Navios Maritime Containers Files Updated Plans For U.S. IPO

NMCI may be buying vessels at low prices but faces a highly uncertain trade environment and is asking for a pricey valuation from investors.

Navios Maritime Containers has filed an amended registration statement to sell $100 million worth of units in a U.S. IPO.

Navios Maritime Containers (NMCI) intends to raise gross proceeds of $100 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an F-1/A registration statement.

The firm is an owner and operator of intermediate-sized container ships for charter.

NMCI is growing quickly but is subject to a high degree of trade environment uncertainty with U.S, China, and the E.U. at odds over trade relations.

Monte Carlo, Monaco-based NMCI was founded in 2017 to acquire and operate container ships for short-term and long-term charter.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Angeliki Frangou, who is also Chairman and CEO of parent company Navios Maritime Holdings.

Navios generates its revenues by chartering vessels to leading liner companies pursuant to fixed-rate time charters.

NMCI is part of the larger Navios Maritime Holdings (NM) group of shipping services companies. The firm is focused on specific container ship segments that it believes are poised to best respond to a rebound in shipping rates recovery.

According to a BIMCO 2018 container shipping Outlook, the global container shipping market has shown continued growth of around 4% in total container ship fleet size:

Charter rates have rebounded from their lows in 2015 - 2016 as the chart below indicates:

Accordingly, Bimco has predicted that ‘overall demand growth [for 2018] is expected to be lower than in 2017, but still high enough to potentially improve the fundamental market balance. BIMCO forecasts demand to grow by 4.0%-4.5% against a fleet growth of 2.9% in 2018.’

NMCI hopes to take advantage of this rebound in rates while still being able to acquire new vessels at extremely low prices due to a temporary overhang in supply.

NMCI’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharply increased topline revenue due to company startup

A strong increase in operating profit

High operating margin in 2018

Strong growth in cash flow from operations

Below are the company’s financial results for the past year and few months (Audited GAAP for 2017 figures):

(Source: NMCI F-1/A)

Total Revenue

Six months ended 2018: $61.4 million

2017 partial: $39.2 million

Operating Profit

Six months ended 2018: $53.7 million

2017 partial: $37.3 million

Operating Margin

Six months ended 2018: 87.5%

2017 partial: 47.2%

Cash Flow from Operations

Q2 2018: $19.6 million

2017 partial: $2.6 million

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $40.5 million in cash and $168.5 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the six months ended June 30, 2018, was ($43.6 million) due to the acquisition of vessels.

NMCI intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of 5.3 million of units at a midpoint price of $19.00 per unit.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $452 million.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds of the offering to partially finance the acquisition of five identified containerships, as described below: one 2006-built 6,800 TEU containership from Navios Partners for a purchase price of $36.0 million. The purchase price of the vessel was determined by an independent valuator. The transaction was unanimously approved by the Special Committee of the independent members of our Board of Directors. We expect to partially finance the acquisition of the vessel with additional borrowings of approximately $17.5 million under a new sale and leaseback transaction and up to $6.1 million of equity. The number of units issued will be based on the initial public offering price; and four 2011-built 10,000 TEU containerships from an unrelated third party for an aggregate purchase price of $210.0 million. The acquisition of the four 10,000 TEU containerships will also be partially financed through additional borrowings of approximately $127.2 million under a new loan from a commercial bank.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Clarksons Platou Securities, BNP Paribas, and S. Goldman Advisors.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: September 13, 2018.

