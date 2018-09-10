Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: Cuts To First Trust And John Hancock CEFs, GCV Rights Offering

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup summarizes recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data are taken from the close of Friday Aug. 24, 2018.

Weekly performance roundup

CEFs had a strong showing last week. 25 out of 31 sectors were positive on price (up from 14 last week) and the average price return was 0.45% (up from -0.31%). Overseas markets rebounded after several tough weeks in a row, led by other non-U.S. equity (+2.25%) and emerging market equity (+2.16%). The worst sector was tax-advantaged equity (-1.38%).

28 out of 31 sectors were positive on NAV (up from 7 last week), while the average NAV return was 0.49% (up from -0.49%).

The sector with the highest premium is multisector income (3.60%), while the sector with the highest discount is New Jersey munis (-14.02%). The average sector discount is -6.28% (down from -6.22% last week).

Energy/resources equity showed the largest premium/discount increase (+1.07%), while tax-advantaged equity showed the largest premium/discount decline (-1.90%). The average change in premium/discount was -0.07% (down from 0.17% last week).

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is emerging market income (+1.05) while the sector with the lowest z-score is MLPs (-1.88). The average z-score is -0.10 (up from -0.11 last week).

The sector with the highest yield is emerging market income (9.45%), followed by global growth & income (9.41%), MLPs (9.33%), global equity dividend (9.09%) and multisector income (8.47%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is 6.74% (down from 6.80% last week).

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change (PGP) -14.49% 10.31% 34.60% -0.1 -8.86% 0.96% (HTY) -11.26% 7.88% 0.62% -1.0 -10.18% -0.12% (GGO) -8.15% 4.12% -3.48% 0.5 -7.00% 0.85% (FPL) -5.29% 8.66% -3.80% -2.1 -4.77% 0.47% (FEI) -4.71% 9.27% -4.71% -2.7 -4.50% 0.22% (GCV) -4.12% 7.41% 12.11% 1.3 -2.36% 1.23% (DMO) -3.88% 10.21% 5.78% -2.0 -4.00% -0.47% (PSF) -3.55% 7.58% 4.49% 1.3 -3.54% -0.27% (BZM) -3.54% 4.09% -6.76% 1.3 -3.59% 0.07% (JEMD) -3.24% 6.36% -4.76% 0.0 -2.49% 0.82%

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change (ASA) 10.14% 0.45% -10.91% -4.3 2.75% -8.94% (OTCPK:FXBY) 3.12% 0.45% -30.16% -0.4 5.01% 0.32% (IHTA) 2.53% 5.75% -2.01% 0.0 3.07% 0.40% (PCK) 2.27% 4.88% 2.63% -0.3 2.38% 0.12% (EOI) 2.18% 6.41% 3.39% 1.6 2.08% -0.06% (IDE) 2.17% 7.66% -1.05% 0.9 2.85% 0.59% (TDF) 2.07% 8.78% -10.80% 1.4 5.12% 2.69% (MAV) 2.00% 5.60% -2.60% 1.5 2.27% 0.17% (RFI) 1.94% 7.42% -1.52% 0.9 0.86% -1.13% (AKP) 1.75% 3.66% -7.21% 2.9 2.00% 0.07%

Recent corporate actions

These are from the last month and are quoted from Closed-End Fund Center, Morningstar, or CEFInsight (email alerts); any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

August 22, 2018 | The Board of Directors of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (NYSE:GCV) (the “Fund”) has approved a transferable rights offering which would allow the Fund’s record date common shareholders to acquire additional shares of common stock (the “Offering”). Each shareholder will receive one transferable right (the “Right”) for each share of common stock held on the record date (September 5, 2018). Three Rights plus $5.25 (the “Subscription Price”) will be required to purchase one additional share of common stock (the “Primary Subscription”). Record date shareholders who fully exercise their Primary Subscription Rights will be eligible for an over-subscription privilege entitling these shareholders to subscribe, subject to certain limitations and a pro-rata allotment, for any additional shares of common stock not purchased pursuant to the Primary Subscription. Rights acquired in the secondary market may not participate in the over-subscription privilege. The Rights are expected to trade “when issued” on the New York Stock Exchange beginning on August 31, 2018, and the Fund’s shares of common stock are expected to trade “Ex-Rights” on the New York Stock Exchange beginning on September 4, 2018. The Rights are expected to begin trading for normal settlement on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:GCV RT) on or about September 10, 2018. The Offering expires at 5:00 PM Eastern Time on October 17, 2018, unless extended. August 6, 2018 | Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (the "Company") (NYSE:KYN) announced today the completion of the merger of Kayne Anderson Energy Development Company ("KED") with and into KYN. KYN acquired substantially all of the assets and liabilities of KED in a tax-free transaction in exchange for an equal aggregate value of newly issued KYN common stock and cash proceeds for fractional shares. KYN's post-merger total assets and NAV were approximately $4.1 billion and $2.5 billion, respectively. Its NAV per share was $20.02, with approximately 126.1 million shares outstanding. August 6, 2018 | Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") (NYSE:KMF) announced today the completion of the merger of Kayne Anderson Energy Total Return Fund, Inc. ("KYE") with and into KMF. KMF acquired substantially all of the assets and liabilities of KYE in a tax-free transaction in exchange for an equal aggregate value of newly issued KMF common stock and cash proceeds for fractional shares. KMF's post-merger total assets and NAV were approximately $1,036 million and $738 million, respectively. Its NAV per share was $15.10, with approximately 48.9 million shares outstanding.

