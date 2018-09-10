Should Micron Buy Back Stock As Soon As Possible?

The reluctance to make a timely pre-announcement may be perceived by the market as management expecting the stock to drop further. By itself, such expectations may push the stock price lower.

Correction:

In a previous version, I mistakenly assumed that Micron’s $10 billion buyback program will start at the beginning of the calendar year 2019, instead of the fiscal year 2019. Although the analysis in this post does not depend on the actual timing of the buyback but more on the price levels where the stock will be bought back at, I acknowledged the error on my part and corrected the article accordingly. I apologize for any inconvenience that my error has brought to your reading.

Micron Technology's (NASDAQ:MU) shares dropped 9.9% to close at $44.65 after the company, at a Citigroup conference, said prices of NAND chips, or flash memory chips used in USB drives and smaller devices, decreased in the third quarter. By Thursday's close, Micron's PE has dropped to a 7-year low. It is this free-fall in price that prompted the discussions that Micron should buy back its stock as soon as possible.

On the forthcoming $10 billion stock buyback program, here are the comments from CFO Dave Zinsner at the Citi-Tech conference last week:

“Right. So, question is really around the buyback and the plans around that. So, as you correctly pointed out, we announced that we would have a $10 billion buyback. We would begin that buyback at the beginning of fiscal 2019, which we're actually in. And the reason to delay it was, as you pointed out, partly due to the fact that there were a number of convert conversions we expected to happen. And so we almost didn't really need to do a buyback for a couple of quarters because we'd get kind of that naturally through reductions of converts, which would reduce dilution. And then the second part of it was we wanted to get our cash -- net cash position to be at place from a liquidity perspective to be in the right place, which we anticipated we'd get by the end of the fiscal year. So, that -- I'll give more color on how we did for the quarter and so forth, but we were pretty committed to returning at least 50% of cash flow beginning -- annual cash flow beginning in the fiscal year, so I think you can expect that to happen. We'll give you some color around exactly what kind of levels we'll be doing when we do our earnings call. But it's 50% of cash flow if you just extrapolate out what we did last year or in 2018, roughly free cash flow. I don't know what that consensus number is. It's probably in the $8 billion range, just easy math. I would say that at least you do $4 billion of free cash flow if you had the same year repeated again in fiscal 2019."

In light of the recent large price movements, I discuss the best timing for Micron to execute this pre-announced buyback program. I also estimate the likely price impact on shares if MU chooses to buy back shares at different repurchase price levels in the near term.

Why Micron Buys Back Stock?

Probably one of the most common reasons for companies to buy back shares is they are seriously undervalued. In Micron's case, using Street's consensus, shares, at $45, are currently trading just above the lowest estimate, $40, of the 26 analysts (Table 1). Even with the most recent lowest estimate from Morningstar, it is clear that Micron's shares have been significantly undervalued. The undervaluation also explains why the Board authorized the buyback program.

The Buyback Rules

As explained by SA contributor "Retired Securities Attorney", in order to avoid potential future liability of insider trading and stock manipulation, companies announcing buyback programs have to follow strict regulations, e.g. SEC 17 CFR 228 and Rule 10b-18. The announcement should specify (1) the maximum amount of money to be spent or the maximum number of shares to be acquired, (2) the rationale for the program, and (3) the time period covered.

Even if a board authorizes an immediate launch of a buyback program, the rules covering the timing of the buyback and major developments within the company may cause it to delay the implementation. To address potential insider trading issues, many companies apply the same "blackout period," forbidding all trades. For example, a company may elect not to trade during a period that extends from 10 days prior to 2 days after an earnings release, such as now is the case for Micron with its Q4 ER. Assuming that Micron will follow all necessary rules to implement its proposed buyback program, I will estimate the price impact, depending on most likely repurchase prices, in the following section.

The Buyback Price Impact

A typical buyback program may include two kinds of price impacts. First, buying back a company's share is simply an accounting transaction to return capital to shareholders. It does not affect the company's underlying fundamentals. Thus, the buyback will increase the stock price by the same percentage of the shares being reduced through the repurchase. The price increase may be simply estimated by the % of shares being bought back.

