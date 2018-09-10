Is The Farfetch IPO Offer Priced Fairly? Part 1: Analysis

Broad and deep competition, however, may exert downward pressure on the take rate, depending on how well Farfetch is able to grow its platform and utilise the networking effects.

As a platform, Farfetch charges a percentage of GMV from its vendors, which currently is above 30% - a comparatively high rate.

On August 21, 2018, Farfetch (FTCH) has filed for its $700 million-plus initial public offering, and it bears a question of how fair the IPO price of $17 is. The company analysis provided herein and the valuation in Part 2 will shed the light on this question.

Business Model

Farfetch is a technology company with a focus on being a platform for a global luxury fashion industry. By being able to aggregate buyers on the one side and luxury sellers on the other, the company is able to generate strong networking effects thanks to self-reinforcing feedback loop, whereby greater number of sellers on the platform attract more customers and vice versa. Two of the major benefits of its online platform that the company mentions in the filing (F-1, p.7) are minimal inventory risks and no capital-intensive retail operations. While it is hard to disagree with the former, the latter point is arguable, given that most retailers employ a rentals-based model (i.e., operating leases). As a result, such global fashion players as Inditex (OTCPK:IDEXY) and H&M (OTCPK:HNNMY) have most of their global stores leased (rather than purchased) to the tune of EUR4.9 billion (annual report, 2017, p. 61) and EUR7.4 billion (annual report, 2017, p.93), respectively, in terms of total annual commitments. Nevertheless, since, per se, operating leases create debt, the existence of an online platform that eradicates the need for a rentals-based model is still a benefit (to compare, Farfetch’s own total operating lease commitments amount to only $66 million [F-1, p.92]).

As an online platform, the company generates its revenues primarily from commissions charged from total value of order transactions, called Gross Merchandise Value (GMV):

Source: Farfetch F-1, p.18

As can be seen, the take rate has been rising over the last full three fiscal years, though a sudden drop in HY’18 (compared to HY’17) may point toward a shift in the company’s bargaining power. One area worth pointing out is that the rake is above 30%, which an uncommon practice when compared to other Marketplace-based models:

Source: Enginethemes, 2017 (note that Uber currently charges 25%)

Other examples include ride-sharing company Lyft charging 25% and Seeking Alpha’s Marketplace service taking 25%. It is obvious, therefore, that Farfetch’s current 30%+ take rate, while being enticing in terms of margin potential, is relatively high, and much will depend on how well the company is able to prove its platform’s benefit to its customers (sellers) and resist competitive threats.

Revenue by segments

Farfetch generates its revenues from three sources, with the following contribution rates:

Source: F-1 (p.20 and F-55) and author’s calculations

“Browns in-store revenues” represent the least contribution to overall revenues and is the only source of revenues generated from a physical store footprint. Browns is a London-based fashion boutique (known for discovering such talent as Alexander McQueen and John Galliano) acquired by FTCH in 2015. “Platform services” is the major engine of growth, with revenues approaching a healthy 80% share of the total. This stream is further sub-divided into first-party (online sales of Browns) and third-party sales, with the latter category representing about 87% of the segment (F-1, p.69). It is these third-party sales that represent the company’s take rate of the GMV and the single most important factor to consider in terms of growth potential. “Platform fulfillment revenues” generated by shipping and customs clearing services provided to customers, net of promotionals. It is worth noting, though, that this segment does not provide any economic benefit to the company, since it is largely a pass-through cost (F-1, p.75).

Market Overview and Opportunity

The global fashion industry has been undergoing some tectonic transformations for the last decade, and more changes are on the horizon. According to the recently published report by McKinsey “The State of Fashion”, “the global fashion industry is moving into a decisive phase of digital adoption by the mainstream consumer”. It is unsurprising, therefore, that three out of top four challenges identified by the executives in the survey (McKinsey report, 2018, p.14) are competition from online, value chain improvement and digitization, and decreasing foot traffic.

Another important point outlined by the report is that most of the apparel and footwear sales are to be originated in emerging markets of Asia, particularly China, caused by a shift in economic growth from the West to those markets.

It is worth noting, however, that a seemingly obvious drawback of going online is the inability to try clothes on physically. But thanks to technological progress and innovation, that issue may soon be resolved. One solution is offered by Virtusize, which allows either comparing sizes of the selected purchase and the previously made ones, or simply measure a favourite item at home (by following easy guidelines). Another area is the use of the Augmented Reality (AR) – an avid example can be drawn from a San Francisco-based start-up Avametric, which develops technology allowing 3D rendering of apparel and accessories, thereby creating a digital change room.

