2 Approaches To BioPharma: Interview With TPT Collaborators Amit Ghate And Zach Hartman

Thanks for joining us today! Welcome to Dr Zach Hartman and Amit Ghate, two well-known analysts on SeekingAlpha, and very luckily for us here at the Total Pharma Tracker, our two outstanding collaborators.

Amit has a mostly short-focused style, and he dabbles in the biopharma sector and outside of it. Zach is long focused, and as a trained scientist, he focuses almost exclusively on biopharma. So we are interviewing them both here together as a study in contrast, because we believe that to get the big picture, you need to see both sides of the picture.

Without more ado, let me get down to asking my questions. My name is Dr Ashok Dutta, but I'm generally referred to as ACP, short for Avisol Capital Partners.

ACP: Tell us a little about your investment approach in general, and biopharma investment in particular.

Amit Ghate: I tend to focus on short selling, supplemented with a basket of smaller cap and/or dividend paying value longs. For short selling I look for situations where I believe that the crowd is over-optimistic or preferably there’s a full-on mania raging. I’m not a perma bear, and was heavily weighted to the long side after the 2008 swoon, but today overall market valuations have me much more short than long, a transition which I made much too early in this cycle and has definitely cost me in terms of performance and returns. However charts like the one below from advisor perspectives have me leery about being long at this time. (The chart gives the average of four long-term measures of market valuation. Note that we’re well above 2008 levels and have substantially surpassed the levels seen before the great crash in 1929. Only the 2000 bubble historically saw more stretched valuations. There’s much more info at the link above.)

In terms of biotech the same ideas apply, and as I discuss below, I think some stocks fall into the mania or true-believer bucket, e.g. Mannkind (MNKD) a few years ago, and perhaps Geron (GERN) now, though I personally haven’t traded GERN. In terms of over-optimism, I think projecting revenue and profit results from newly approved drugs often lends itself to this mistake, and I believe my current short of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) to be a case in point, as was Radius Health (RDUS) a little while back. I shared the rationale for my AERI trade, as informed by lessons learned from shorting RDUS, in two articles which your subscribers had a first look at. See my discussion of the Rhopressa launch, and lessons learned from my RDUS short.

Zach Hartman: My general investment approach is actually quite non speculative, with most of my focus going into the managed accounts offered through my employer. With that as my foundation, I'm able to safely dabble in speculative stocks, and I do focus on biotech almost exclusively there. As a medical writer and scientist by training, I find I'm able to dig most deeply into these stocks, from a research perspective.

Within the biotech sector, I do my best to look for those equities that have been beaten down or maintain negative momentum. If I can build a contrarian case for why they should be valued higher, then I put them on a list of stocks to watch and wait for downtrends to slow down. At that point, I consider an actual position, and I set myself goals for that trade. In most cases, I'm happy to see a 5% to 10% gain before I move out the position. Some stocks I do hold for a long time, but I've found that there's a lot of money to be made in taking these short-term gains, as well.

As part of my goal setting, I also identify the threshold at which I would want to sell out of my position, which varies from stock to stock. But the key is that I try to remain disciplined in my trading and to not get tied up personally in the mistakes I make, of which there are many.

ACP: Amit, how do you select short candidates, broadly?

Amit Ghate: To find a mania, it’s very helpful to follow social media (Twitter and chat rooms, e.g.) but in a way, it’s difficult to miss major sector manias if you’re a full time trader. Indeed, I think today we’re in a marijuana bubble with Canada’s legalization forthcoming, while a few years ago we saw manias in the rare-earth metal stocks and before that in the 3D printing space. Once you’ve identified a mania, then it’s a matter of getting familiar with the most played names and shorting a few of them. I don’t think we’ve necessarily hit the peak in the marijuana move, but I recently started a short of Tilray (TLRY) and I'm monitoring several other names. See this chart for a good example of how stocks move in a mania (note the parabolic move on volume that’s multiples of previous trading volume).

