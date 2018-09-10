Revance Therapeutics: A New Contender In The Botox Arena

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Charles Santoro as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Pipeline & Upcoming Catalysts

Revance’s (RVNC) lead product is RT002, a proprietary peptide formula that contains no human or animal-based materials, allowing for more botox to be injected for longer lasting durations without increased risk of disease. The proprietary peptide formula has been found to be more safe and lasts longer than any of its competitors, including Allergan’s (AGN) BOTOX®, Evolus' (EOLS) DWP-450 Medicis’ Dysport, and Merz Cosmetic’s Xeomin (comparisons in the chart above). In the Phase II trials in October 2015, it was found that a 40-Unit dose of RT002 injectable demonstrated a 23.6-week median duration versus BOTOX® Cosmetic with an 18.8-week median duration.

The increased duration versus other competitors is one of Revance’s biggest advantages, especially combined with the additional safety measures of the exclusion of animal or human-derived materials in the peptide composition, severely reducing a patient’s chance of contracting a viral disease.

As seen in the investor slide above, RT002 had minimal side effects, the worst being headaches and injection site pain. Thus, this is very promising safety data and should bode well for the company going forward.

Combining efficacy with safety has favorably positioned Revance going into the 4Q18 Phase III safety trials for RT002—unquestionably the largest catalyst on the horizon. If RT002 prevails in the safety trials, then Revance will benefit substantially as its other products are based on RT002. However, if it fails, then it will be catastrophic to say the least. But for reasons explained in this article, Revance stands to come out on top.

Currently, the RT002 injector can be used for three purposes:

1.) RT002 Injectable for Glabellar Lines, Phase III, (Trial results in 4Q18)

RT002’s primary application is toward the treatment of glabellar lines, which are the wrinkles found between the eyebrows, as well as the bridge of the nose and forehead. RT002 can be directly injected into these areas and reduce the presence of these lines.

In October 2015, Revance reported results from BELMONT, a Phase II RT002 active comparator study, that showed that a 40U dose of RT002 achieved a 23.6-week median versus Allergan’s BOTOX® Cosmetic with an 18.8-week median duration.

Moreover, in the BELMONT study, it was found that all doses of RT002 (20 Units, 40 Units and 60 Units) achieved a 100 percent response rate of at 4 weeks versus a 95 percent response rate for BOTOX® Cosmetic.

In December 2017, top line results for RT002 in the SAKURA 1 and SAKURA 2 were announced. The results were extremely positive.

“The percentage of RT002-treated patients who had none or mild wrinkles and achieved at least a two-point improvement from baseline on both validated physician and patient assessments was 73.6 percent in SAKURA 1 and 74.0 percent in SAKURA 2 compared to placebo (p<0.0001) at Week 4. Also, at that time point, 88 percent of RT002-treated patients in SAKURA 1 and 91 percent of RT002 patients in SAKURA 2 said they were very satisfied or satisfied with their treatment experience.”

The SAKURA Phase III trial (the same FDA trial due in 4Q18) will evaluate the long-term safety and duration of RT002 injectable for the treatment of moderate to severe glabellar lines. Although the jury is still out, Revance has so far been laying down commercialization plans and planning to file BLA marketing applications in the U.S. in the first half of 2019, followed by the European Union, Canada, and certain Latin American and Asian countries.

If successful in the 4Q18 trial, Revance will proceed to immediately begin commercialization efforts. On February 28, 2018, Revance and Mylan entered into the aptly named “Mylan Collaboration” in which Revance and Mylan will collaborate exclusively on a worldwide basis (excluding Japan) to develop, manufacture, and commercialize a competitive alternative to Allergan’s BOTOX. Ideally, this alternative will be RT002 if it prevails in the upcoming Phase III trial.

Revance even made considerable effort in beefing up their commercialization team. In April 2018, Revance established and filled four new positions for the purpose of commercialization efforts and launch preparations for RT002 in the treatment of glabellar lines. This is an encouraging sign of the internal confidence that RT002 will succeed in the upcoming 4Q18 safety trial.