Upcoming corporate actions

These are from the last month and are quoted from Closed-End Fund Center, Morningstar, or CEFInsight (email alerts); any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

August 7, 2018 | The Latin American Discovery Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDF) (the “Fund”) announced today that its Board of Directors approved the liquidation and dissolution of the Fund, subject to stockholder approval at the meeting of stockholders to be held on October 19, 2018. July 20, 2018 | The Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ASG) (the “Fund”) has authorized and set the terms of an offering to the Fund’s shareholders of rights to purchase additional shares of the Fund. Shareholders on a record date to be established by the Fund’s Board would be issued non-transferable rights entitling them to subscribe for one additional share for every three shares held (the “Primary Subscription”), with the right to subscribe for additional shares not subscribed for by others in the Primary Subscription. If such over-subscription requests exceed the number of shares available, the Fund may, in its sole discretion, elect to issue additional shares in an amount of up to 25% of the shares issued in the Primary Subscription. The subscription price per share will be 95 percent of the reported net asset value or market price per share, whichever is lower on the expiration date. Market price per share will be determined based on the average of last reported sales prices of a share on the New York Stock Exchange on the expiration date and the four trading days preceding the expiration date. The offering is subject to the effectiveness of the Fund’s Registration Statement to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and will be made only by means of a prospectus.

Recent activist or other CEF news

These are from the last month and are quoted from Closed-End Fund Center, Morningstar, or CEFInsight (email alerts); any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

August 17, 2018 | ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc. (the “Fund”) (NYSE: CEM) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Fund has approved a change to the Fund’s name. Effective on or about October 22, 2018, the Fund’s name will be ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc. In addition, also effective on or about October 22, 2018, under normal market conditions the Fund will invest at least 80% of its managed assets in energy master limited partnerships (“MLPs”) and energy midstream entities. Currently, the Fund’s investment policy provides that at least 80% of its managed assets be invested in energy MLPs. The name change and investment policy amendment should allow additional investment flexibility by permitting greater investments in midstream entities organized as C corporations. Management does not anticipate any material change in the portfolio construction in the near term because of these changes. August 17, 2018 | ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. (the “Fund”) (NYSE: CTR) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Fund has approved a change to the Fund’s name. Effective on or about October 22, 2018, the Fund’s name will be ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. In addition, also effective on or about October 22, 2018, under normal market conditions the Fund will invest at least 80% of its managed assets in energy master limited partnerships (“MLPs”) and energy midstream entities. Currently, the Fund’s investment policy provides that at least 80% of its managed assets be invested in energy MLPs. The name change and investment policy amendment should allow additional investment flexibility by permitting greater investments in midstream entities organized as C corporations. Management does not anticipate any material change in the portfolio construction in the near term because of these changes.

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Cutters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date First Trust New Opps MLP & En (FPL) -28.6% 0.105 0.075 8.66% -3.80% -2.1 0% 8/20/2018 9/4/2018 JH Tax Advantaged Global (HTY) -27.3% 0.22 0.16 7.88% 0.62% -1 23% 8/22/2018 9/13/2018 First Trust MLP and Energy Inc (FEI) -15.5% 0.1183 0.1 9.27% -4.71% -2.7 0% 8/20/2018 9/4/2018 Invesco Muni Invst. Grade T (VGM) -14.1% 0.0601 0.0516 5.10% -10.08% -1.2 122% 8/1/2018 8/13/2018 JH Investors Trust (JHI) -14.0% 0.3128 0.2689 6.50% -6.65% -0.5 38% 8/22/2018 9/13/2018 Deutsche Municipal Income (KTF) -9.5% 0.0525 0.0475 5.22% -9.51% -0.9 100% 8/8/2018 8/17/2018 EV Senior Income Trust (EVF) -3.1% 0.032 0.031 5.74% -10.50% -0.9 96% 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 JH Income Securities (JHS) -3.1% 0.1765 0.1711 5.00% -7.00% -0.8 34% 8/22/2018 9/13/2018 EV Floating Rate Income (EFT) -2.9% 0.069 0.067 5.59% -5.74% 0.3 97% 8/1/2018 8/23/2018 EV Senior Floating Rate (EFR) -2.8% 0.072 0.07 6.04% -7.69% -1.7 96% 8/1/2018 8/23/2018 Wells Fargo Adv Glo Div Opp (EOD) -2.5% 0.16367 0.15956 11.44% -7.31% -0.7 11% 8/15/2018 9/14/2018 Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div&Inc (DEX) -1.5% 0.1029 0.1014 10.87% -6.05% 0.5 38% 8/7/2018 8/16/2018 Clough Global Div and Inc Fund (GLV) -1.0% 0.1138 0.1127 10.63% -6.88% 0 15% 8/10/2018 8/20/2018 Clough Global Opportunities (GLO) -0.9% 0.1016 0.1007 10.72% -6.86% 0.8 -3% 8/10/2018 8/20/2018 MFS Intermediate High Income (CIF) -0.5% 0.02058 0.02047 9.52% -0.77% -0.9 60% 8/1/2018 8/14/2018 Wells Fargo Adv Multi-Sec Inc (ERC) -0.5% 0.10666 0.10613 10.12% -7.09% 1.2 65% 8/15/2018 9/14/2018 MFS Intermediate Income (MIN) -0.3% 0.02942 0.02932 9.23% -7.52% -0.7 26% 8/1/2018 8/14/2018 MFS Multi-Market Income (MMT) -0.2% 0.04165 0.04157 8.89% -10.10% -0.8 50% 8/1/2018 8/14/2018 MFS Charter Income (MCR) -0.2% 0.05845 0.05834 8.93% -10.50% -1.5 49% 8/1/2018 8/14/2018 MFS Government Markets Income (MGF) -0.1% 0.02904 0.029 7.80% -6.69% -1.3 36% 8/1/2018 8/14/2018