The other way to find candidates is to have a history with them. For example I am currently short Vital Therapies (VTL) which I learned about several years ago when it failed one of its clinical trials. I have kept abreast of the stock since and have one very nice round trip trade in it, and I'm now looking for round two. I gave a first look at the rationale for this trade to your subscribers in an article explaining why it's currently one of my two favorite shorts. So far so good in terms of price movement, but there’s a binary event in September so we won’t really know till then.

ACP: for Zach - same question, but for long stocks - how do you select them?

Zach Hartman: At this point, I only work on the long side, since shorting essentially builds leverage into the equation. In this era of high volatility, the risk continues to increase to a point where I'm not personally comfortable shorting basically any stock, particularly in biotech.

I consider stocks differently depending on the "classes" they're in. If you're a large cap, then I'm going to consider your very, very long-term potential, including the long-term growth that's possible with the pipeline on the whole, as well as things like dividend payouts that can help me make gains even if the equity doesn't appreciate in value.

For mid-cap stocks, I look for those that have been undervalued by the market, which usually comes as a result of bad news in some seemingly "key" area for the company. One example in 2018 has been Exelixis, which had some unfortunate data in colorectal cancer, as well as some middling data in liver cancer. This led the market to basically give up on them, and they deflated, in spite of consistently increasing revenues and continued development of their flagship and ancillary products. In that case, I would look at a stock like that and seek a point where they begin to plateau after falling, before seriously considering a position.

With small-cap stocks, I would very rarely consider doing what I do with the mid caps (ie, looking for equities that are falling in value), as more often than not these companies have no marketed products and no clear case moving forward. Thus, market sentiment drives an awful lot of their fluctuations, and you're almost never right when you say "this HAS to be the bottom of the trend - it can't go lower than this." It can always go lower, and I usually follow the rule of not trying to catch a falling knife when it comes to small cap stocks. Rather, I would be looking for those companies that have a good balance between their cash positions and the time it would take for them to get a drug to market, assuming things go generally according to plan. If they seem solid from that perspective, then I consider a position in small caps.

ACP: How do you evaluate investibility in a pre-market stage company? What do you look for in terms of green signals and red flags?

Amit Ghate: I think both you and Zach have much more to say on this topic than I do, though I very much agree with both of your concern with having adequate funding to get through major milestones. I also prefer a management style that favors substance over hype, though I understand that many early stage companies are continually looking for funding, and a CEO has to be mindful of that.

Zach Hartman: This is definitely an inexact science, since you can't rely on very many hard metrics like revenue vs expenses to get a sense of how well they're running their business. The first thing I always look for is how many quarters of cash the company has to cover its net losses. If that's less than about eight or so, then that company is going to be looking to dilute in the next four to six quarters, barring any external saviors like a lucrative partnership or other financing arrangement. In my experience, it's not smart to count on that happening.

So cash position can be a pretty big red flag. Another red flag would be if the company is spending a lot of money on a broad pipeline, leading to huge R&D expenditures. I like to see companies focused on R&D, of course, but if they're pumping huge cash into several programs with no help, then they're going to cruise to dilution more quickly than I'm comfortable with.

Another red flag is a company that's been developing a drug for a very, very long time. This leads me to wonder about the potential of said agent, and it also leads me to wonder about the stewardship of the company developing that drug. Not to mention that the patent life then becomes shorter, reducing the profitability of the product if it ever comes to market.

As for green signals, I want to see a company acting smart in how it chooses its indications. If there's a good scientific basis for the disease it's targeting, that's excellent. If there's a major unmet need that they're targeting first, then that is another big plus for me, since that could mean rapid transmission through the regulatory channels.

Of all the signals that I see, though, one of the biggest red flags I've personally encountered has been a company that's eager to over share. Perhaps they tease certain parts of the data they're collecting, well before it's appropriate to announce information. Maybe they put out a lot of fluff press releases in an attempt to keep shareholder attention and interest. Short term, these steps can help prop up the share price, but it takes the focus away from solid scientific exploration. Good companies let results speak for themselves, and they don't need to hype things. I automatically distrust pre-market companies that seem to focus more on marketing their results over GETTING their results.

ACP: What are some of your top successful picks in the last 1 year?

