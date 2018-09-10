Iran's Crude Exports Are About To Plunge - Will The Saudis Be Ready?

Saudi Arabia already has increased exports to offset Iran's decrease, but it may not be enough.

Iran’s crude exports are about to drop like a rock.

There were some skeptics that Iran’s crude exports weren’t going to drop by much, but with August crude exports coming in just below ~2.1 million b/d and September’s crude exports tracking ~1.6 million b/d, these skeptics have been proven wrong.

Most analysts pegged Iran’s crude exports to drop only 600k to 800k b/d. Energy Aspects pegged the value closer to 1.5 million b/d, and we had only assumed 1 million b/d drop in exports.

If the September figure turns out to be right with ~1.6 million b/d as the amount Iran exports, then the drop would have been 1.254 million b/d since the April 2018 highs. This is a significant amount and a level with which even the Saudis won’t be able to replace!

This is the latest chart on the divergence between Iran + Venezuela crude exports and Saudi + UAE + Kuwait. As you can see, we are now starting to track below the levels we saw in May 2018.

The thing about this drop is that even if Saudi Arabia starts to ramp exports closer to 7.7 million b/d again, it won’t be able to fill the gap left behind by Iran.

Here’s what it looks like if Iran’s crude exports drop to ~1.2 million b/d by the end of this year or 1.6 million b/d lower than April 2018 (Venezuela continues to export ~1.2 million b/d):

As you can see, even if Saudi + Kuwait + UAE go all out and export massively from storage, the change in global oil exports still would not be enough.

This also would leave the world precariously low on spare capacity, which the oil market will quickly price in via “geopolitical risk premium.”

But also keep in mind that this scenario assumes Venezuela continues to export ~1.2 million b/d what if Venezuela falls to ~900k b/d or lower?

In essence, the big 3 won’t be able to fill any of the gaps that come from Iran and Venezuela. The oil market deficit will steepen going into year-end. Iran’s crude export drop will be a big wake-up call for the investment community.

