Novartis And Conatus: A Strategic Anti-NASH Agenda

This is an analysis of the significant and strategic impact of Conatus’ emricasan on Novartis’ anti-NASH clinical doctrine.

Notwithstanding the substantial competition in the NASH clinical space, emricasan will benefit from significant differentiation that will allow Novartis/Conatus to remain competitive in later years.

Upcoming catalysts in Q4/2018, H1/2019 and H2/2019 for emricasan in NASH cirrhotic severe Portal hypertension, NASH fibrosis and NASH cirrhosis, respectively, would likely prove a favorable outcome for both companies.

Novartis’ NASH franchise is also progressing satisfactorily with a global license agreement with Conatus in place for the clinical development and commercialization of emricasan in 3 liver diseases.

The Novartis-Conatus Global License Agreement

On December 19, 2016, Novartis (NYSE:NVS) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT) signed an exclusive worldwide option, collaboration and license agreement covering development and commercialization of emricasan (discussed below).

Conatus Pharmaceuticals is a small-cap ($147M) liver therapeutics pharmaceutical founded in 2005 by Drs. Steven Mento and Alfred Spada. Emricasan (IDN-6556, PF-03491390) is an oral irreversible pan-caspase inhibitor and lead investigational dual anti-apoptotic and anti-inflammatory anti-NASH drug candidate in Phase 2b clinical trials for 3 liver diseases, NASH fibrosis, NASH cirrhosis as well as NASH cirrhotic severe Portal hypertension (PH).

Novartis AG is a Swiss (Basel, Switzerland) multi-billion biopharmaceutical company with a market cap of $191B and a broad therapeutic portfolio that encompasses many facets of biomedical science including immunology, oncology, respiratory, neuroscience, ophthalmology, cell and gene therapy.

Emricasan is one of the only two dual anti-apoptotic and anti-inflammatory drug candidates in clinical development for NASH. Apoptosis is a highly coordinated programmed cell death that maintains normal liver health by the swift removal of unwanted cells comparable to the amount of cells generated.

In pathophysiological settings, variation/change in the balance between cell increase and apoptotic cell death results in loss of tissue homeostasis and the inception of several liver diseases including NASH. Emricasan's mechanism is to prevent the dysregulation of normal apoptosis and subsequent hepatic inflammatory responses that alter both normal liver homeostasis and health.

Key points From The Agreement

Conatus received $50 million upfront and also received $7 million following the exercise of the license option on May 4th, 2017 as per the press release. Conatus also received $15 million in exchange for a convertible promissory note issued to Novartis in February 2017.

Conatus will receive significant payments if certain development, regulatory and commercial milestones are met. Furthermore, Conatus is eligible to receive tiered double-digit royalties on emricasan single agent sales and tiered single to double-digit royalties on sales of combination products containing emricasan.

Conatus has the option to co-commercialize emricasan in the US, including combination therapies, on a cost-sharing and revenue-sharing basis in lieu of U.S. royalties and with reduced ex-U.S. royalties. Conatus retains limited rights to develop other pan-caspase inhibitors.

Novartis will pay 50% of Conatus' Phase 2b emricasan development costs including the ongoing PH, NASH fibrosis and NASH cirrhosis (ENCORE-LF trial). Novartis will assume full responsibility for emricasan's Phase 3 development and all combination product development.

The option to co-commercialize in the United States preserves future flexibility for Conatus, and the ability to continue pursuing independent development of other compounds affords us the opportunity to build a portfolio of potential products to drive further long-term value for our shareholders.

Dr. Mento, CEO Conatus, concluded by saying that the near-term infusion of capital and Phase 2b cost-sharing allows it to fund ongoing operations through 2019.

Market Assessment Of Novartis

On the day of the license agreement, Novartis was trading at $69.74 and is currently trading at < $82. Looking at their 2017 annual report, the 20% appreciation in stock price in the last 18 months or so could be partly attributed to the Conatus licensing agreement and predominantly several other key factors including 16 drug major approvals, 6 FDA breakthrough therapy designations and 16 major submissions in 2017.

