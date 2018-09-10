No Blood In The Streets: Should You Still Invest In The Tobacco Sector

Introduction

The tobacco sector lost some traction during this seemingly unending bull market and the shares of all major players gave up at least some of their recent gains. Uncertainty due to declining revenues from combustible tobacco products, the fear of stricter regulations but also the significant reliance on debt financing are among the main reasons for the decline. Financial stability and diversification might prove to be of prime importance during more difficult times even though the tobacco sector is one with traditionally high margins. The article’s focus lies on Altria Group (MO), Philip Morris International (PM), Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) and British American Tobacco (BTI). Since Vector Group (VGR) is exposed to the tobacco sector as well, I have included them in the discussion where appropriate. Note that Imperial Brands trades in the US via an American depositary receipt (ADR) with the ticker symbol IMBBY. Since American and British companies are discussed, the monetary values are presented in US Dollars to facilitate comparison.

The article contains a number of details and the reader not interested in technical particularities may jump to the last break of each paragraph for concise concluding remarks. Furthermore, I provide color-coded tables that facilitate a quick overview over the metrics discussed in the respective paragraph. Red serves as a warning sign and green indicates an excellent result. Cut-off values have been derived from financial text books such as “The Art of Company Valuation and Financial Statement Analysis” by Nicolas Schmidlin, Michael Shearn’s “The Investment Checklist” or Pamela Mantone’s “Using Analytics to Detect Possible Fraud”.

Investing in the Tobacco Sector in 2018?

Tobacco giants such as MO, PM and BTI have long been considered future- and fool-proof investments for their sizable dividend yields and the high-margin environment the companies operate in. But some might say that a long-term investment in the tobacco sector can no longer be considered future-proof. Falling smoker-rates, the availability of less toxic alternatives and the evolving crackdown of most health authorities on combustible smoking products lend a certain validity to a bearish stance. Recent news from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), having announced plans to cap nicotine content at a non-addictive level and from PM having missed on revenues while reporting slower growth from their heat-not-burn product IQOS sent the shares of all major tobacco firms lower, as per Table 1. Note, that MO shares have declined the least while having recovered slightly already.

Table 1: Approximate all-time highs of five tobacco companies and their recent lows; data source: Yahoo Finance one-year charts

Company All-time High Lowest Price Since Drawdown Altria $78 $54 31% Philip Morris International $123 $77 37% British American Tobacco $73 $48 34% Imperial Brands $56 $33 41% Vector Group $23 $16 30%

As a contrarian, I avoid buying into euphoria and rather prefer investments in companies that are out of favor, thus shielding me from buying at all-too-lofty valuations. With the recent negative news and interest rates on the rise, I believe that one could consider an investment in the tobacco sector. This assumes, however, that company valuation is performed carefully, keeping an adequate margin of safety in mind. Whether the prudent investor should diversify sector-wide or rather select an individual company will be answered herein based on fundamental data.

From an ethical point of view, an investment in the tobacco sector could be questioned not only for the harmful properties of combustible tobacco products. It appears disturbing that the addictive property, among other factors, is responsible for the moat of tobacco companies. However, since this article will not make any effort in discussing such matter, the potential investor is advised to weigh pro against contra on a personal basis.

From a dividend investor’s perspective, tobacco companies could prove worthwhile for their cheaper valuations and the thus improved starting yields. With major indices at or near all-time-highs, I have a hard time justifying an investment in expensive companies just for the sake of the dividend. After all, one should strive for equity-like return at bond-like risk, not the other way around. Bond yields have been negligible for a long time so one has to suspect that tremendous amounts of money have been (and are) pumped into seemingly low-risk stocks with a healthy dividend, eventually leading to a bubble-like behavior sooner or later.

In summary, the recent decline in share price of all major tobacco companies could provide a valid entry point for a value investor, assuming critical valuation and appraisal of quality. Even though the share price declines were substantial, we cannot speak of a market panic. Since there is no “blood in the streets” and further consolidations cannot be ruled out, investors are advised to exercise caution upon building a position. Risk-tolerance is certainly a prerequisite. Ethical arguments must be weighed on a personal basis before investing in the tobacco sector.

Concise Qualitative Discussion

Commencing the discussion with MO, it stands out that this company is selling their products exclusively in the United States. They spun-off PM in 2008 and accordingly the non-US sales of Marlboro and other brands. According to their most recent 10-K, they generated 85.8% of their operating income from smokeable products, 13.2% from smokeless products and 1.5% from wine. These figures do not include MO’s 9.6% stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD), which is equity-accounted. The company received $806 million in dividends from BUD in 2017, resembling over 16% of MO’s 2017 operating cash flow (OCF) of $4.9 billion.

PM is globally diversified, selling their products in Asia, Europe, Africa, South America and Canada. The strong Asian market accounted for 33.5% of the total 2017 shipment volume of cigarettes and heated tobacco units as per PM's recent 10-K. Net revenues from reduced-risk products are still small at less than 5% of total revenues. PM sells the heat-not-burn product IQOS as an alternative to cigarettes. In January 2018, however, the FDA rejected claims of IQOS cutting the risk of tobacco-related diseases based on an unanimous vote (aside from one abstention).

IMBBY, headquartered in the United Kingdom, is a globally diversified, selling their products also in the US. The company’s segment reporting consists of “growth markets” (Japan, Russia, Italy, Greece, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Sweden and Norway), “returns markets north” (UK, Benelux, Germany, Australia, Ukraine, Poland), “returns markets south” (Spain, France, Algeria, Morocco) and the US market. The company is also diversified with non-smokeable products (e.g. the Swedish snus business Skruf) and e-vapor products (brands include blu, Nerudia and Cosmic Frog). IMBBY follows an acquisition-led approach and revenues increased from $15.8 billion in 2007 to $38.7 billion in 2017, i.e. at a compound annual growth rate of 9.4%.

BTI reported revenues of over $25 billion in 2017 after consolidation of Reynolds American, which was acquired in July 2017. According to their 2017 annual report, revenues from the US (21%), Asia-Pacific (22%), Americas (16%), Western Europe (21%) and EEMEA (20%) are surprisingly well balanced, suggesting that Reynolds American as a take-over target was of proper size in terms of revenues. BTI has a portfolio of reduced-risk products (e.g. EPOK, glo, vype and vuse) but their global share is at 6% according to internal estimates. Besides vaping products, the company profits from the snus market in Norway and Sweden but also from the increasing market share of American Snuff Company through their acquisition of Reynolds American.

VGR is a somewhat special case since it does not only manufacture and market cigarette products but also participates in the real estate market. The investment company New Valley, which belongs to VGR, owns a 70.6% stake in Douglas Elliman. VGR’s tobacco business is rather small with recent annual revenues of $1.08 billion. Douglas Elliman reported an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ((EBITDA)) margin of 3.4% and revenues of $772 million. Liggett Group, VGR's discount tobacco business, is the fourth-largest manufacturer of cigarettes in the United States in terms of units sold according to VGR's 2017 annual report. The operating loss of VGR’s Zoom E-Cigs brand fell from $13 million in 2015 to $0.9 million in 2017.

The five companies under review offer sizable dividends, the current yields are presented in Table 2.

Table 2: Forward annual dividends (where available, 2017 values otherwise); data source: company websites (forward values) or annual reports (2017 values); share prices: Yahoo Finance

Company Dividend per Share Share Price Yield Altria $3.2 $61 5.2% Philip Morris International $4.56 $77 5.9% British American Tobacco $2.5 $48 5.2% Imperial Brands $2.19 $35 6.3% Vector Group $1.6 $16 10.0%

In summary, most of the companies sell their products globally with MO and VGR being the two US-only exceptions. All five companies are more or less diversified in terms of smokeless and/or vaping products. MO owns a substantial stake in BUD and generates a small percentage of its operating earnings from the sale of wine. VGR is diversified by means of a real estate business and focuses on discount cigarettes. The lack in global diversification implies that MO and VGR would suffer from US governmental interventions more severely than IMBBY and BTI. Dividends are sizable but it remains to be clarified whether they are sustainable under current, but especially under adverse conditions.

Financial Stability of the Five Companies

For the ensuing quantitative analysis, I utilized data from the companies’ 2015 to 2017 annual reports. Where applicable, I computed mean values taking into account the last three years. For critical financial ratios such as interest coverage or current ratio, I used the latest reported figure. The metrics discussed in this paragraph are summarized in Table 3.

Table 3: Metrics used for assessing financial stability; data source: annual reports (2015-2017) of the companies, earnings figures adjusted for one-off events; image source: own work in Microsoft Excel

MO and BTI are the only companies with substantial equity ratios of 26% and 43%, respectively. I used post-consolidation values for BTI. IMBBY ranks third at 17% while PM and VGR reported deficits. The debt-to-equity ratio, including operating leases and other long-term liabilities, is best for MO (1.9), worst for IMBBY (2.9) and has not been calculated for PM and VGR. Dynamic gearing is the number of years necessary to pay down the entire debt using 100% of the available free cash flow (NYSE:FCF) while implying no growth. Hypothetically, MO and PM would take little over four years while IMBBY and VGR would require six and eleven years, respectively.

Cutting the dividend and devoting all FCF to the retirement of debt, it would take BTI 27 years to become debt-free. BTI's engagement in entering the US market is certainly understandable but it came at a serious cost: they incurred long-term debt of almost $36 billion in 2017 and the currently reported amount of long-term debt is higher than the balance sheet total that BTI reported prior to the acquisition of Reynolds American.

Net financial debt to EBITDA is lowest for MO (120%) and highest for VGR and BTI (361% and 463%, respectively). Capital expenditures require only 4% of the OCF available to MO. IMBBY ranks second with 8% and the other three competitors reported capex ratios of circa 15% of the 2017 OCF. It is fascinating to see how little capital is required to fund regular expenditures in the tobacco sector.

I am no fan of excessive buying sprees, especially not when undertaken in a mature bull market. It is my impression that companies with large amounts of goodwill tend to report impairment charges from time to time. MO reported a reasonable 35% of their equity as goodwill. The metric was not computed for VGR due to the shareholders’ deficit. The $77 million of goodwill cannot be considered excessive when brought into relation with total assets (i.e. circa 6%). Conversely, IMBBY, PM and BTI reported excessive amounts of goodwill as per Table 3.

Interest coverage, based on the most recent earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), is very healthy at 15x and 10x for MO and PM, respectively. BTI is currently able to cover the most recent annual interest six times. For IMBBY and VGR, however, interest coverage is much less rosy at 2x and 1x, respectively. Upon a decline in macro environment, VGR could be forced to reduce or cut the dividend, currently paying out twice the available FCF and facing significant interest charges. With the exception of IMBBY, the other companies return most (BTI) or more ((PM and MO)) than the available FCF to their shareholders by means of dividends and/or share repurchases. MO increased the quarterly per-share payout twice this year, first in March and just recently to $0.80. This corresponds to an increase of over 20% and the annual payout now requires a cash flow of over $6 billion. MO greatly benefits from the reduced corporate tax which increases available cash flow, but I would have found a smaller or no increase more sensible while using the unused cash to fund growth or retire debt. However, MO received very strong ratings (e.g. A3 from Moody’s), more than half of the long-term debt (i.e. $7.6 billion) is due in 2023 or later and my indicators attest solid financial stability. Hence, I would have no immediate concerns as an investor.

In terms of cash, quick and current ratios, IMBBY fares the worst. However, considering that the four major players have very stable cash flows, current ratios below 100% are tolerable. VGR is a notable positive exception in this regard. Plenty of reserves to fund current liabilities are probably the main reason why all three variants of Altman’s Z-score negate financial distress at VGR. For BTI and IMBBY, I arrived at critical Z-Scores in two out of three calculations. While I do not think that the three companies are in acute financial distress, I would advise investors to keep an eye on future cash flows and capital management. Especially since the take-over of Reynolds American, I urge to watch BTI’s next annual report for further post-consolidation numbers since this and prior year’s metrics have likely skewed the calculation of Altman’s Z Score. As mentioned above, I have no concerns regarding the financial stability of MO, but also PM looks stable from a financial perspective.

In summary, significant reliance on debt financing is the rule rather than the exception in the tobacco sector. But this is no immediate red flat since especially the major players are veritable cash flow machines that require only minor capital expenditures. It is thus understandable why many financial metrics are worse than they should be according to financial textbooks. The generous dividends of MO, PM, IMBBY and BTI look sustainable in a stable environment but investors of VGR should exercise caution, also due to the low interest coverage. The excessive debt load that BTI incurred due to the acquisition of Reynolds American requires a great deal of financial prudence in the future and I would urge investors to monitor upcoming financial statements closely. Generally speaking, MO fares best and PM ranks second. The metrics of BTI, IMBBY and VGR concern me as a careful investor even though I do not think they are in acute financial distress.

Profitability

I have computed a number of metrics to facilitate a quantitative comparison of profitability, as per Table 4. Note that I have accounted for one-off effects such as MO’s transaction in relation to BUD and BTI’s acquisition of Reynolds American, otherwise being unable to perform margin calculations. Thus, I would like to emphasize that these number are to be seen as rough approximations. Since my comparison includes companies having reported a shareholders’ deficit, I resorted to calculate unleveraged return on equity (uRoE) instead of return on equity ((RoE)) which relies on total assets, capex quota and net profit:

Table 4: Metrics used for assessing profitability; data source: annual reports (2015-2017) of the companies, earnings figures adjusted for one-off events; image source: own work in Microsoft Excel

The margins in the tobacco sector are a joy to review. BTI, MO and PM rank highest with EBIT margins of 40% plus and net margins of 25% plus. BTI seems to have the highest EBITDA margin but this should be taken with a grain of salt since I normalized earnings figures. IMBBY and VGR fare worse in terms of margins: EBIT and net margins are close to 15% and 4% for both companies, respectively. One reason for IMBBY’s low operating and net margin is the lower gross margin. While I computed gross margins in the region of 70% for MO, PM and BTI, it was only 21% for IMBBY. Given the atypical diversification of VGR, their margins should not be viewed in context with those of the other tobacco companies.

Arguably, companies with low capex requirements and slim balance sheets fare best in terms of uRoE. MO ranks first with more than 500%, followed by PM with 122%. The other competitors exhibit lower returns of 50% (IMBBY) or less ((BTI and VGR)). MO and especially PM deliver splendid returns on invested capital (RoIC). BTI understandably fares the worst considering the significant amount of long-term debt. Bringing return on capital employed (RoCE) and weighted average cost of capital (WACC) into relation, one can identify whether equity and debt investors’ capital is indeed used to create value. Assuming a sector-wide WACC of 8%, I found that PM, MO and VGR, in contrast to IMBBY and especially BTI, generate plenty of shareholder value.

By computing the ratio of days-sales-outstanding (DSO) and days-payables-outstanding (DPO), one can gauge to what extent a company profits from interest-free credit occurring in the timeframe between collecting revenues and paying suppliers. MO fares best, taking only two days for collecting revenues. Even though MO exhibits an excellent DPO/DSO ratio, they are still rather fast with paying their suppliers (i.e. 18 days). Nevertheless, MO could probably increase their DPO to benefit from interest-free credits even more. BTI takes much longer to collect revenues (i.e. 72 days) and pay their suppliers (i.e. 633 days). PM and IMBBY pay their suppliers faster than they are able to collect revenues. Since VGR operates also in the real estate sector, a comparison of the DPO/DSO ratio would not yield meaningful results.

The cash conversion cycle indicates how long capital is tied up in the business by bringing DPO, DSO and inventory days into relation. BTI stands out with this metric due to their extensive DPO, offsetting the 419 inventory days. IMBBY ranks second due to less than 60 inventory days even though they take almost a month to collect revenues. I arrived at 304 inventory days for PM which couldn’t be offset by the DPO. For, MO, I arrived at a slightly longer cash conversion cycle than for IMBBY.

Taken together, MO and PM stand out for driving their businesses at high margins while delivering excellent returns on invested capital and capital employed. MO’s unleveraged return on equity is splendid and the company profits from interest-free credit while still paying their suppliers in a timely manner. Conversely, PM and IMBBY require more time to collect revenues than they take to pay their suppliers. BTI seems to be on par with MO in balancing their short-term assets and liabilities while delivering worse returns on invested capital and capital employed. BTI’s inventory turnover is subpar but offset due to the significant DPO. It would be interesting to see whether BTI could face a change in payment terms under adverse market conditions, worsening their cash conversion cycle. IMBBY’s margins are surprisingly low for a tobacco firm but I have only mentioned the low gross margin as a reason. VGR is difficult to compare due to its real estate business but from a purely quantitative point of view, I consider the business profitable.

Balance Sheet Quality

In order to assess balance sheet quality, I computed individual components deemed important by Messod Beneish. I want to emphasize that these results take into account only the last two years’ financial statements. Before investing, I suggest to delve deeper into the financial metrics, reviewing the evolution of these and other metrics over more than just a short time frame.

Table 5: Metrics comprising the Beneish score, signaling potential manipulation of financial statement; data source: annual reports (2016-2017) of the companies, earnings figures adjusted for one-off events; image source: own work in Microsoft Excel

Reviewing the data from table 5, I have no serious reservations to note with regard to MO’s and IMBBY’s financial statements. IMBBY’s increase in sales, general and administrative (NYSEMKT:SGA) expenses should be reviewed nonetheless. BTI’s leverage index is high due to the acquisition of Reynolds American and hence, I would not consider it an immediate red flag. The total accruals to total assets (TATA) ratio is elevated for PM and BTI, but still not critical. BTI’s increased TATA ratio is offset by a very low depreciation index. This calls for an in-depth analysis which, however, would go beyond the scope of this article. PM and VGR received negative overall scores. I would urge investors to take a closer look at the underlying financial statements since I do not want to imply balance sheet manipulation from just a few simple metrics.

In summary, investors are advised to take a closer look at the financial statements of companies that scored negatively in this brief assessment, also taking into account the amount of leverage the respective company is working with.

Valuation

As already mentioned in the introduction, the stock prices of the companies under review have come down quite a bit from their all-time highs. This, however, does not rule out further price consolidations. VGR currently trades at a still lofty price-to-earnings (NYSE:PE) ratio of over 30 but a more reasonable 7% EBIT to enterprise value (NYSE:EV) ratio. I computed a number of other metrics such as fair price-to-book, fair PE, fair EV-to-revenue and fair price-to-revenue ratios. Fair in this context implies that a company operating with moderate leverage and high profitability deserves a premium. All metrics, however, indicated that VGR is overvalued. I would like to exclude VGR from the discussion below since it lacks comparability due to the real estate diversification.

In terms of PE, MO (i.e. 13) and BTI (i.e. 12) are valued cheaper than PM (i.e. 19) and IMBBY (i.e. 22). MO and PM both trade at EBIT/EV ratios of 7% while IMBBY and BTI trade at 5% and 3%, respectively. I like to bring net operating profit after tax (NOPAT) into relation with EV and in this context, MO scores highest with 5% while BTI ranks lowest with 3%. These data are also based on adjusted earnings figures. Assuming a cost of equity of 10% and a WACC of 8%, the market currently implies a terminal growth rate of 3-4% for MO, PM and BTI. IMBBY’s current valuation corresponds to a more conservative terminal growth rate of 1%. I am not too confident that terminal growth rates above 2% are sustainable given that these are mature companies. All other metrics indicate fair valuation or even overvaluation but one might find it appropriate to pay a premium for owning a high-margin business with a strong moat.

At current valuations, I consider the companies to be either of fair value (MO, BTI, PM and IMBBY) or overvalued (VGR). Hence, no quantifiable margin of safety could be identified. In comparison to the rather overvalued general market, MO could be considered to be rather cheap. A risk-tolerant investor who finds the return from the dividend adequate could begin building a small position but it is my impression that gains due to share price appreciation are temporary for now. Growth potential emerging from the cannabis sector cannot be quantified at the moment and hence, one should be careful when applying a premium to the company valuation in this context.

Conclusion

In terms of financial stability and profitability, I would clearly favor MO over PM and the other competitors. It is probably the lack in global diversification and the fear of upcoming regulations that contribute to the cheaper valuation of the highly profitable business with a solid balance sheet. Investors probably fail to quantify MO’s stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev which accounts for 16% of the OCF. Hence, the argument of MO lacking global diversification only holds true for their tobacco business. A prudent investor could choose MO and an internationally diversified competitor for a globally balanced sector exposure. In this regard, I would favor PM since they would likely not suffer from US-related regulatory difficulties and are also highly profitable. IMBBY’s margins are rather low for a tobacco company and considering the sizable amount of debt I am not too fond of an investment in this company. I would not recommend an individual investment in BTI either, even though they reported well-balanced global diversification. $57 billion in long-term debt and a significant amount of non-interest-bearing liabilities are too much for my taste. Likewise, I would not want to become a shareholder of VGR due to the low interest coverage and the irresponsibly high dividend. A further aggravating factor is that I fail to recognize synergies between real estate and discount tobacco products. As a side note, the current dividend yield of 10% is enticing but should be reviewed in context with the likely ongoing decline in VGR’s share price.

