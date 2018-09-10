Why Not Buy AGNC Investment's 6.7%-Preferred Stock Yield?

The Series C is an attractive way of investing in the mortgage REIT's business.

Investors that like mortgage REIT AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) can find some good value - in my opinion - in the company's preferred stock layer. In fact, I think the preferred stock is a compelling alternative to AGNC Investment Corp.'s common stock for investors that want to dial down investment risk and accentuate principal safety. I discuss AGNC Investment Corp.'s Series C preferred stock in this article and compare it to the mortgage REIT's common stock. An investment in AGNC Investment Corp.'s preferred stock layer currently comes with a 6.7 percent dividend yield.

AGNC Investment Corp. - Business Snapshot

AGNC Investment Corp. is an internally-managed mortgage REIT that largely invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities. At the end of the June quarter, AGNC Investment Corp.'s investment portfolio was comprised of $77.1 billion of mortgage assets, the majority of which were 30-year fixed-rate mortgage securities.

Source: AGNC Investment Corp. Investor Presentation

AGNC Investment Corp. invests in agency mortgage-backed securities on a levered basis, which adds a lot of risk to an investment in the common stock layer. AGNC Investment Corp.'s economic returns, for instance, have been all over the place as the mortgage investment business typically has a very low degree of earnings visibility.

Source: AGNC Investment Corp.

Investors that don't like the risk associated with the common shares, may want to consider an investment in AGNC Investment Corp.'s preferred stock layer instead.

The Preferred Stock Is A Decent Alternative To The Common Stock

AGNC Investment Corp. issues preferred stock as a way to diversify its funding sources and offer investors a lower-risk way of investing into the mortgage REIT's business. AGNC Investment Corp.'s common shares currently yield 11.3 percent, reflecting a high degree of risk. Further, the mortgage REIT has reduced its dividend payout in the past on the back of insufficient core earnings, so the current dividend is not as safe as many investors might think.

An investment in AGNC Investment Corp.'s preferred stock layer, however, is an interesting alternative to the mortgage REIT's common shares. Specifically, I am talking about the 7.00% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (AGNCN). The depositary shares each represent a 1/1,000th interest in a share of the Series C preferred stock.

The call date for AGNC Investment Corp.'s Series C Fixed-to-Floating preferred stock is 10/15/2022.

Source: AGNC Investment Corp. Investor Presentation

Preferred shares tend to be much less volatile than the corresponding common shares of the same issuer. This is because preferred stocks rank higher in the capital structure (i.e. they have seniority), which provides shareholders with a higher degree of principal protection relative to the common shares.

As a result, AGNC Investment Corp.'s Series C preferred stock has proven to be much less volatile than the mortgage REIT's common shares over the last year.

Source: Tickertech

AGNC Investment Corp.'s Series C preferred stock is a fixed-to-floating income security, meaning the mortgage REIT will make fixed payments for a specified period of time, and after that make floating-rate payments.

Specifically, the Series C preferred stock will pay investors a fixed rate of 7.0% every year until October 15, 2022 (based on a liquidation preference value of $25.0). After this date, the mortgage REIT will start to make floating payments based on three-month LIBOR plus a spread of 5.111 percent annually.

Over the fixed period, investors will, therefore, receive $0.4375/share quarterly in dividends. Since the preferred shares sell for $26.26 at the time of writing, income investors currently have the opportunity to lock in a dividend yield of 6.7 percent. In addition, AGNC Investment Corp.'s Series C preferred stock currently sells for a ~5 percent premium to the liquidation preference value of $25.

Risks And Rewards

AGNC Investment Corp.'s common shares currently yield 11.3 percent, implying a yield advantage of 460 basis points over the Series C preferred shares. However, the Series C preferred shares are also a much safer bet for income investors compared to the mortgage REIT's common shares.

While AGNC Investment Corp.'s common stock dividend could theoretically grow, the preferred stock dividends are fixed, and capital upside is very limited for the Series C as well.

In a nutshell, the Series C preferred stock really allows investors to reduce portfolio risk by accepting a lower investment yield.

Read also: "AGNC Investment Corp.: Is This 11.3%-Yielding Mortgage REIT A Buy Right Now?"

Your Takeaway

AGNC Investment Corp.'s preferred stock layer offers more risk-conscious investors good value, in my opinion. The mortgage REIT's Series C preferred shares are less volatile than AGNC Investment Corp.'s common shares but still offer income investors a decent 6.7 percent yield and a high degree of dividend visibility going forward. The Series C preferred stock is a promising investment vehicle for investors that want to dial down investment risk and focus on principal preservation instead. Buy for income.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.