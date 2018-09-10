Does Tesla's Confusing New Guidance Update Contain A Subtle Q3 Profit Warning?

The language of there being “fuss and noise,” when we eventually find out, is ominous, and I interpret it as effectively a profit warning.

Therefore, the totality of the comment must have been in reference to Q4. But if so, what does the lack of Q3 commentary tell us?

Doubling Q3 sales to 81,536 compared to Q2 is within the range of feasible. However, doubling production to 106,678 is not.

It’s entirely and unnecessarily confusing as to whether the production and sales update refers to Q3 or to Q4.

Fridays after the close of market are rapidly becoming Tesla’s (TSLA) favorite time to release big news. Two weeks ago, on August 24, it told people just before Midnight that it had abandoned plans to take the company private: Staying Public.

This time around, on September 7, the news didn’t drop nearly as late into Friday evening, but it was big news nevertheless: Company Update. Coming on the heels of a 6.3% down day in the wake of announcing the resignation of the Chief Accounting Officer, it was a long but confusing guidance update. Let me explain.

It came in the form of Tesla publishing a “blog,” which has the effective force of a company press release: News | Tesla. The blog begins by saying that this was an email that was “just” sent to Tesla employees.

For a moment, let’s ignore the personnel changes that occupied the vast majority of the sheer text of this company update. Let’s instead focus on what I consider the really important part of the announcement:

“We are about to have the most amazing quarter in our history, building and delivering more than twice as many cars as we did last quarter. For a while, there will be a lot of fuss and noise in the media. Just ignore them.”

When I first read this, before looking up the numbers, I assumed that “we are about to have the most amazing quarter in our history, building and delivering more than twice as many cars as we did last quarter” meant a reference to Q3. After all, this was September 7, so with 23 days left in the quarter, the company should know at least what its production and sales are going to be, within a very tight spread. The company is supposedly selling “mostly” from backlog and custom orders, after all - not to walk-ups, like a regular car dealer: Tesla's Model 3 Yard Sale.

But then I started looking into the numbers. And that’s where it gets really confusing.

To set the baseline, what did Tesla report in terms of production and sales for Q2? According to its August 1 report: here.

Tesla Q2 production: 53,339

Tesla Q2 sales: 40,768

So, let’s double those numbers to get to Tesla’s new “minimum definition” guidance:

Tesla quarterly production: 106,678

Tesla quarterly sales: 81,536

But for which quarter is this? As I mentioned above, knowing nothing else, the plain-English reading of the text is naturally that they’re talking about Q3. So let’s discuss what we supposedly know about Q3 production and sales.

On August 27, this supposedly well-sourced leak was published: Tesla is on track for a production record this quarter but slightly behind ambitious Model 3 goal.

It said just over 47,000 cars in total as of “last week” - which would have been the week ending Sunday, August 26. That would be 57 days out of the quarter’s 92 days. On a daily basis, that’s 47,000 divided by 57 = 825 cars per day.

On a straight-line basis, the rest of the quarter would be 35 days x 825 = 28,875. Add to 47,000 and that’s 75,875. Let’s round up and call that 76,000.

76,000 divided by 13 weeks is 5,846 per week, by the way. This includes Model S, X and 3, so let’s not confuse it with the oft-cited Model 3-only weekly number.

We know Model S and X production have remained steady for at least approximately two years now. The production rate is right around 100,000 per year, or 25,000 per quarter. Divided by 13 weeks, that’s 1,923 per week.

5,846 minus 1,923 is 3,923 per week, which would then be the residual Model 3 number. How has that progressed in the last week? We again turn to Electrek: Tesla Model 3 production fell to ~3,100 units during labor day-week as they push for a record quarter.

That’s 3,100 Model 3 and 1,500 Model S and X, for a total of 4,600. That’s well below the quarterly average to date - with barely three weeks left to go in the quarter.

But let’s say that Tesla can execute a miraculous spurt and add approximately 1,000 extra units produced per week until quarter end, on top of the quarter-to-date production rate. That would put the Q3 production between 78,000 and 80,000 units.

80,000 is nowhere remotely near the 106,678 that would constitute a doubling of the Q2 production. You can try to stretch and tweak the assumptions all you want, but let me suggest that you will not move that 80,000 number to anywhere near the 106,678 number that would validate that the new “more than twice” guidance, if it were meant to apply to Q3.

So, the production reference can’t have been about Q3. Instead, it must have been about Q4.