The global market for glabellar line treatment represented nearly $1 billion of global neurotoxin cosmetic procedures in 2015. However, Revance expects that RT002’s application to expand beyond glabellar lines and treat the entire facial area, opening RT002 up to a much broader market.

2.) RT002 Injectable for Cervical Dystonia, Phase III (Trial Results in Sep. 2020)

Cervical Dystonia is a painful neuromuscular condition characterized by involuntary contraction of the neck muscles, resulting in head twisting. It is the largest muscle movement disorder, the totality of which represents a $1 billion market opportunity.

Results from the Phase II study in May 2017, showed that patients treated with RT002 experienced meaningful relief from the pain and discomfort relating to cervical dystonia for at least 24 weeks. Current toxin injections for cervical dystonia are administered at approximately 12-week intervals.

Phase III began in June 2018 with the initiation of patient dosing. The double-blind trial is expected to enroll approximately 300 patients and be concluded in September 2020.

3.) RT002 Injectable for Plantar Fasciitis (Phase II Trial Recruitment in 4Q18)

Plantar Fasciitis is a painful condition that is created by inflammation of the ligament running along the bottom of the foot. This is a smaller neuromodulator niche market valued at $250 million that is currently unaddressed.

In January 2018, Revance announced the interim 8-week Phase II results for the plantar fasciitis trial. The trial’s primary endpoint, the reduction in patient-reported pain, showed a robust reduction in pain, with a greater than 50% reduction for patients treated with RT002.

Revance plans to initiate another Phase II, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial utilizing two doses of RT002 in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The Market At Large And Industry Outlook

The demand for a longer-lasting and safer alternative to current botox implements is considerably high. According to Global Industry Analytics, Inc., the global botox market was $3.7 billion in 2016, $4 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach $7.4 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 9.6% over the period between 2016 and 2024.

In 2015, the global market for glabellar line treatment represented nearly $1 billion in global neurotoxin cosmetic procedures. Revance also expects RT002’s application to expand beyond glabellar lines and treat other parts of the face, opening RT002 up for broader use.

A market research survey conducted in October 2017 involving 80 dermatologists and plastic surgeons, found that 80% of the physicians surveyed stated that longer duration is extremely important in their selection of which botox product to use for the treatment of glabellar lines, and 59% percent stated that the duration concern has not been addressed in any currently available botox products.

Sixty-eight percent of patients switched between botox products because they expected the treatment to last longer, and in general, sought botox products that had greater longevity.

Botox has become a predominant choice of cosmetic procedures, fading out surgeries and other invasive procedures.

The pervasiveness of social media has contributed to a rise in the use of cosmetic operations. In early 2018, annual statistics from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons found a 28% increase since 2010 in Botox procedures.

This rise of Botox can also be contributed to its increasing use by younger individuals seeking Botox's age-defying preventative powers. The 30-39 age demographic is now seeing an uptick in users, shifting away from the previously normal age group of 45-54.

Among the 15.7 million cosmetic minimally invasive procedures performed in 2017, the top 5 were:

Botulinum Toxin Type A (7.23 million procedures, up 2 percent from 2016) Soft Tissue Fillers (2.69 million procedures, up 3 percent from 2016 Chemical peel (1.37 million procedures, up 1 percent since 2016 Laser hair removal (1.1 million procedures, down 2 percent from 2016) Microdermabrasion (740,287 procedures, down 4 percent from 2016

However, as Revance has pointed out, the therapeutic indications for Botulinum Toxin is roughly 60% of the current neuromodulator market, with cosmetic applications constituting the minority percentage. Although both therapeutics and aesthetic indications continue to grow at double-digit rates, management has indicated that further down the road they will focus on therapeutic indications, evidenced in the later developments of products for Cervical Dystonia and Plantar Fasciitis

Company Balance Sheet And Market Reception

As of June 30, 2018, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $233.7 million at the end of 2Q18. Cash burn in the second quarter amounted to $38 million. Therefore, Revance should have enough funds through at least until 1Q 2020 at an average quarterly cash burn rate of 34M, according to Revance’s June 10-Q filing.

RVNC last offered a capital raise in December of 2017 and sold 5,389, 515 shares at $31.00 per share with gross proceeds amounting to $167.1 million.

