My Oh My, Another 'Spec Buy'

The company is considering converting to an internally managed REIT in the next few years.

Landmark continues to evaluate new strategic relationships that will benefit the company and drive accretive growth.

Landmark’s properties are difficult to replicate, with significant zoning, permitting, and regulatory hurdles in finding suitable new locations, including the time and cost of construction at a new site.

Since my last article in May, shares in Landmark Infrastructure (LMRK) have continued to slide - down by 12%, and since my very first article (July 17, 2017), the stock has declined by around 22%.

I have maintained (since my first article) that Landmark is a "speculative Buy" that offers investors a very high yield (11.2% as I write this article) for the opportunity to own net-leased infrastructure assets. As I continue to follow this company, I have questioned the sustainability of the dividend, and I will do so as I type this article.

At a high level, Landmark provides investors with an attractive opportunity to own real property interests that underlie tenants with operationally essential infrastructure assets. The company serves three masters: wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

Landmark sees many opportunities internationally as well as with operating partners that have a unique expertise and experience in industry relationships that complement the company's efforts at the Partnership and the sponsor. Landmark's asset portfolio represents less than 1% of the total U.S. market that suggests strong growth in a highly fragmented sector.

New wireless sites alone added each year are expected to be greater than the entire existing portfolio. Most individual property owners in this industry have only 1 or 2 locations.

Within the wireless sector (70% of revenue), LMRK's Partnership sponsor and Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) recently announced the selection of Ericsson to deploy the Zero Site microgrid solution across North America.

The self-contained, neutral-host smart pole is designed for carrier and other wireless operator colocation, and the Zero Site is designed for macro, mini macro, and small cell deployments and will support IoT, carrier densification needs, private LTE networks, and other wireless solutions.

Ericsson microgrid includes battery storage applications and grid-control software. The Partnership will selectively deploy the Zero Site solution on its existing real estate interests, along with new acquisition opportunities.

As wireless carriers increase their capital spending for 5G deployment, Landmark stands to benefit in a number of ways. First, it expects to see higher leasing activity at existing and new sites as the carriers expand and need additional locations. Second, lease modifications are expected to increase as more space is required and additional equipment is added to sites.

Landmark also stands to benefit in the outdoor advertising sector (20% of LMRK's revenue). Outdoor advertising remains one of the most cost-effective means of advertising and its market share has increased, even with the significant growth of internet and mobile advertising.

With the continuing shift in the industry from static to digital billboards, Landmark expects to benefit as certain ground leases in its portfolio participate in the growth of advertising revenue on those billboards.

Landmark also expects further growth in renewable energy. Solar and wind electric generation capacity is expected to more than double over the next 30 years, and the company expects this will give it a significant opportunity to acquire renewable power generation real estate interests. The company plays primarily in the utility solar category, where it buys the land underneath massive solar projects.

Collectively, Landmark's properties are difficult to replicate, with significant zoning, permitting, and regulatory hurdles in finding suitable new locations, including the time and cost of construction at a new site. Vacating tenants must often return the property to its original condition.

As viewed below, LMRK's platform is highly desired by many Tier 1 tenants (many are large, publicly traded companies). No single tenant accounts for more than 11% of revenue:

Landmark's Cost of Capital

Landmark targets leverage of 40% debt to enterprise value, which is in the 6-8x EBITDA range. The company is comfortable operating at slightly higher leverage relative to the peer group as revenues have much lower variability. Remember that operating expenses are low, and Landmark operates with mostly fixed rate debt.

There are multiple sources of attractive debt financing at this leverage level and Landmark uses a combination of revolver financing and secured notes to finance acquisitions. The company focuses on issuing fixed rate notes or hedging the variable interest rate exposure on the revolver. Landmark targets a diversified debt structure and minimizes the amount of maturities in any one year.

Over the last three quarters, Landmark has significantly changed the composition of its debt structure, with the completion of the outdoor advertising financing in November, renewables financing in April, and wireless communications financing in June.

Debt maturities have been pushed out, and approximately 100% of debt is fixed rate or hedged through interest rate swaps. The wireless communication financing in June of approximately $125 million was completed at an attractive weighted average coupon rate of 4.31%.

On July 20th, the Partnership announced its second-quarter cash distribution of $0.3675 per common unit or $1.47 per common unit on an annualized basis.

Landmark has three series of preferred units, and the company is focused on acquisitions that are not only accretive currently but also help drive the long-term growth of the company.

Landmark is seeing assets priced at attractive cap rates and has been selective in what it has acquired. Acquisition cap rates have generally been in the 6% to 7% range over the last three years depending on the asset class.

One of the drivers for Landmark has been in its FlexGrid product.