Consequently, online fashion retailing is the primary engine for growth, and traditional brick-and-mortar retailers will have to adapt to survive:

Source: Adapted from Statista, 2018

According to Statista, global online fashion industry revenues are anticipated to grow from $453.5 billion in 2017 to $790.5 billion in 2022, a 5-year CAGR of about 11.8%. Importantly, China is expected to contribute almost 50% as soon as 2018.

Given these industry trends and online sales growth potential, Farfetch – as an online marketplace for fashion sellers and buyers – is very well positioned to benefit.

Competition

The fashion industry Farfetch operates in is complex and, consequently, the competition is both broad and deep. It is based on this peculiarity that we can highlight five major inter-competitive layers of the industry:

Traditional offline retailers and department stores – the shift to online undermines the raison d'être of these brick-and-mortar shops, which will have to adapt by digitizing in order to survive. High inventory risk is another point of concern for these stores and an impediment to high growth and solid margins. For instance, H&M has close to a whopping $4 billion worth of unsold inventory as of first half of 2018 fiscal year. Nevertheless, those being able to adapt by combining a customer’s offline experience with contemporary technological solutions will still be able to pose a considerable competitive threat. Typical representatives in this category include Zara, H&M, Gap as well as luxury retailers (such as Armani, Gucci, Boss); Multi- and mono-brand e-retailers are at the forefront of an online movement. However, similar to offline, the stores in this category are prone to substantial inventory risk, because their business model is built around it. Typical examples of the former group (multi-brand) are Net-a-Porter, MyTheresa, or Asos (in this group, largely due to its own Asos brand, representing c.41% of total sales), whilst that of the latter are mostly luxury brands (Armani, Gucci, Boss, etc); E-commerce companies entering the fashion industry on top of the mass user-base, such as Amazon (AMZN) or Alibaba (BABA). However, it can also be mentioned that famous luxury brands may be reluctant to go to these companies, because of their association of being some sort of online supermarkets; Marketplaces are the new norm, characterised by an asset-light model. Unlike the previous category number 2, players in this group provide only a platform – an online shopping venue – for both sellers and buyers (hence, no inventory risk). For now, it seems Farfetch is the only force in this market, though other participants – either completely new or ‘migrants’ from the above segments – are highly likely to join in soon. While networking effects may fend-off some new competitors from Farfetch’s market share, transgressors from two groups above (which already have a solid user base) are a serious threat; Dress rental services, such as Drexcode, Rent the Runway, Le Tote, or Vow to be Chic. Unlike their counterparts, the companies in this category advocate that dress renting will both increase disposable income (since rent expenses are lower than the overall dress value) and allow for more wardrobe diversity. However attractive this service may appear to be at first glance, it is not without some hiccups, which may scare off both existing and prospective customers. Nevertheless, it does pose a competitive threat to Farfetch, however distant it is.

Management and Corporate Governance

Both the management team and the members of the Board of Directors (BoD) appear to have a vast and solid experience, with two persons (Elliot Jordan [the CFO] and Natalie Massenet [BoD member]) coming from online fashion brands Asos (Finance Director) and Net-a-Porter (founder), respectively.

Farfetch is run by José Neves (a founder), who has a tight grip on the company and is also a Co-Chair of the BoD. Specifically, as the only owner of Class B shares granting 20 votes per share (F-1/A, p.145), Mr. Neves is expected to have a 78% voting power upon the consummation of the IPO (given how popular dual-class share-ownership structure has become, this offering is no surprise). On the face of it, a virtually full concentration of power in the hands of the founder is not an enticing proposition to the potential shareholders; the good news, however, is that Mr. Neves has successfully created and developed other fashion businesses, such as the Swear brand and bStore, which still exist today.

In terms of BoD composition, it is welcoming that some members represent the interests of venture capital firms invested in FTCH, such as Kadi Group (through Richard Liu, CEO and founder of JD.com (JD) – a parent of Kadi Group [F-1/A, p.139]), Index Ventures (via Danny Rimmer) and Advent Private Equity (by way of Frederic Court). It is also worth pointing out that the Chairpersons of Audit, Compensation, and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees are all independent non-executive directors.

The graph below summarises the information about executive personnel and key non-executive BoD members:

With all these points in consideration, we are now positioned to value Farfetch, which is at the core of part 2 of this two-part series.