When it comes to sales, the “more than twice” actually is very close to a what we should expect for Q3 sales. The company has guided for Model 3 sales being over the 50,000 to 55,000 production range. Then add somewhere in the ballpark of 25,000 Model S+X (100,000 divided by four), and you are essentially a rounding error away from the new 81,536 sales guidance - assuming it was for Q3, not Q4.

Then again, other than the plain confusion of it all, it seems crazy that the new guidance sentence actually contained a mercurial reference to Q4 production - but Q3 sales. How could such a totally illogical intent not have been explained in the guidance update?

That leaves us with two possibilities:

The guidance was for Q3. If so, its relatively strong sales guidance, perhaps nearer the high end of expectations, but nothing unreasonable. As for the production guidance, I see no possibility that it would be remotely close to reality - you can’t bridge 80,000 with 106,678, with barely three weeks left in the quarter. If management meant Q3, it would end up in hot water for publishing a totally incorrect number of this great importance. The people who bought the stock would have a case. The guidance was for Q4. Okay, now we are somewhere reasonable for both sales and production. It’s way too early yet to see how close it would be, so let’s just say that Q4 production and sales are nothing we need to debate right now, given more urgent Q3 concerns. In other words, it’s pretty meaningless for the moment.

But the analysis doesn’t stop there. What if the correct interpretation is that alternative No. 2 above is the right one? What does that tell us about Q3?

Forget about sales and production. What Tesla has promised, is profitability and free cash flow positive. They’ve been talking about this repeatedly for months now.

The lack of any affirmation of GAAP profitability and FCF positive for Q3 tells me that management is sitting on a weak hand in terms of fulfilling its promises for those key metrics. If management had confidence in those metrics for Q3, now would have been the time to affirm them. On the heels of a major down day in the stock market, that would be the logical timing.

This is bolstered by the guidance update’s following sentences as well:

“For a while, there will be a lot of fuss and noise in the media. Just ignore them.”

I mean, if those “twice as many” numbers for production and sales are so good, why would there be any fuss and noise in the media? Unless there is any hair on the Q3 report, why expect fuss?

There are four possibilities for such hair on Q3:

Miss on production. But we already know what production will be, in a tight span. It will be at or just below 80,000. Miss on sales. We can debate a few thousand here and there, but it too looks like it will be not too far from 80,000. I think perhaps a couple of thousand below - more bullish analysts think perhaps a couple of thousand above. Close enough. Nobody should be much surprised, given what we know through the well-publicized leaks. Miss on profitability. Well, that’s a whole other analysis that I'm not going into in this article in any detail. I'm on record as having said that without significant ZEV credits, it will be a significant loss. Andreas Hopf in his September 9 article has as good estimates as any, in my opinion: Tesla Endgame. What I'm saying is that the bullish case for Tesla could see an even bigger ZEV credit number, perhaps taking Tesla above the breakeven point. We won’t know until we see that ZEV credit number, and I find it impossible to estimate. Miss on free cash flow. In many ways this is even more difficult to forecast than profitability. Once every couple of years, Tesla has been able to engineer a less terrible FCF number. Q3 2016 was such a quarter. The problem with not paying your bills before quarter end is that the sugar high lasts only that long - the bills end up being paid on the first day of the next quarter, shifting the reckoning forward by only one quarter.

What do we make of all of this, as to how the stock ought to react? In Friday’s after market, the stock traded up fractionally. It’s not clear how much analysis people had time to make. Then, on Monday, the stock opened up strongly. Either investors didn’t pay any attention to this, or they were impressed by something completely unrelated.

Supposedly this completely unrelated factor was a research note by Ben Kallo of RW Baird: Analysts dig in on Tesla. One would certainly like to hear more about Ben Kallo’s knowledge of the automotive industry, including how many non-Tesla factories and managements with whom he meets frequently, so as to have a comparative perspective: Ben Kallo And Tesla: Does He Know What He's Talking About?

In my opinion, the lack of comfort regarding Q3 profitability and free cash flow in the guidance update must be interpreted as a significant incremental negative. This was the time to reiterate what the company had been saying were its most urgent financial goals, and it did not. Instead it ominously warned about the media responding with “fuss and noise.” Why? Why add that sentence if all is good with Q3 production, sales AND profits and free cash flow?

If my interpretation of the guidance update is correct, that while perhaps meeting or even slightly exceeding production and sales estimates, Tesla fails to meet profitability and cash flow guidance, how will the market react at that point? Will the market commentary be “who saw the signs in the Friday, September 7, guidance update?”

I think we may look back on the Friday 7 guidance update within the next few days or weeks, and say “The sign was right there, in front of us.”

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers.