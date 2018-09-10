Boeing Buying Opportunity Or Sharp Decline?

The 737 engine shortage will be fixed but it cannot be done in 2019 and possibly not in 2020.

Many have posted that the weakness in Boeing makes it a buying opportunity because the stock will be lower. That sentiment is understandable but it is wrong. Boeing has been an excellent stock to own. It took off in the fourth quarter of 2016 and grew rapidly as shown in the graph below. If the company has a bad quarter, why sell a winner? Investors buying stocks are buying future earnings. If a typical company’s earnings move around and they have a disappointing quarter, then the stock price will drop slightly and this is all expected, no big deal. However, if the stock has grown rapidly and then experiences a bad quarter, some investors assume that the high earnings growth they expected will not occur. The stock will plummet with a lowering of the P/E. This makes a sell the reasonable action.

Boeing Stock Price

Source Finbox.io

Boeing grew far faster than the S&P as shown in the chart below. The exception is the last quarter where the S & P grew slightly faster than Boeing.

Third Quarter Shortfall

In July 2018, Boeing 737 shipments were 29 compared to the first six-month average of 45, a drop of 16. If this continues at the same rate, the loss for the 3rd quarter would be 48 planes. The 787 has six aircraft parked for lack of parts, mainly seats. It is likely that the 787 parts issues will be resolved but some delay will occur. A decline in deliveries of forty-eight 737s and six 787s will cause a loss in revenue of $3.6 billion. However, this is very uncertain. Therefore, I used the delay impact range of negative $2 to $4 billion and earnings per share of 25 to 50 cents.

This is a reduction of 8 to 14%. This is not large and it would be mitigated, if Boeing could say that it will be quickly resolved. But they cannot. The uncertainty in this estimate will be reduced when the August deliveries are announced later this month. The third quarter deliveries will be announced in mid-October.

Boeing Earnings Announcement October 24, 2018

Boeing management understands the need to promote its future potential. They will have some good news. The MQ-25 unmanned aerial naval tanker contract win and the final certification of the KC46 tanker are good. The government has funds to award before the fiscal year on September 30 ends. Therefore, other contract awards, including the TX trainer could occur. However, none of these will produce big earnings in the next few years.

The 737-engine shortage needs to be addressed both for this year and in 2019 and beyond. They need to be upbeat, but realistic. The Leap engines will be constrained in 2019 and in 2020, when almost all of CFM production will be LEAP. However, the 737 and 320 demand requires additional capacity, which is unplanned.

The 787 has aircraft parked for lack of seats and the plan calls for raising production to 14 planes from the present 12. This will require work but it should be achievable which will produce some profit and much more cash.

The 777X is on schedule for delivery in 2020. In 2023, the 777X ramp up will be complete, so the product will be very profitable. The deferred production cost on the 787 will be paid down in that year so the operating margins on that aircraft will be over 20%.

Conclusions

Boeing needs the 737 to produce profits in 2019 and beyond. This is until the 787 and the 777 gushes profits. They need to do something drastic to keep investors happy until then. The October 24 session will not have definitive answers to 2019 problems. Therefore, the stock will probably drop off very badly. That drop will only be mitigated by a clear believable plan to fix this issue. This plan is unlikely to affect 2019. Boeing is a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.