Newell Brands Is A Buy

Investment Thesis

We believe investors have overreacted to trade war risks and have largely miscalculated the effects of tariffs on Newell Brand's (NWL) revenue and earnings. We believe that Newell will be able to pass on costs of tariffs to consumers as alternative products will likely feel similar pressures from tariffs. In other words, consumers will not have more affordable substitutes and will likely have to pay the increased costs from tariffs unless Newell can find better and more cost-effective inputs that are not subject to tariffs over time. With analysts too pessimistic, and the stock trading well below book value per share of $ 28.72, reported as of June, we expect this stock to trade above $30 in the next year. Over that period, we will see stock buybacks, deleveraging of the balance sheet, and more favorable sales trends. All of these positives will likely help to push investors back into the stock over the next year. Our price target is $30 for the stock which we think makes the current price of under $22 as of Friday a great value.

Background

Newell Brands is a prime example of the difficulties of value investing analysis. We love when a stock that we know very well declines precipitously even as fundamentals remain strong. As we all know, it's hardly ever so easy. The Toys“R”Us bankruptcy hurt Newell as many of their baby and child-focused brands were sold in those stores. And a liquidation sale is never good for margins. The upside is that next year will have much more favorable comparable sales. We expect Walmart and Amazon to make up the sales lost to Toys“R”Us over time. Newell is a different company then it was even last year. Newell is in transition; they are selling off brands and deleveraging while refocusing on core brands and operations. This type of transition comes with discontinuing operations, short-term pressure on margins, and a likely decrease in revenue that occurs well before earnings and other financial metrics can begin to stabilize. In addition to the short-term business headwinds, the stock has felt intense pressure as many analysts expect tariffs to impact input costs for various products. As we mentioned previously, we think the concerns are overrated. The stock is down well over 50% in the last year while legendary investors like Carl Icahn have committed to investing in the company and buying the stock at higher prices from here. It's hard to know exactly why he picked Newell. But we certainly feel better as investors with Carl making changes to Newell's corporate governance structure.

Source: YCHARTS

A multi-year plan

As we mentioned Newell Brands is a company in transition. In the second quarter, Newell Brands completed divestitures of The Waddington Group and Rawlings Sporting Goods Company for proceeds of approximately $2.5 billion and has planned for the divestiture of Jostens, Pure Fishing, Consumer & Commercial Solutions, Process Solutions, Goody and U.S. Playing Cards. In total, the proceeds from sales should come in at around $8-$10 billion. This infusion of cash will be an important step in the multi-year transition plan. We hope that Newell continues to focus on protecting their credit rating by deleveraging first and focusing on share buybacks as a secondary priority. Selling off brands means that over time revenue will be lost as the enterprise gets smaller. With the recent divestments, the 2018 revenue outlook has fallen dramatically from almost $15 billion to just under $9 billion. At the same time, Newell expects EPS and operating cash flow to barely decrease. If these expectations are true then it shows the positive effects of starboard value and Carl Icahn pushing management to lean out the organization. And a leaner organization with less overhead and more profits can, over time, demand a higher multiple as they achieve scale in their remaining businesses.

Source: Newell Brands Q2 results

An impressive brand portfolio

Newell's Portfolio includes dozens of well-known brands, many of which are well over 100 years old. They have categorized their products into five categories Live, Learn, Work, Play, and Other. We encourage potential investors to look at the list, which is linked below, as virtually all of the brands are household names. We think some of the categorizations are a bit of a stretch, for example, Bicycle playing cards in our view is a clear example of "play" whereas it is placed into Other. Brands such as DYMO which are known mostly for label printing machines that are used in education but are primarily used in office setting yet they are categorized as "learn." Some of this could come from a desire to divest of certain brands and potentially to reposition the marketing of others. We think this categorizations issue shows that Newell is still struggling to understand their brands and where they align in the market and the business. We are exciting for Newell to unlock value by continuing their divestment plan which will free up cash and free up management to focus on a smaller number of brands and products. Fewer brands mean more focus and will ultimately lead to faster top line growth in the long run.

Source: Newell Brands Portfolio

Debt is coming down fast

We have seen Newell's debt continuously decline since hitting an all-time high around July of 2016. We could not be more positive about this trend as it shows management's awareness of the issue started well before the stock began a dramatic decline in 2017. And before Carl Icahn and Starboard value took an interest in the company. In early August, on the Q2 earnings conference call, management stated that the $900 million in proceeds from recent divestments would be used to pay down debt. This will help maintain a good credit rating which is an absolute necessity for Newell. Their business requires a considerable amount of capital to fund the daily operations, and losing access to favorable lending terms would set the business back years. When a stock falls precipitously, it can hurt credit rating on its own as many bondholders sell when debt to equity ratios rise dramatically. And as the stock drops in price the debt to equity ratio will rise. Which is why we think now is the time for management to focus on buying back shares at the current prices with any cash flow not devoted to deleveraging and investing in the business.

Source: YCHARTS

The share buybacks have begun

After months of declines in the stock price Newell has finally started repurchasing shares. In aggregate, the total shares outstanding have only been reduced by 3.59% over the last year. We estimate that given the need to pay down debt Newell will likely limit the share buybacks over the next few years. Buying back stock is a secondary priority to paying down debt which means that stock buybacks could easily top a billion dollars over the next few years or upwards of ten percent of the total shares outstanding. This would by no means be the most massive buyback in the industry, but unfortunately, for now, Newell is not in the financial condition to buy back an enormous number of shares without increasing leverage.

Source: YCHARTS

Forward PE is well below historical levels

With the significant drop in the stock price investors are paying less for 2019 earnings then they could have even a month ago. If the trade war continues to escalate 2019 earnings could be put at risk, however, we think these expectations are more than priced into the stock. At under $22 per share Newell is trading at 8.5X 2019 expected earnings per share, with many analysts lowering 2019 EPS targets to low $2 per share range we think a bottom in the stock is likely near. The low valuation shows that many investors have given up on the stock and only expect things to get worse.

Source: YCHARTS

Newell Brands is a strong buy

After a terrible year, with the stock declining well over 50%, investors are right to be frustrated with Newell Brand's. For a large company to lose so much value so quickly shows a true deterioration in the business and, in our view, an even greater decline in expectations. We are confident that Starboard value and Carl Icahn's investment in the company and seats on the board will help to steer the ship in the right direction. Management needs to continue to turn things around by investing in core brands and deleveraging by selling off ancillary brands. In the long run this plan will result in increased margins and profits for investors. As of Friday's close, the company trades well below book value which gives investors a unique opportunity to start a new investment in the company or to purchase more shares at a higher price. We are very bullish on Newell Brand's which is why we are long at an average purchase price of $23.72 per share. We will look to add to our position on continued weakness.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NWL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.