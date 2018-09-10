Philip Morris: Shares Remain Under Pressure

Shares of Philip Morris (PM) continue their downward spiral and currently are only trading less than $2 off their 52-week lows. Many investors, though, who are invested in Philip Morris are in it for the long term and for primarily the dividend growth. At present, though, Philip Morris's EPS is $4.12, but its forward dividend is $4.56 per share. This is not a good starting point as dividends are not being covered by earnings at present over a trailing 12-month average.

Cigarette loyalty is very high among premium bands, and this is what Philip Morris shareholders are banking on with respect to how the industry is changing. However, returns have been very slack since around 2012 as shares seem to be caught in a trading range. In fact, even if all dividends were reinvested since that point, investors would only have returned about 6% (in total), which demonstrates the poor performance of the company's share price since then. Remember, the yield would have been 4%+ on average throughout. With equities in a roaring bull market, you can bet that PM shareholders would have been looking for more.

As interest rates continue to rise, the current 5.8% yield here is going to be the calling card here. Let's see how it currently shapes up.

We like to research the 10-year financials to see if there are any key metrics which are trending unfavorably. As we are in mid-year, we will use trailing twelve-month average numbers.

Revenue $30.39 billion - 10 Year Trend is Up - Pass Net Income $6.42 billion - 10 Year Trend Is down - Fail Free Cash Flow $8.45 billion - 10 Year Trend is Up - Pass Gross Margin 63.5% - 10 Year Trend is Up - Fail Debt To Equity Ratio Can't Be stated due to equity being in negative territory at present - Fail EPS $4.12 - 10 Year Trend is Up - Pass Dividends $4.35 - 10 Year Trend is Up - Pass

A few things of note here. Although revenues have increased over the past decade, the growth rate remains very weak. PM has only averaged about 2.35% of top-line growth, which obviously affected the profit curve. In fact, many investors tend to focus on the EPS number (which has grown), but as we can see from the table above, net income has actually fallen over the past decade. Earnings per share have grown by over 3% on average over the past 10 years, but this is due to the float coming down by more than 500 million shares and not due to the company increasing its core profits.

Gross margins although having dropped slightly still look very impressive and demonstrate the pricing power PM is able to garner in the marketplace. Its balance sheet, though, and, specifically, its growing debt, is cause for concern. Long-term debt has almost tripled over the past decade. Possible only dividend growth has been able to match this growth rate since 2008.

From a fundamental point of view, it was also worrying to see IQOS growth in Japan leveling out as PH had earmarked this product for robust growth going forward. Why? Well, as volumes of traditional cigarettes decline, the likes of heated tobacco were envisaged to take up the mantle for PM where the firm felt it could keep its brand equity as well as market share intact due to probable regulation being able to keep competitors at bay.

The slowdown of IQOS early is its sales curve definitely took PM by surprise. Management believes growth will resume, but risk is always elevated when there is any type of migration taking place. Now, customers have the option of a whole host of vapor products as well as heat-not-burn. PM seem to be using similar marketing Coca-Cola (KO) are using in that it is using its product deficiencies as a reason to aggressively market the alternative. Coke a few years back came out with smaller Coke can portfolios (obviously more profitable) and marketed very aggressively the health benefits of a low sugar diet and drinking Coke sensibly. Essentially, they wanted to get on the right side of the boat with the media, and it seemed to work.

Philip Morris is now on the bandwagon stating, for example, that the firm would love to stop selling cigarettes if people would switch to its IQOS. Again, similar to Coke, the alternative is not cheaper than the regular cigarettes. Similar to a biotech company (when a firm wants to roll up existing patients onto its newly patent protected drug), PM wants to do the same with IQQS. It knows customer loyalty is big in this market, so the sooner the transition takes place, the better.

Being able to offset declining volumes by increasing prices has an eventual sell-by date, though. The fundamentals of this sector are not strong compared to the likes of tech and biotech, for example. We can see this is the company's 10-year financials. In bull markets, one needs to be ruthless. Ride that trend and the positions are not playing ball - liquidate. I'm sure PM shareholders will concur with this reasoning considering its performance against the S&P, for example, over the last 18 months.