Management

As shown earlier, Revance has been overhauling its management team, establishing and filling four new positions for the purposes of commercialization alone and hiring a general counsel to fulfill Revance’s needs in legal, governance, and compliance initiatives.

Another substantial management change included the hiring of Mark Foley, former Chairman, President and CEO of ZELTIQ Aesthetics, serving there from 2012 until the firm’s acquisition by Allergan in 2017.

Foley’s experience should be particularly valuable to Revance as he oversaw the development of ZELTIQ’s Coolsculpting procedure, the only FDA-cleared non-surgical fat-freezing procedure used to eliminate body fat. Foley’s experience in growing ZELTIQ until its acquisition by Allergan will be a major help in creating similar success and shareholder value at Revance.

On May 29, 2018, Revance announced that Lauren Silvernail, Revance CFO, was leaving to join another cosmetics-related firm. The company is now searching for a replacement CFO with the company’s Head of Finance serving as interim CFO. However as seen from prior hires, Revance has a tendency of hiring extremely skilled and specialized professionals and it should no different with the new CFO, placating any apprehensions of the hiring of an ill-suited CFO.

Shareholder-Management Relations

In the past year, management-shareholder relations have had no discernible moments/showdowns - a very good sign. Avoiding shareholder-management animosity is very important in biotech companies as distrust can linger for months and depress share price for as long as the animus persists.

However, Revance’s most notable incident was perhaps in mid 2016 with the flop of RT001 where the topical botox treatment failed in its Phase III trial and share price declined by 30%. Although management was extolling its potential as a botox topical gel, it seemed odd that at the same time they were creating a botox injector that could more reliably achieve the same, if not, better results.

However, the topical treatment has been since abandoned and management has been executing expertly on shareholder communication with the auspicious development of RT002, now in its Phase III safety trials.

Insider Buying/Selling

Over the past twelve months, Revance’s insiders have bought 217K shares and have disposed of 154K for a net acquisition of roughly 63K shares. Officers, directors, as well as, the president, Daniel Brown, have bought moderate positions, but nothing that is indicative of either massive insider confidence or apprehension.

However, Mark Foley, a newly appointed director, personally bought 20K shares at $26.95 a share in November 2017. Only several weeks later were the positive results for RT002 in the Phase III duration test for glabellar lines (this trial's endpoints were duration, not safety, such as the one due out in 4Q18) announced, sending shares up nearly 50%. Mr. Foley has since retained his shares and has acquired more through non-open market acquisitions. This is certainly a bullish sign as Mr. Foley still has personal skin in the game and seems to be in it for the long run.

Market Outlook And Technical Analysis

RVNC traded at an all-time high of just over $40 a share in late 2015 before succumbing to the sector-wide biotech decline following Hillary Clinton’s and Bernie Sanders’ remarks on drug pricing. Subsequently, shares plummeted on the failure of its then lead candidate RT001 in its June 2016 Phase III trials. Since dropping to the low teens, RVNC shares have been gradually trending upwards on encouraging news surrounding RT002.

If the 4Q18 trials for the RT002 glabellar lines treatment are successful, it will arguably become the largest improvement since BOTOX was introduced in 1989 and a landmark success for Revance and its shareholders. Approval for the base RT002 glabellar lines treatment would also mean greater likelihood that RT002’s therapeutic applications will also be approved, meaning that an FDA approval should be met with major bullishness and be reflected in a substantially higher share price.

At current share price levels, RVNC is moderately priced and has since doubled its bottom reached in late 2016; however, it is still $15 from its all-time highs.

As seen in the graph above, RVNC is now trading at the bottom of a range within a descending wedge. Statistically, wedges are not great technical performers among technical chart patterns.

According to Thomas Bulkowski, a noted chartist and statistician, wedges have a throwback rate of 56% during a bull market. Thus, even if RVNC were to breakout above the downsloping upper trend line, there remains a 56% percent chance price will reverse course and head lower. However, with upcoming catalysts, it is possible that once price breaks out, it will continue higher to retest the high of $37.45 seen in early January, absent any sector-wide sell-offs or political repeats of late 2015 drug pricing rhetoric.