Novartis trading chart

In August, Novartis reported a 7% increase in global sale revenues of $13.2B for Q2/2018 compared to Q2/2017 mainly from Alcon 6% and innovative medicine growth drivers including Cosentyx: 43%, Entresto: 117%, Promacta/Revolade: 39%, Tafinlar + Mekinist: 31%,Kisqali: $59M, Jakavi: 28%, Lutathera: $24M and Kymriah: $16M.

It is reasonable for me to hypothesize that the trend of innovative products-driven organic growth is bound to continue in the foreseeable future as Novartis streamlines its global output and implements in-house drug development and partnership programs. Importantly, Novartis will be dependent on innovative future/imminent bestseller drug candidates possibly emricasan and others for new organic growth and to remain competitive.

At the moment, Novartis is not considered a leader or a trailblazer in the clinical development of anti-NASH therapeutics. As a matter of fact, its in-house anti-NASH program is still relatively in its infancy compared to current front-runners, GILD, ICPT, AGN and GNFTF. However, its clinical alliance with Conatus on emricasan, a Phase 2b anti-NASH drug candidate, is a game-changer that moves Novartis closer to an otherwise impossible mission of it being considered a major contender in this expanding and competitive field of anti-NASH drug candidates.

Market Assessment Of Conatus

Examining Conatus, the market assessed the agreement as a positive development that de-risked emricasan as reflected in Conatus’s trading chart, analyst ratings and institutional holdings. A look at the trading chart (shown below) from December 19, 2016, the day of the license agreement announcement, shows the stock price of CNAT appreciated from $1.96 to the current price of ~$5 in part due to the imminent catalyst of top line data readout for PH in Q4/2018. Significant interest from investors in NASH-related diseases has contributed to the momentum. The license agreement gives Conatus long-term financial security to execute ongoing and future clinical drug development.

Conatus trading chart

Likewise, several analysts were enthused at the license agreement as reflected in their comments. FBR Capital analyst Vernon Bernardino reiterated an Outperform rating and $16 price target on Conatus and estimated $650M in future milestone payments. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey maintained a buy rating on Conatus and raised its price target to $26.00 (from $17.00).

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce reiterated a Buy rating and raised his price target on Conatus to $18.00 (from $9.00). Stifel reiterated a buy rating on Conatus and raised the price target to $7.00 (from $5.00). At present, 6 analysts have rated Conatus as a strong buy with a 12-month consensus of $15.5. Conatus has an institutional ownership of 33.3% as revealed in the current 13F filings.

Financial Risks

All clinical trials are associated with significant risks that could result in partial or total loss of capital. Obviously, Conatus would be strongly impacted by any potential clinical setback of emricasan since it is its lead drug candidate. Setbacks in clinical trials including delays, serious adverse events, negative clinical outcomes, constitute the most significant downside risk, as this could lead to downward pressure, possible selloff and also uncertainty with regards to the scientific integrity of emricasan. Current trading price represents a good buying opportunity for both companies. Click on the links for detailed information on Q2/2018 financial updates for Novartis and Conatus.

My Perspective On Novartis Anti-NASH Therapy Agenda

My outlook on the license agreement is that it positions Novartis as a prospective major contender in the emerging anti-NASH therapeutics domain through its commitment to fund and develop Phase 3 trials for emricasan both as a single agent for NASH cirrhosis and as a single agent or part of a combination therapy for NASH fibrosis.

Besides, if the top line data readout for PH in Q4/2018 demonstrates clinically efficacy, Conatus and Novartis could probably apply for conditional accelerated approval based on this statement from Dr. Mento “if the phase 2 study is successful, hepatic vein pressure gradient (clinical measurement of portal pressure gradient) will serve as a surrogate endpoint for accelerated approval bypassing the need for a Phase 3 trial.”

A positive clinical efficacy is highly desirable since FDA approved pharmacological therapies for severe PH offers limited medical benefit. Furthermore, emricasan could also have broad therapeutic application in severe PH mediated by other etiologies such as HCV infection since anti-HCV therapies are not always associated with reduction in severe PH even if the virus is cleared. Equally important, presumed clinical efficacy in PH could make for a positive forecast of emricasan potential hepatoprotective benefits in NASH cirrhosis and possibly fibrosis.

It is noted that Novartis instead of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) comprehended the clinical value of emricasan (formerly known as PF-03491390) and its likely anti-NASH clinical benefits. Ironically, Dr. Morris Birnbaum, chief scientific officer for internal medicine for Pfizer, told Reuters last year "we are actively looking on the outside for opportunities... to complement our internal program." Like they say, beauty is truly in the eyes of the beholder.

