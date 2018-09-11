Micron Investors: Be Happy About The Share Price Decline

The long-term outlook for Micron is very positive due to megatrends such as automotive driving that will increase demand for memory chips.

Micron's (MU) shares declined substantially over the last couple of weeks, primarily due to market perceptions that the semiconductor industry could be in trouble. In the long run, the industry will benefit from different major tailwinds, and Micron's future looks bright.

The short-term share price decline means that Micron's buybacks under its $10 billion program, which started in September, will be even more effective than previously thought. If Micron's share price remains at the current level for the duration of the buyback program, that will ultimately be positive for long-term focused investors.

Micron's share price, along with the share price of several other semiconductor companies, got under pressure over the last couple of weeks. Market sentiment has seemingly turned negative for semiconductor companies.

Micron's shares trade almost 30% below the 52-week high right now. There was no major tangible news that can explain such a price decline, but there is a lot of talk about DRAM pricing topping out in Q3, about inventory levels, etc. The problem with these guesstimates by the analyst community about near-term margin trends, pricing, etc. is that they are not necessarily correct, yet they can significantly impact share prices.

Something similar can, for example, oftentimes be seen with Apple (AAPL) and the concerns about demand for its products. Early this year rumors about declining demand for the newest iPhone hurt the stock, but it turned out that this was not justified -- Apple continued to perform very well operationally, and its stock price has risen to new all-time highs:

I believe that the situation could be similar when it comes to Micron. Due to the smaller size of the company the analyst statements have an even bigger impact on Micron's stock price, yet it is not guaranteed at all that the concerns are valid.

During 11 out of the last 11 quarters, Micron was more profitable than what analysts had forecast, and the company also beat revenue forecasts during the last four quarters. Clearly, the company has a history of performing better than what the analyst community believes. It seems very possible that this will remain the case going forward.

The Bigger Picture: Positive Long-Term Growth Outlook, The Oligopoly Is Working Well

Even if Micron's gross profits decline during one of the next quarters, that would not be a major problem, as investors should, I believe, focus on the long-term positives when they invest in Micron.

Micron, as well as its peers from the memory industry, will benefit substantially from steadily rising demand for memory chips. That demand growth comes from several megatrends that will increase the need for memory chips massively. Among them are autonomous driving, the IoT, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and 5G connectivity and the increased data streams it allows for.

Autonomous driving requires a huge amount of sensors that collect all kinds of data in real time. This data has to be moved, stored, and processed in a short period of time to allow the algorithms to make the right decisions regarding the movement of the autonomous vehicle. It is thus not surprising that each autonomous vehicle requires a substantial amount of memory chips. Micron explains the magnitude of the data that is required for true autonomous driving:

Micron states that it will become a major player in this market via the introduction of automotive-grade GDDR6 memory. Other companies, such as Applied Materials (AMAT), have also stated the huge impact that autonomous driving will have on memory chip demand going forward. According to Applied Materials, autonomous driving could increase global demand for NAND flash memory by factor 25 (!) through 2020.

This is just one of the megatrends that are poised to generate a lot of additional demand for memory chips. Micron, as well as its peers Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) (OTC:SSNNF) (OTC:SSDIY) and SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF) (OTC:HXSCF), will benefit from steadily rising demand for its products in the future.

Demand growth is not the only positive for the industry, though, on top of that the industry, which now effectively consists of just 3 players, is rightfully prioritizing earnings instead of market share gains. This has not always been the case, and in the past oversupply has been a temporary headwind, as industry players have sometimes been too keen on growing their output.

DigiTimes reports that both Samsung, as well as SK Hynix, will defer expansion plans. This is good news for Samsung's and SK Hynix' profits, and it is great for Micron. Micron did not have to defer any growth projects, and at the same time, Micron will benefit from lower supply growth, which will lead to higher chip prices, all else equal. A defensive approach to capacity growth by major industry players, coupled with a positive long-term outlook for demand, is poised to result in a favorable pricing environment for memory chip producers. The oligopoly is, therefore, apparently, working quite well in guaranteeing solid margins for all relevant players.

Share Price Decline Makes Stock Buybacks Even More Efficient

For several years Micron has been generating massive amounts of cash, but the company did not return any of that cash to its owners via dividends or stock buybacks. Micron has prioritized deleveraging, which is a conservative, but not necessarily a wrong move.

Source: Micron's most recent 10-Q

Since Micron has now become net-debt-free (its net cash position was $200 million at the end of the most recent quarter), the company has decided to return a substantial amount of cash to its owners going forward. Earlier this year Micron announced a $10 billion buyback program, starting at the beginning of fiscal 2019, which was at the beginning of September.

Per the most recent 10-Q filing, the number of shares was 1.16 billion in June. With shares trading at $44.90 right now this gives Micron a market capitalization of $52 billion.

Micron could thus theoretically repurchase 223 million shares, or 19.2% of its share count, with its $10 billion program, assuming its share price remains this low. This would increase each remaining share's portion of the company's earnings and cash flows by 24% [100% divided by 0.81].

If Micron's share price would not have declined over the last couple of weeks, i.e. if shares would still be trading for $65, which is the 52-week high that was reached in May, Micron's market capitalization would be $75 billion right now. With its $10 billion program Micron would only be able to buy back 154 million shares, for a share count reduction of 13.3%. The positive impact on Micron's EPS and cash flows per share would be 15% [100% divided by 0.87].

We therefore see that the share price decline makes Micron's new buyback program significantly more impactful, the positive impact on EPS rises from 15% to 24%, all else equal. Long-term focused investors should not worry about short-term price declines too much, I believe, but they will surely benefit from a more effective buyback program. The positive impact of a more substantial share count decline will be visible in the long run, this effect will not diminish over time.

Final Thoughts

Micron is, I believe, an attractive investment. Shares are trading at a very inexpensive valuation, and even if Micron's margins get pressured going forward, fair value would still be well above the current share price.

Micron's buyback program will, I believe, be a major positive, and the recent share price weakness makes the buybacks even more effective. A massive share count reduction will drive EPS and cash flows per share, which ultimately increases the underlying value of each share.

The long-term outlook for Micron and the rest of the industry is good, due to growing demand for memory chips and a well-functioning oligopoly that is focused on keeping margins up.