That is, if Micron is to buy back stock starting in September 1, with an estimated free cash flow of $3.5 billion, and at the same current price to sales ratio of 1.85, the company will be able to buy back somewhere between 1.54% and 3.77% of shares outstanding using the purchase price between $70 and $40 a share.

Obviously, the price increase will totally depend on how low the purchase price is. In other words, if Micron repurchases the stock say at $45, for a total of $1.75 billion (50% of FCF), it will increase the share price by at least $3.36% (yellow in Table 2).

On the other hand, if the buyback is implemented in later dates, the chances are that the stock prices will more likely rise from today's near-bottom $45. This is based on the following observations: (1) 25 of the 26 Street analysts' 12-month target prices are higher than $60, and (2) 2019's revenue is estimated to grow between 8.2% and 12.5% (Bloomberg). As it is estimated that there will be a lower free cash flow ($2.5 billion in Q1 2019 vs. $3.5 billion in Q4 2018) available for repurchases, the future price increase from the buyback will be lower (1.54%-1.80%).

The second encouraging price impact is from the favorable buyback announcement itself. Since the decision of a stock repurchase is often taken as a signal that the company's future higher growth expectations are not yet priced in the undervalued stock, the company's perceived fundamentals may change to the better upon a buyback announcement. Accordingly, Micron's current price to sales multiple of 1.85 may increase. For this impact, I included the additional price increase from the expected improvement in P/S. In a base-case scenario, if the repurchase is made at $45, the 3.36% increase in price will further rise to 3.73% if the P/S ratio increases from 1.85 to 2.06.

Price Level More Important Than Timing Decision

In short, if the stock is repurchased between $40 and $50 a share (in green), a more likely scenario in the immediate time period, the price impact will vary between 3% and 5%. On the other hand, if the buyback is transacted at the price range $60-$70 (in red) when the price bounces off the current low, the buyback price impact may be confined below 2%. The fact that the higher price level happened to associate with a later time point is simply because Micron's share price is currently at a 1-year low.

Potential Convertible Bond Dilution

On the other hand, there is an unintended consequence where the positive price impact may be partially offset by the dilution effect from convertible bondholders' conversion to stock if share prices increase over the conversion value. Micron has four convertible bonds outstanding with the conversion ranging from $9.6 (2 1/8% coupon rate, maturing 2/15/33) to $29 (3% coupon rate, maturing 11/15/43), or a conversion ratio of 34 to 104 common shares per $1,000 face value bond (Table 3). There is a theoretical chance that if Micron's share price goes up high enough, convertible bondholders may convert to increase the outstanding common shares in the order of 0.32% to 3.01% (Table 3). The percentage increase in shares outstanding will dilute the stock price by the same amount.

Realistically, as the stock is currently trading near a low, there is little incentive for the convertible bondholders to choose this time to convert and at a much higher cost. The only profitable conversion is when MU's stock price increase as a result of the buyback significantly higher than the conversion price. Currently, the outstanding convertible bonds are all traded at a small premium (0.40-1.54%) over their conversion value, indicating that there is little value to convert into undervalued common shares at this time. However, the chance of dilution will increase in the future if the stock price is expected to bounce off of the current low.

Takeaways

Given that shares are traded near bottom and it is widely believed that the stock is undervalued, it may be in the company's economic interest to implement its already authorized $10 billion buyback program as soon as possible. As Micron is currently in the blackout period for Q4 ER, it is highly unlikely that Micron already started the buyback without pre-announcing the details, as required by the regulations. Further, in the 9/20 Q4 ER, Micron is expected to add more color to the highly anticipated buyback program as well as the status of the convertible bonds' expected conversion. Investors will get a better idea what the total net dilution looks like. Keep in mind, like any stock purchase, the basic economics of stock buyback is to buy low and sell high. If Micron can buy back stock near the bottom, they should always pull the trigger.

Information Cost

Finally, while it is not the intent of this post to advise Micron on how to schedule its buyback program, shareholders should be aware of the potential i "information cost" if the company does not repurchase stock sooner than it originally scheduled (the beginning of fiscal 2019). If the announcement on the timing of implementing an authorized buyback program is to signal that the stock is undervalued, the market is eager to look for such a validation from the management, especially after a large price drop. However, the reluctance to make a timely pre-announcement may be perceived by the market as management expecting the stock to drop further. By itself, such expectations may push the stock price lower.

