Buckle: Ongoing Strength And Growing Attraction

The recent decline in the share price based on disappointment relative to other retailers' strong sales results may present a new opportunity for patient investors.

Revenues have stabilized and recent gross margin expansion has led the trailing weighted average annual gross margin to return to levels last seen in 2016.

Buckle (BKE) recently reported comparable store sales results for the month of August. The market reacted rather badly to the results, probably due to excessive optimism related to recent strong sales reports from some retailers. However, despite the market reaction, the company continued its longstanding upward trend in trailing comparable store sales results.

The company has not been included in our commentary since June during which a handful of other contributors new to commentary on the company have provided additional perspective. However, the decline in the share price in combination with the consistent continuation of the upward trend in trailing comparable store sales results have compelled us to update our prior data and review our position on the company.

Comparable Store Sales

Buckle reported slightly negative comparable store sales for the month of August, coming in at -0.7%. The decline, however, didn’t change the longstanding trajectory of average comparable store sales figures over the prior six and twelve month periods. Instead, these have continued their remarkably consistent upward trend. Indeed, the six month trailing average comparable store sales figure nearly reached positive territory, the first time this would have occurred in more than three years since June 2015. We consider it likely that this trend will continue in the six month figure at a decelerating rate as the company posts smaller gains relative to prior trailing quarters but will continue in the twelve month trend as the fourth quarter of 2017 still saw deeply negative results.

The performance further dissipates our momentary concern in May when the trailing averages suddenly flattened, confirming we were a little too hasty in questioning the company’s momentum based on a single month’s results. The last three months have only confirmed that the momentary weakness which prompted our cautious commentary at the time was an aberration.

Source: Winter Harbor Advisors

In addition, other indicators remain relatively positive. The year-over-year percentage point change in comparable store sales results has also been rather consistent (if volatile) over the last five months.

Moreover, the total revenues for the July/August back-to-school season actually increased slightly from the prior year although September results will be critical to verifying this trend as it captures the final month of the season. Average monthly revenue declined slightly but remains essentially flat, suggesting ongoing stabilization of the business.

Interestingly, the recent performance is not very unlike that of 2014 before the decline in revenues – stable if unexciting growth in the revenue and comparable store sales results. However, given the last two years, stable revenues and comparable store sales results is hardly problematic provided the company uses the opportunity to improve the business going forward.

Second Quarter Results

The company also recently reported second quarter results that exceeded expectations – including our own internal projections. The driving factor was a significant increase in gross margins, rising to 39.3% versus 38.6% in the prior quarter and 37.9% in the year earlier quarter. The increase in gross margin in combination with the increase in total revenues (complemented by decent SG&A expense control) and lower income tax expense drove net income 36% higher than the year earlier period and 28% higher than our internal projection.

Gross margins are now in the fifth consecutive quarter of improvement over the corresponding period in the prior year, driving net income performance despite generally ongoing weakness in revenues. In addition, weighted average gross margins, calculated based on the prior four quarters, have returned to the level previously seen before revenues collapsed in late 2016.

Note, this chart should be read right to left for progression.

We view the current full year earnings expectations for the company to be slightly low although we don’t think that this will materially impact the company’s share price without some improvement in comparable store sales metrics. In the meantime, we will continue to look for indications of strength in the September results as a future indicator based on the strong historical correlation between the back-to-school season and critical holiday season. We will also focus on inventory levels going into the holiday season based on the company's previous efforts to avoid discounting by appropriately coordinating inventory levels with sales.

Conclusion

The comparable store sales performance over the last three months have not been especially remarkable in the context of recent retail results but they nonetheless continue a longstanding trend of improving results.

We’ve previously noted our estimate of the company’s current fair value is likely around $28.00 to $30.00 per share based on projected annual earnings and the company’s surprisingly stable historical valuation metrics. We’d trimmed our position (and suggested others consider doing so) when the share price reached the bottom of this range in June having doubled since the lows reached in the prior year – a much faster turnaround than we’d originally expected for the shares. We based our assessment on the belief that revenue performance would likely remain tepid and better opportunities were available elsewhere. However, with the significant decline in the share price last week, we’re not inclined to further reduce positions and, in fact, may repurchase some of those shares, especially should ongoing weakness push the shares below $20.00. The price appreciation potential from the current share price is compelling, especially in combination with the company’s robust dividends. It may become more compelling if sentiment remains focused on better performing retailers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BKE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.