Further, it appears that RVNC may be trying to reclaim the 200-day moving average after having dropped beneath it in early August. However, if price continues downward then it is certain that the 50-day and even the 20-day moving averages will slip beneath the 200-day moving average and begin a sell off. But, it is hard to see this happening as an upcoming catalyst usually buoys, if not outright triggers a rally, in a biotech’s share price, so it is unlikely that this will occur, but it is important to consider and remain cautious by using stop losses.

Speaking of stop losses, it appears to be the case that RVNC has found support in the mid $25 range that previously served as support in late 2017 before the announcement of the SEKURA Phase III duration data. This represents a good point to position a stop loss (roughly around $25 a share)

From a technical perspective, RVNC is at a favorable position right now, being in the lower range of a descending wedge and with the possibility of establishing support from previous levels and reclaiming the 200-day moving average to move higher with a large catalyst on the fast-approaching horizon.

Recent Developments With Evolus, Inc.

Evolus is a medical aesthetics company that also provides a botulinum toxin injector, DWP-450 for the treatment of facial wrinkles.

In May 2018, the FDA declined to approve Evolus Inc.’s botulinum toxin injector citing deficiencies related to the chemistry and manufacturing of its potential treatment for frown lines, sending Evolus’ shares down roughly 35 percent.

However, in August 29, 2018, Evolus received acceptance of FDA BLA submission for DWP-450. The company issued a subsequent press release stating that the company remains on track to launch commercially in the US in Spring 2019.

Evolus’ entry into the market will certainly increase competition and threaten to seize greater market share from Allergan. As far as its effect on Revance, there is no question it will increase pressure to get RT002 to market. However, Revance still has the claim to the longest-lasting botox injection, which will certainly pique the interest of physicians and patients alike. Moreover, Revance, unlike Evolus, intends to enter into Botox’s therapeutic indications, which constitutes a greater market share than its cosmetic uses.

Regardless, investors should keep tabs on Evolus’ progress over the ensuing year.

Company-Specific Risk

The greatest risk that Revance faces is the increasing competition in the field. The greatest biotech investments occur where company's have patented moats surrounding their product, and thereby, their revenue stream. In Revance's case, there is no moat. The botox injectable market is competitive, ripe with generics, and the preceding paragraph evidences that with up-and-coming companies looking to elbow their way in and take a piece of the pie. Revance will have to do its fair share of elbowing, but it will likely mean compressed margins if it comes to a dead-heat competition.

Another notable risk is of course the 4Q18 safety trials for RT002. As explained earlier, this is an extraordinarily important binary event and its failure will set back Revance and mean greater time to get RT002 to market. Although Revance's investors should not fret too much over this trial due to the encouraging safety signs and minimal side effects, it is still nevertheless something to be cautious about.

Yet, as an investor, one should place a greater emphasis on the increasing competition in this field, as this is more likely to dilute Revance's revenues if patients and physicians do not place heightened value on RT002's longer-lasting characteristics.

Conclusion

Revance once had revolutionary potential with its RT001 topical treatment that could be topically applied to wrinkled areas and still have the same effect as an injection - but unfortunately, it never came to fruition. Since RT001 failed, RT002 has become Revance’s next best shot, and although it may not be revolutionary, it is certainly still impressive and certain to create shareholder value, if approved, and once commercialized.

Therefore, it is crucial that the SEKURA Phase III safety trials in 4Q18 conclude in Revance’s favor.

If RT002 fails to pass the safety muster of the FDA, then it will be catastrophic for Revance since all of its injector applications are based on RT002. However, if green-lighted, which is more likely than not, then Revance will become a great success as the greatest hurdle will have been defeated and its RT002-based products will have received a peripheral FDA blessing.

RT002 for glabellar lines will likely receive an FDA approval in its upcoming Phase III trials as it has demonstrated notable safety and efficacy marks compared to existing market alternatives.

Revance’s work is truly brilliant in that they have not only made it safer in the exclusion of human or animal-derived materials but have also made it longer-lasting and more convenient for consumers.