Landmark plans to invest around $50 million into this asset class that generates enhanced returns, around 300 bp profit margins. The core business is expected to grow by around $200 to $250 million and Landmark generates spreads of around 100 bps, based on my estimated WACC of 6.25% to 6.5%.

Landmark's FlexGrid model is focused on three initial segments: municipalities, transportation authorities and commercial real estate owners. As Landmark's CEO explains on the recent earnings call,

"Our FlexGrid solution has been very well received and the pipeline of potential opportunities continues to expand. With the massive network densification needs of the mobile network operators, our FlexGrid solution is an ideal method for deploying wireless equipment in strategic locations without cluttering existing infrastructure. It can be challenging for parties to find appropriate solutions that meet the needs and objectives of all those involved. MNOs are finding it more and more challenging to deploy equipment in rights of way and as attachments to existing infrastructure. Similarly, municipalities are focused on controlling the deployment of telecom infrastructure in ways that meet the needs of the communities they serve. The FlexGrid is an ideal solution because it's a neutral host collocation environment that meets the specific needs of both the real estate owners and the MNOs and can support deployments ranging from small sales to macro level installations. The FlexGrid solution is highly customizable and can be deployed quickly to meet the needs of all of the project stakeholders."

The Latest Earnings Results

For Q2-18, Landmark posted another solid quarter of operating and financial results. Rental revenue grew 31% year-over-year led by acquisitions completed in the last 12 months and the strong and consistent growth profile of the portfolio.

Landmark's assets continue to perform driven by their high-quality cash flows and the steady and sustainable growth from contractual lease escalators, while churn on the portfolio remains extremely low.

Year-to-date through July 31st, Landmark acquired 186 assets for total consideration of approximately $128 million. Those assets are expected to contribute $9.4 million in annual rents and were comprised of 61 wireless communication, 118 outdoor advertising and seven renewable power generation assets.

Through July 31st, Landmark has invested approximately $38 million in the U.K. since inception and anticipates substantial acquisition growth in the second half of this year.

Regarding other partnership activities, Landmark continues to evaluate new strategic relationships that will benefit the company and drive accretive growth.

In Q2-17 Landmark's Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes several non-cash items, including unrealized gain on derivatives and acquisition-related expenses, increased to $16.5 million, an increase of 30% year-over-year. Landmark ended the quarter with 2,327 leased tenant sites out of a total of 2,415 available tenant sites, with an occupancy rate for the quarter of 96%.

Landmark's quarterly distribution remains flat "until revenue reported from investments catches up with the distribution declared." The coverage ratio, which is defined as distributable cash flow divided by distributions declared on the weighted average common units outstanding during the quarter, is 0.86x.

The coverage ratio declined slightly due to the issuance of the Series C preferred units. With the Series C preferred offering Landmark has essentially raised all of the capital needed to meet its 2018 acquisition guidance.

The main reason for the higher payout ratio is the timing of capital raises and the subsequent deployment of that capital. As Landmark continues to grow, the impact of future capital raises to the payout ratio should diminish.

Risks Are Elevated, And So Is The Dividend Yield

Keep in mind that Landmark is a RECO (real estate operating company) that recently changed its legal structure moving the Partnership's assets under a subsidiary that is now taxed as a REIT.

The company decided to make this change based on feedback from investors to broaden the investor base by substantially eliminating unrelated business taxable income, otherwise known as UBTI. It also significantly simplifies state income tax filings for LMRK unit holders. With this change, LMRK did not eliminate the Partnership structure since that will continue to give the company operating flexibility.

It's important to remember that Landmark is externally-managed and on the recent earnings call the CEO said:

"We believe that within the next two to three years, we'll be in a position to consider converting to an internally managed REIT and in the interim, we'll continue to evaluate opportunities to improve our structure as we did with our reorganization that was completed in 2017."

Now let's take a look at these metrics below. Keep in mind Landmark is a technically a RECO that operates a REIT subsidiary.

Now, keep in mind, Crown Castle (CCI) and American Tower (AMT) are projected to grow their dividends by double digits in 2018 and 2019. It's critical to recognize that dividend growth is essential to the investing process. Landmark's payout ratio is dangerous, and there is very little margin of safety (hence the higher yield).

The Bottom Line: Landmark is a risky REIT (subsidiary) and the market is signaling the danger. Let's recap these:

Externally managed

Elevated payout ratio

Small-cap volatility

Higher leverage

Now the benefits include:

Long-term leased properties (96% occupied)

Significant diversification (2,415 sites in 50 states, DC, and international)

Contractual rent escalators

Sponsor owns a 12% common unit interest

In summary, we are maintaining a SPEC BUY on Landmark. Recognizing the risks (noted above), we believe that Landmark offers investors an attractive opportunity to "chase yield" while also participating in significant value enhancing opportunity.

