nail, mucous membrane, and white-of-the-eye. Upon further review of additional safety reports, the FDA came out and said that their findings didn't indicate that pigment changes in the retina affects vision and that skin discoloration associated with the use of Potiga appears to be a cosmetic. However, the FDA still wanted the company to conduct a long-term observational study, but it doesn't look like they ever conducted it.

Last week, Xenon announced its expects to initiate a single pivotal 20-subject Phase 3 study of ezogabine to target KCNQ2 epileptic encephalopathy in mid-2019 and that Glaxo has now signed off on allowing Xenon to reference its regulatory filings to support its own marketing applications.

XEN1101

XEN1101 is a K V 7 potassium channel opener for the treatment of epilepsy including: treatment-resistant adult and pediatric focal seizures, rare pediatric forms of epilepsy, and potentially other neurological disorders. XEN1101 was acquired from Order Pharmaceuticals in April of 2017. The Kv7 potassium channel opener mechanism has already been clinically validated as an effective adjunctive treatment for treatment-resistant focal seizures as demonstrated with ezogabine. However, XEN1101's pharmacodynamic characteristics appear greater than ezogabine at 1/20th the dose and with an improved safety profile.

In May 2018, the company presented positive interim data from its ongoing XEN1101 Phase 1 clinical trial at the 14th Eilat Conference on New Antiepileptic Drugs and Devices. XEN1101 demonstrated a statistically significant effect on the 20mg dose versus baseline, and a greater effect on TMS-EMG resting motor threshold at a much smaller dose than ezogabine. Furthermore, the company also presented data from their completed 1a pilot TMS study. Based upon the 1a findings, which evaluated the drug's ability to inhibit cortical excitability, the company initiated a Phase 1b TMS study. The company reported positive results from this study in late August. Xenon plans to launch a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating XEN1101 as a treatment for adult focal seizures in the fourth quarter of this year.

Source: Company Presentation

XEN007

XEN007 is a CNS-acting calcium channel inhibitor that directly modulates Ca V 2.1. Cav2.1 is a critical calcium channel implicated in the pathophysiology of hemiplegic migraine, which is the target indication. The company received an orphan drug designation from the FDA for HM. Hemiplegic migraine is a neurological disorder that affects approximately 60,000 people in the U.S. The active ingredient in XEN007 is flunarizine, which has been used outside the U.S. in the prevention of chronic migraines and has shown clinical benefit in cases of hemiplegic migraine. The company has entered into a regulatory and manufacturing agreement and anticipates initiating a Phase 2 trial after receiving regulatory feedback.

GDC-0310

GDC-0310 is an orally administered selective Na V 1.7 inhibitor. In December 2011, the company entered into a collaborative research and license agreement with Genentech and its affiliate Roche to discover and develop selective oral inhibitors of Na V 1.7 for the treatment of pain. The idea is that selective inhibition of Nav1.7 could lower the chance of dose limiting central nervous system side-effects and allow for an improved safety and tolerability profile, which could make it an effective treatment for pain that has a deep tissue or central component. This means that it could be an effective pain reliver for patients with cancer pain and neuropathic pain. Genentech has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and further guidance as to the clinical development of the drug should be given once ongoing pre-clinical studies are finished and the results are analyzed by Genentech.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet

After its latest ATM capital raise of just less than $15 million, Xenon has approximately $75 million in cash on hand. At its recent quarterly earnings call, management said that they believe they "have sufficient cash to fund operations into at least mid-2020, excluding any revenue generated from existing partnerships or potential new partnering arrangements."

The company has very sparse coverage on the Street. I can find only two analyst firms rate the stock. They are Jefferies and Stifel Nicolaus who reissued Buy ratings in early August with price targets of $16 and $15 a share, respectfully. The shares currently trade right near those price targets.

Verdict

Xenon has the multiple "shots on goal" I look for in these sorts of Tier 4 concerns. The company has also addressed near-term funding concerns. Its work in epileptic encephalopathy is intriguing but still some time away from potential commercialization.

Combined with sparse and tepid analyst coverage, it is hard to find a very compelling case for recommendation at this stage of its development. This is especially true given a recent massive stock surge that has taken the stock above analyst price targets. I also have never done well with Canadian based stocks. Therefore, we are passing at this time to making any sort of positive recommendation on this name.

"Read not to contradict and confute; nor to believe and take for granted; nor to find talk and discourse; but to weigh and consider." - Francis Bacon, The Essays

