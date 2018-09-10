Adobe Systems: Holding The Stock And Expecting A Good Quarter

My convictions on ADBE speak less about my short-term predictions on fiscal 3Q18 results, and more about the long-term growth opportunities.

I think that guided revenue growth of 22% may be too conservative, and expect to see another top- and bottom-line beat this week.

Software maker Adobe Systems (ADBE) is a few days away from releasing the results of its fiscal 3Q18. Last quarter, investors seemed unimpressed with the company's performance at first glance. The stock sold off immediately following the "beat and raise", which I called at the time "yet another opportunity for long-term investors to partake in this growth story".

With valuation back on the rise since then, I wonder how the Street will welcome what I expect to be yet another strong quarter for the San Jose-based digital media and marketing company.

My expectations for the quarter

My bullish stance on ADBE is not based on a catalyst-centric thesis. Instead, what attracts me the most to the stock are the company's long-term prospects. The recurring nature of Adobe's revenues (nearly 88% of last quarter's top line) has been smoothing out the progression of its fast-growing sales and profits since 2014 (see graph below), which I consider one of the great benefits of owning shares.

I expect the favorable trends to remain unchanged in fiscal 3Q18, with Adobe's market-leading, comprehensive suite of digital media and experience products continuing to grow at a very healthy pace. Guidance for the quarter calls for revenues of $2.24 billion which, if achieved, would result in an unusually low top-line YOY growth rate of 22% not seen in the past five quarters. In addition to thinking that the outlook may be a bit too conservative, I see small upside to third quarter results and fourth quarter guidance from the acquisition of e-commerce solutions company Magento, closed in June of this year.

I expect margins to be resilient at least, as a result of recently-observed improvement in ARPU on the digital media side that has been driven by a higher mix of standard-to-promotional pricing. As the company continues to gain scale, I project that opex as a percentage of revenues will decline once again. I believe my projected improvement of only 30 bps is highly conservative to account for possibly high integration costs. But I would also not be surprised to see further earnings upside coming from this line of the income statement.

Below are my estimates for fiscal 3Q18.

On the stock

It is hard to be an ADBE contrarian.

Adobe seems to be, by a long stretch, the best-positioned company in the creation, utilization, cloud storage and sharing of digital assets, and is now getting more closely involved in the e-commerce space. Some might argue that valuation has run a bit too far, as a current-year P/E of 38.7x and long-term PEG of 2.0x seem to suggest. However, considering Adobe's superior market position, strong balance sheet (net cash position of $4.46 billion representing nearly one third of total assets) and robust subscription-based business model, I find the multiples at least justifiable.

I head into earnings holding shares of ADBE. But my convictions on the company and the stock speak less about my short-term predictions on fiscal 3Q18 results, and more about the long-term growth opportunities that I believe to be plentiful.