Amit Ghate: Thanks for this question, it gave me an opportunity to revisit some of my earlier articles here at SA. A first example of shorting a stock in a bubble sector was Xunlei Limited (XNET) during the blockchain/bitcoin mania. With the stock trading at around $25, I opined that the “day trader price spike” will soon reverse. As I wrote in that article:

“For most stock picks, long or short, a timing catalyst is a very valuable component of the overall thesis. In this case however, the “catalyst” is the opposite of a news event or company development, it’s simply the withdrawal of the frenzied attention the stock has been getting from day traders. The last two days’ volume bars are decreasing from the peak on the 21st (admittedly Friday was a half day of trading) which indicates that day traders are beginning to move on. More importantly, new, peripheral “blockchain/crypto” stock plays are heating up and drawing speculators away from XNET. This is how most of these hot sectors play out.”

Fortunately that turns out to have been correct and the stock is currently trading below $10.

Perhaps my best trade was my Energous (WATT) short which I wrote about twice in the past year. I first explained how the company “succeeds at the stock market game” at which time I was shorting the stock in the $25 to $30 range. That article is probably one of my better articles as it explained a lot about what I look for in shorts. Indeed the SA editors made the article the topic of the inaugural “Behind the Idea” podcast. You can read about it here.

I then followed up on the first article when WATT published its 10K, showing how information in that filing continued to support my short position. The takeaway bullet points from that article were that:

Timelines continue to slip.

Vendor agreements limit future deals.

Dilution and insider selling may weigh on the share price.

Employee incentives are atypical.

Since the time of my original article, this is how WATT has traded:

Zach Hartman: In my hypothetical No BS Plan, I had a lot of success with several picks, both in version 1 and version 2. My most successful was probably Geron (GERN), but it entered a few speculative frenzies that led to serious appreciation, and I'm not that impressed with the picking there, since those lucky moves didn't really come from any particular skill on my part. I recognized that Geron is capable of making those kinds of moves, but it would be a bad long-term strategy to seek these kinds of winners.

On the other hand, the two picks that I'm very happy with were Novocure (NVCR) and Progenics (PGNX). In the case of Progenics, I felt as though they were seriously undervalued given the FDA catalyst that they had almost in hand for most of the year, but there was uncertainty in the investing populace about whether they would get approval. I judged that there was a high probability of approval, given the results and the nature of the cancer they were treating, and I ended up right. Using a disciplined approach I laid out in the No BS Plan, my total Progenics position grew from $1987 to $2534 in version 1, and then I included it in version 2, where it grew from $1985 to $2195, where it sits today, for a total net of some 17%. Considering the hands-off nature of this plan, this represents pretty good success as far as stock picking goes.

ACP: For the rest of 2018, which stocks are you looking at to add to your portfolio?

Amit Ghate: As I’ve indicated, I tend to watch price action and sector movement, so I’m not sure what’s coming next. I can say that I’m spending my time trying to learn more about the nascent marijuana industry and some key names in it. I also hope to be trading around core positions in my two favorite shorts (which both happen to be biotech stocks) VTL and AERI. As new biotech/pharma ideas come up, I’ll be excited to share them first with your subscribers.

Zach Hartman: I have a keen eye on several equities at this time. The short list would be Exelixis (EXEL), Beigene (BGNE), and TESARO (TSRO) as stocks I feel are underappreciated at this time and may be due for a turnaround. Novocure continues to be a stock with a high ceiling, in my opinion, and it has other anticipated catalysts with important implications. So even though it's been on the rise, I can see it continuing to grow, barring some sort of bad news.

Note: If you are interested in Zach’s work and want to subscribe to the Total Pharma Tracker to get access to his exclusive work, click on this link - Dr Zach Hartman. If Amit’s style is what appeals to you and you want to get his exclusive work, click here - Amit Ghate. If you want to subscribe to the Total Pharma Tracker just in general, click here - Total Pharma Tracker. These are all the same subscriptions, but the right person gets the credit. To read an interview about TPT's approach to biopharma investing, click here - Will the Market Continue to Boom?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.