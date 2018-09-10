Nobility Homes, Inc. - Update: Hoarding Cash But Still Attractive

Investment thesis

On Dec. 5, 2016 I published a full analysis of Nobility Homes Inc (NASDAQ:NOBH), when NOBH was trading for USD 15.50. NOBH is currently trading at 21.50. In this article I will provide an update of the company's performance and outlook. NOBH is still attractive, but no longer a bargain.

Introduction

Nobility is a company that manufactures, sells and finances manufactured homes, which are typical American-style homes that are built in a factory and are transported by vehicle and placed on the site of the customer.

Nobility has a market capitalisation of USD 84 million. It is a family business that has been around for 51 years. It was founded by Terry Trexler, who at 76 is still running the business as CEO together with his son Thomas Trexler.

Performance

Nobility has seen an attractive top line growth ~19.2% per annum over the past 5 years. Also its margins have improved to healthy pre-recession levels.

Florida is considered a strong market for manufactured housing as it is popular among pensioners on elderly parks. According to the Florida Manufactured Housing Association, shipments in Florida for the period from November 2017 through April 2018 were up approximately 11.7%.

The highest risk to growth, however, is the financing of manufactured homes. Homes do not qualify for a mortgage if it will be placed on leased land. In this case buyers should apply for a personal property loan, which after the 2009 crisis has become more regulated. Terry Trexler has stated that he expects local regulations to become more favorable, but this currently lacks evidence.

Capital mix

As described in more detail in my previous analysis of NOBH, Nobility has a zero debt policy and has been hoarding cash since the housing crisis. With USD 30.3 million in cash & equivalents it now has the highest liquidity position in its 51 year history. While holding a cash buffer against cyclicality is prudent, I feel the current cash position is excessive.

The good news is that NOBH has started a stock buyback programme in 2015 and started to pay dividends again in 2017. Last year USD 724k was returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and stock buybacks. While this is 21% of net income, it is less than 2% of its total cash position. Without a clear plan how to spend its excess cash, it is my restated opinion that a super dividend would be in order.

Corporate governance

Terry and Thomas Trexler together own 67% of the shares. The largest institutional investors, through various holdings, is Gabelli Funds. Institutional investors own 17% in the company. While institutional ownership is relatively high for NOBH, the insider ownership is still a high risk for minority shareholders.



Risk assessment

The following risks are the most significant for investors in Nobility:

Corporate governance : Decisions by insiders could be value destroying for minority shareholders;

: Decisions by insiders could be value destroying for minority shareholders; Sales growth : Regulations on consumer credit make buying mobile homes less accessible;

: Regulations on consumer credit make buying mobile homes less accessible; Product offering: Nobility has a relatively old fashioned product offering. Several competitors provide more modern style homes.

Valuation

In my analysis I assume that Nobility will continue to recover with double digit growth and will slowly decline into a more stable growth rate in the next four years. The valuation assumes that margins will remain stable. The valuation is based on annual statements restated to end Q2 of each year.

As the company has no outstanding debt, the WACC is entirely the cost of equity. This was calculated using Damodaran's most recent figures on beta, risk-free rate and equity risk premium (01-Sept-2018).

Using these figures yields the following valuation:

Conclusion

In conclusion: Based on my updated analysis, Nobility Homes is currently fairly valued. It's operations, however still look attractive. It is no longer a bargain, but still a reasonably secure investment. If you are looking for a stock with exposure to the elderly housing market, this might be a good one.