Additional important information on the license agreement is that it sets the stage for simultaneous development of oral combination therapies for the treatment of NASH fibrosis including emricasan and one of the Novartis internal FXR agonists, Tropifexor, currently in clinical development. The aggressive pursuit of combination trials in conjunction with monotherapy trials is a well thought out plan that will boost Novartis' mission to attain a sizeable share of the NASH market, a similar approach is currently being pursued by Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD). My previous articles have provided detailed information on Tropifexor and how and why it differs from Ocaliva.

Briefly, tropifexor is a synthetic, highly efficacious orally available and selective non-bile acid new generation FXR agonist that is liver-targeted and undergoes extensive enterohepatic cycling (Tully et. al. J. Medic. Chem. 2017). Tropifexor has demonstrated a safe and tolerability profile that is devoid of pruritus (intense itching) and high LDL associated with Ocaliva by Intercept (Tully et. al. J. Medic. Chem. 2017).

Novartis’ hypothesis that Tropifexor activation of FXR exerts hepatoprotective anti-NASH responses in NASH is currently being validated in the randomized Phase 2b FLIGHT-FXR trial with top line data readout anticipated in Q4/2019 or Q1/2020.

Epilogue

My articles are predominantly on liver diseases and a common question from readers is will there be a buyout. I have always responded no, without really elaborating. Dr. Mento gives a very succinct answer that I should have given: The option to co-commercialize in the United States preserves future flexibility for Conatus, and the ability to continue pursuing independent development of other compounds affords us the opportunity to build a portfolio of potential products to drive further long-term value for our shareholders.

My personal experience is that most scientists crave independence and is a major reason for pursuing academia careers rather than biopharma. Besides, a sizable number of small cap liver therapeutics biopharma had their initial beginning in the academia or bench settings. Some of these companies may be reluctant to buy out from large biopharma because of that independence issue.

In an academia setting, you focus solely on science and don’t have to worry about volatile market, angry shareholders, sale revenues or delay in studies. Conatus has other drug candidates in development that could be effective in liver diseases and this license agreement gives them latitude to focus on that.

NASH is a heterogeneous multi-factorial complex disease with redundant pathways and a diverse patient population. A one drug benefits all approach is not feasible due to the heterogeneity in NASH patients. There are many anti-NASH drug candidates in development with distinct pharmacological target(s) and sometimes overlapping functions. Combination therapies may be the best clinical solution for some patients in regressing fibrosis and subsequent progression to cirrhosis.

Fibrosis is the sole histopathological feature independently associated with increased susceptibility of NASH-related liver mortality. NASH fibrosis stage is a forecast of overall transplant free survival. I outline three possible scenarios for emricasan. First and foremost, emricasan shows efficacy in all three clinical conditions. Secondly, emricasan exerts efficacy in NASH cirrhosis as well as PH but limited efficacy in NASH fibrosis. Finally, emricasan bites the dust by exhibiting no efficacy in all 3 indications.

My analysis is that the second scenario is the most plausible. My reasoning is based on the different phases of fibrosis [F1-low risk, F2/F3-advanced fibrosis, F4 cirrhosis (compensated)]. The standard clinical practice is to use dietary and lifestyle changes rather than pharmacologic therapy to manage mild NASH/F1 fibrosis.

Most NASH patients in ongoing clinical trials have F2/F3 fibrosis. This is a phase of the greatest interplay of the different multi-factorial causative pathways/pathogenic pathways that promote NASH fibrosis. This is the stage of greatest discrepancy in terms of patients response to potential therapy because most of these patients are somewhat pathophysiologically or histophathologically divergent. For this reason, the use of combination therapies will increase treatment outcomes.

My personal view is that patients with NASH cirrhosis/F4 are at the advanced phase of the disease where causative pathways are more defined and more specific. I believe there is more uniformity among patients in this phase of the disease, hence increased response to therapy.

As always, my articles are meant to facilitate your understanding. Readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. Please implement due diligence and invest wisely. If you have enjoyed reading this and other articles, please ‘like’ and ‘follow’.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CNAT, NVS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.