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) 0.2% 0.047 0.04709 10.12% -1.67% -1.3 28% 8/1/2018 8/14/2018 Delaware Inv Div & Inc (DDF) 0.2% 0.0959 0.0961 9.19% 5.91% 2 26% 8/7/2018 8/16/2018 MFS California Municipal Fund (CCA) 2.6% 0.039 0.04 4.64% -15.02% -0.9 109% 8/1/2018 8/14/2018 MFS Investment Grade Muni (CXH) 2.6% 0.039 0.04 5.19% -11.15% -1.2 98% 8/1/2018 8/14/2018 Templeton Emerging Mkts Income (TEI) 4.0% 0.0719 0.0748 8.82% -9.27% 0.6 95% 8/1/2018 8/14/2018 Templeton Global Income (GIM) 5.2% 0.0309 0.0325 5.49% -12.73% -0.7 94% 8/1/2018 8/14/2018 EV CA Municipal Income (CEV) 13.5% 0.0371 0.0421 4.42% -15.47% -1 85% 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 BlackRock Income Trust (BKT) 29.8% 0.0265 0.0344 7.17% -8.86% -0.7 63% 8/1/2018 8/14/2018

Commentary

This week saw significant distribution cuts in two First Trust CEFs and two John Hancock CEFs. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) cut from $0.105 to $0.075 monthly (-28.6%) and First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) cut from $0.1183 to $0.10 monthly (-15.5%), while John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield (HTY) cut from $0.22 to $0.16 quarterly (-27.3%) and John Hancock Investors Trust (JHI) cut from $0.3128 to $0.2689 quarterly (-14.0%).

The market reaction for HTY was the harshest, down -10.5% for the week. It currently trades at a premium of +0.62%. Only two weeks ago, the CEF was trading at a 15% (!) premium; (yet) another reminder to avoid buying funds at irrationally high valuations.

FPL Price data by YCharts

FPL was also down by -6.09% for the week, which we deemed to be a good opportunity for a short/medium term swing trade in the CEF (see "Trade Alert: Buying FPL In The Tactical Income-100 Portfolio"). I was glad to see that some of our members got in on the action soon after our alert, as the price started moving higher almost immediately after our buy (image courtesy of a member).

As I've written before, distribution cuts are often good opportunities to buy into CEFs on the cheap, as the underlying valuation of the portfolio itself isn't changed by the mere act of the distribution cut.

Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (NYSE:GCV) announced a transferable rights offering last week, allowing management to monetize that juicy premium. Last week, GCV's premium reached nearly 20%, the highest since 2009 (!).

Seriously, who's buying GCV at a 20% premium? As expected, the security was punished on announcement of the offering, with falling by -7% in a single day.

GCV Price data by YCharts

Worse, the rights offering figures to be extremely dilutive. The current NAV is $5.78 but the 1-for-3 offering will allow rightsholders to purchase new shares at $5.25, or a -9.17% discount to NAV (vs. a current premium of +12.11%).

Holders of GCV are advised to sell immediately and wait for the dust from the rights offering to settle. You can always buy back the shares at a lower valuation later, allowing your income to compound at a faster rate.

What's a potential swap partner for GCV? How about Bancroft Fund (BCV), a pure-play convertibles CEF that we own in the Tactical Income-100 portfolio? BCV currently trades with a discount of -14.89% and a yield of 4.45% (3.79% on NAV). Admittedly, the yield of BCV is less attractive than GCV's 7.41% payout (8.30% on NAV), but you can see how BCV's 5-year return has been significantly better than GCV's despite the latter's recent run-up in valuation.

On a NAV basis (distributions not included), we can see how BCV's more conservative payout has allowed it to grow its NAV much better than GCV.

BCV Net Asset Value data by YCharts

