Square: Opportunity Not To Miss

Square (NYSE: SQ) is more than just a company selling card readers; it has a whole ecosystem that businesses are being buying into for handling payment and point of sale (POS). Easy to set up and easy to use, Square has found its way into your everyday experience – just check out your local coffee shop scene. While the app to use Square’s point of sale software is free, its revenues are generated by processing fees and additional services offered.

Square’s growth has been driven by its rapid expansion and growth of its POS of sale offerings. Yet I believe that their aptly named newest POS service designed for full service restaurants, Square for Restaurants, represents a product that will generate increase revenues by bringing in larger sellers into the ecosystem and compliment their other two POS systems, aimed at retail and delivery. The main factors driving revenue are the growing proportion of larger sellers joining the Square ecosystem; as of Q2 2018, half of gross payment volume (GPV) came from larger sellers.

Fig. 1: Gross Payment Volume (GPV) mix from Q2 Earnings Report.

With their sights set on breaking into the restaurant industry, I believe that the revenue growth generated by the restaurant POS will allow for Square’s continued sustained growth. In stark contrast to their traditional, more established competitors, Square offers a powerful, easy to use and straightforward POS system that is robust and efficient. Square has also broken into providing loans to restaurants, providing a vertically integrated ecosystem both provides loans and offers tools for managing revenue for their customers.

Additionally, from the restaurateur’s perspective, Square’s food ordering platform, Caviar, handles the troublesome logistics of different customer fulfillment options (pickup, delivery, etc.) seamlessly while preventing creating excessive overhead on the restauranteur’s behalf. In April 2018, Square also acquired Zesty, a white-glove catering option for corporate customers in addition to Caviar for teams, a group ordering option with a shared cart.

On August 2, Square announced the Square Reader SDK, a toolkit for developers to bring new applications to the existing Square POS product. By giving freedom to their customers to interface with their existing POS system, Square is creating new avenues for expansion into subsegments with specialized needs. This has already seen applications such as a self-ordering kiosk created by Shake Shack, or a next generation taxi meter capable of fast credit card payments, allowing cab drivers to better compete with Uber or Lyft. This will likely bring on new customers in service industries whose needs were too niche for Square to develop a product in house, but who only require minor modifications to have incorporation into the Square POS system.

Fig. 2: Square’s Gross Payment Volume by industry; note that retail and food/drink only represent 41% of payment volume.

Lastly, while Square’s Cash App does not handle the same volume of transactions as the POS applications do, it rounds out Square’s product portfolio and gives customers incentive to stay within the Square ecosystem. It competes with other apps in the marketplace such as Paypal’s Venmo and the bank-owned Zelle. However, by offering the Cash Card, a credit card with services and utilities for customers within the Cash App, Square has provided many benefits for regular users to both receive their money and spend it. Since launching in July 2017, monthly spending in June 2018 has increased to $250M, up from $100M in December 2017.

Regarding the breakdown of revenue, it is clear that the growth potential of both processing transactions and offering subscription services to its customers are the main two drivers of its remarkable revenue growth. While transaction profits are limited by transaction fees incurred by Square, the subscription and service based revenue will likely be the segment to continue to show phenomenal growth.

Fig. 3: Revenue breakdown from Q2 10-Q Form.

In conclusion, Square’s most promising drivers of sustainable growth will be its sales of subscriptions to existing customers and converting new large restauranteurs into the Square ecosystem. While the current pricing of the stock appears to be close all-time highs, I believe that the long term current growth rate is well within reasonable limits. Hence, I think we should see the stock reach the $100-120 range in the next 6 months. At the end of the day, businesses want a POS system that is easy to use, relatively cheap and that offers products and services that can scale and evolve as the business grows. For restaurants, having a flexible POS system to handle full service customers as well as various delivery orders with clear metrics and sales summaries will continue to win over larger customers and become Square’s new engine of growth.

Not convinced? You might want to pay a little more attention to what’s going on behind the scenes next time you pay with that little Square reader.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.