Y-mAbs Therapeutics Readies $80 IPO Plans

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) intends to raise $80 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an amended registration statement.

The company is advancing a pipeline of antibody-based immunotherapy treatments for various cancers.

YMAB has a deep collaboration and partnership with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and promising Phase 1/2 results for its lead candidates so far.

Company & Technology

New York-based YMAB was founded in 2014 to discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer.

Management is headed by CEO and Director Claus Juan Møller San Pedro, who has been in the firm since 2015, was previously CEO and Consultant at Neoloch, and has previously Founded Azanta and Co-Founded GenMab.

The company’s first lead drug candidate, Naxitamab is a special immunotherapy treatment that targets tumors expressing the GD2 gene. It is being developed for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma [NB].

YMAB’s second lead drug candidate, Omburtamab is an immunotherapy treatment that targets tumors expressing the B7-H3 gene. It is being developed for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system leptomeningeal metastases, from NB.

The company expects to submit a Biologics License Application (BLA) for each of its two lead drug candidates in 2019.

Naxitamab is a recombinant humanized immunoglobulin G, or IgG1k, monoclonal antibody that targets ganglioside GD2, which is highly expressed in various neuroectoderm-derived tumors and sarcomas.

Omburtamab is a murine monoclonal antibody that targets B7-H3, an immune checkpoint molecule that is widely expressed in tumor cells of several cancer types.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

(Source: YMAB)

Investors in YMAB include WG Biotech, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Weco Group, Sofinnova Ventures, Scopia Capital, and HBM Healthcare Investments.

Financial Status

YMAB’s recent financial results are typical of clinical-stage biopharma firms in that they feature no revenues and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with advancing its pipeline of treatment candidates.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

(Source: YMAB S-1)

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $70.2 million in cash and $7.8 million in total liabilities.

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Research and Markets, the total market of Neuroblastoma treatments was $733.6 million in 2016 and is expected to increase during the period between 2016 and 2027.

The main factors driving the market growth are the increasing incidence of cancer and the increasing need for potential availability of more effective treatments.

Major competitors that are developing Neuroblastoma therapies include:

United Therapeutics (UTHR)

Genentech

EUSA Pharma

MetronomX

Cancer Prevention Pharmaceuticals

YMAB is actively pursuing numerous other indication markets with its various pipeline of treatment candidates.

IPO Details

YMAB intends to raise $80 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock by selling 5.33 million shares at a midpoint of $15.00 per share.

Certain existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares of up to $30.0 million in the aggregate at the IPO price. This is typical of successful life science firm IPOs in the current environment and is a positive signal for IPO investors.

At the IPO, the firm’s enterprise value will be approximately $419.2 million.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Approximately $34.5 million to fund our ongoing pivotal stage development through regulatory submission, and other clinical development and expansion into new indications of one of our lead product candidates, naxitamab; Approximately $24.4 million to fund our ongoing pivotal stage development through regulatory submission, and other clinical development and expansion into new indications of another of our lead product candidates, omburtamab; Approximately $13.0 million to fund through a Phase 2 clinical trial of our omburtamab-DTPA product candidate; Approximately $17.7 million to fund through the submission of INDs and through Phase 1 clinical trials of our BsAb product candidates; Approximately $29.4 million to fund the additional pre-clinical research and clinical development activity related to our other product candidates and programs; and The remainder for working capital and other general corporate purposes, which may include funding for additional research, hiring additional personnel, capital and commercialization expenditures and the costs of operating as a public company.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are BofA Merrill Lynch, Cowen, Canaccord Genuity, and BTIG.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: September 20, 2018.

