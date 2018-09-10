Merger Arbitrage Mondays - September 10, 2018

iKang Healthcare Group (KANG) announced that IK Healthcare Investment Limited is re-evaluating the commercial viability of the merger.

LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO) terminated its deal with Blackstone and agreed to be acquired by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB).

Merger activity increased last week with four new deals announced and three pending deals closing. You can find all the active deals listed below in our Merger Arbitrage Tool that automatically updates itself during market hours.

There were two new deals announced in the Deals in the Works section.

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2018 107 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2018 13 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 43 Stock Deals 17 Stock & Cash Deals 16 Special Conditions 3 Total Number of Pending Deals 79 Total Deal Size $1.13 trillion

New Deals:

The acquisition of Ocean Rig UDW (ORIG) by Transocean (RIG) for $2.7 billion in a cash plus stock deal. Under the terms of the agreement, Ocean Rig UDW shareholders will receive 1.6128 newly issued shares of Transocean plus $12.75 in cash for each share of Ocean Rig’s common stock, for a total implied value of $32.28 per Ocean Rig share, based on the closing price on August 31, 2018. We added ORIG as a potential deal to the Deals in the Works section on December 20, 2017 and the price after the news of the potential deal came out was $26.06. The acquisition of Nevsun Resources (NSU) by Zijin Mining Group for C$1.86 billion (US$1.41 billion) or C$6.00 per share in cash. We added NSU as a potential deal to the Deals in the Works section on July 16, 2018 and the price after the news of the potential deal came out was $3.29. The acquisition of LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO) by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) for $5.2 billion in a cash or stock deal. Under the terms of the agreement, each LaSalle shareholder will have the option to elect to receive for each LaSalle common share owned either a) a fixed amount of $37.80 in cash or b) a fixed exchange ratio of 0.92 Pebblebrook common share. A maximum of 30% of outstanding LaSalle common shares may be exchanged for cash, subject to pro rata cut backs. We added LHO as a potential deal to the Deals in the Works section on March 28, 2018 and the price after the news of the potential deal came out was $27.95. For purposes of the Merger Arbitrage Tool, we are going to treat this as an all stock deal. The acquisition of WSI Industries (WSCI) by Polaris Industries (PII) for $23.9 million or $7.00 per share in cash.

Deal Updates:

Closed Deals:

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol Announced

Date Acquiring

Company Closing

Price Last

Price Closing

Date Profit Annualized

Profit AKRX 04/24/2017 Fresenius Kabi (N/A) $34.00 $14.79 09/30/2018 129.89% 2257.53% SCG 01/03/2018 Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) $47.81 $36.6 12/31/2018 30.62% 98.90% GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $4.53 12/01/2018 19.87% 87.37% SHPG 05/08/2018 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TKPYY) $194.74 $166.29 06/30/2019 17.11% 21.24% EHIC 04/06/2018 Teamsport Parent Limited (N/A) $13.50 $11.83 09/30/2018 14.12% 245.36% STC 03/16/2018 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) $50.72 $45.06 06/30/2019 12.56% 15.59% KANG 03/26/2018 IK Healthcare Investment Limited (N/A) $20.60 $18.37 10/31/2018 12.14% 85.21% S 04/29/2018 T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) $6.60 $5.95 06/30/2019 10.99% 13.64% RSYS 07/02/2018 Reliance Industries Limited (N/A) $1.72 $1.57 12/31/2018 9.55% 30.86% ORBK 03/19/2018 KLA-Tencor Corporation (KLAC) $64.91 $61.05 12/31/2018 6.31% 20.40%

Disclaimer: I hold positions in Radisys (RSYS) and magicJack VocalTec (CALL). Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RSYS, CALL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.