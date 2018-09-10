Apple: Some Bearish Skepticism Is Needed

With shares historically expensive and heading into a weak year for growth, I don't see much alpha. Hedging or selling makes sense in order to shift into better opportunities.

Apple has knocked it out of the park on sequential and year over year comps for the better part of two years.

I hate to be a bear ahead of the upcoming Apple (AAPL) special event on September 12th, but I’ve been struggling to reconcile my view of likely Apple earnings in fiscal 2018 and 2019 versus the current share price. This Is a rare situation for me. I’ve owned Apple for a very long time, stretching all the way since 2006. Through all the years of ups, downs, and sideways moves, I’ve never sold a single underlying share. Other long opportunities in my portfolio have come and gone, but every time I took the time to run my own numbers and estimates, the bullish case for Apple always kept me invested. As an investor focused on cash flows, there are few large caps that have sported the kind of cash yields that Apple has. Fewer still have returned those earnings to shareholders so consistently.

That does not mean I have not seen potential short-term headwinds or periods of irrational exuberance from the market. With 25-35% of my portfolio allocated to the Cupertino giant. I have often elected to hedge my exposure using options, opting to roll over contracts on the rare occasion that I was set to see my shares be called away. In fact, hedging in this way has been the go to stance for me in both prior years and in 2018. Selling covered calls was what I advocated the last time I took a look at Apple on Seeking Alpha in March. Thus far in 2018, this hedging activity has been very profitable to me on a realized basis personally:

Getting out of the way of those hedges into both the fiscal Q2 and Q3 earnings proved prudent as Apple absolutely obliterated sell-side earnings expectations. Revenue growth, up 17% year over year, was the strongest in eleven quarters. I’ve spoken often on Seeking Alpha about the importance of posting strong and accelerating sequential growth comps. With seven quarters of acceleration, it is not a surprise in my view to see Apple doubling over that timeframe. Average selling prices moved higher by more than 19%, pointing to strong iPhone X adoption on relatively flat shipped volumes. Strength in the Services segment remained in place, so it was not a surprise to see Tim Cook reiterate his call for $50B in annual Services revenue by fiscal 2020. Free cash flow in Q3 was the strongest since fiscal 2015 as well. However, despite all that improvement, Apple is now the most expensive it has been on a free cash flow yield basis in nearly a decade:

There have been many buying opportunities the market has gifted to investors. There have been also selling opportunities. Apple, heading into next year, is going to bump into several tailwinds. I think it is important to note that fiscal 2019 expectations from Wall Street are for $3.88/share in net income. That is down from $4.02/share estimates for fiscal 2018. Revenue is actually forecast to fall in the mid-single digits. Those estimates, in my opinion, are pretty close to normal given Apple’s usual business cycle with iPhone refreshes. This is likely the reason why we’ve seen Warren Buffett slow down Berkshire Hathaway purchases of Apple stock and Greenlight Capital (among other hedge funds) wind down their stakes as well. Next year, there are some big concerns in my view:

A move away from an accelerating comp story to negative comps as revenue growth tightens.

Lapping the easy earnings per share benefits coming from U.S. tax reform.

Significant consumer weakness internationally (Europe, China) as global GDP growth slows.

It has been interesting to see coverage turn nearly universally bullish – bears are conspicuously absent. Is this a sign that the good times are here to say, or perhaps just a signal that everyone has capitulated? Short interest, while never high, is at near all-time lows. With valuation multiples stretched, prospects for shareholders to generate alpha buying owning Apple now looks thin. Consider that in a world where nominal earnings for Apple has been one of (relatively) slower growth - ignoring the impact of share purchases – it is always tougher to make money.

Buying Apple in July of 2012 returned -30% loss. The S&P 500 returned 18%.

Buying Apple in April of 2015 returned 0%. The S&P 500 posted similar returns.

Looking at the graphic I provided above, readers can see that these two most recent examples occurred when free cash flow yield valuations were relatively strong versus historic levels. That is the case today. Unless Tim Cook can pull a rabbit out of his hat to drive growth ahead of current Wall Street expectations, there might finally be some pressure ahead for Apple bulls after a multi-year run. Expect a lot of focus on the iPhone-centric event next week and some healthy profit-taking if the market is not glamoured by what it sees.

