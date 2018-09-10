Telecom Italia - Undervalued Shares With A Catalyst

I expect a "reversion to the mean" to produce a return of at least 50% in 12 to 18 months, after the dust settles.

Shares are beaten down due to the brawl of two billionaire shareholders and competitive entry of french discounter Iliad into the Italian market.

TIM S.p.A., also operating under the name Telecom Italia (NYSE:TI), the former state owned monopoly, which was privatized in 1997,, (one American Depository Share of TI is equal to 10 ordinary shares) provides fixed and mobile telecommunication services, with a dominant presence in Italy and a large footprint in Brazil. Its strategic markets are Italy and Brazil. Main operations are conducted by the following two business units: (i) domestic business unit (79% of 2016 revenue) - includes fixed and mobile voice and data services for retail customers and wholesale operators, as well as international wholesale services (Telecom Italia Sparkle ) and IT solutions (Olivetti); and (ii) Brazil Business Unit (TI Brazil, 21% of 2016 revenue) - Telecom Italia's mobile operation in Brazil, has been the driver of growth in recent years with the company remaining one of the top three in the country in terms of market share. As of 2016, TI Brazil enjoyed 26% market share, just behind Vivo [owned by Telefonica (TEF)], which controlled 28.5% of the market.

Since privatization, Telecom Italia has lurched from one financial investor to another, beginning in 1999 when it was bought by former typewriter maker Olivetti, which was a fifth its size, in an audacious $65bn leveraged buyout. At the time, it was the largest ever hostile takeover. The deal saddled it with a debt it has never really escaped. Telecom Italia has in the past 20 years missed out on the globalization and convergence that has swept the industry as politicians thwarted mergers with AT&T (T) and Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGY), and financial owners piled it with debt and bled it of assets and dividends.

In spite of this horrible history the reason for my interest in Telecom Italia are as follows:

Recently Paul Singer's Elliott Management Corporation, in concert with Italian interests and regulators, succeeded in wresting control of the Board of Directors from the French media & telecom group Vivendi, which it accused of oppressing non-vivendi shareholders by indulging in transactions with inherent conflict of interest benefiting its own controlling shareholder Groupe Bolloré. This will likely catalyze the unlocking of shareholder value in the medium term, though in the near term the board tussle between Elliott (which has a 9% stake) and Vivendi (with a 24% stake), as well as aggressive competitive entry of Iliad S.A. in the Italian mobile market has caused TI shares to hit new 52 week lows. Elliott has so far backed TIM's CEO Amos Genish in executing his strategic plan.



In the medium term Elliott Management wants to separate TIM's fixed line assets from the group in an IPO. Elliott says that the equity in the fixed line network could alone be worth $15 to 25 billion dollars in an IPO which is more than the entire market cap of TI. If this is true (grain of salt, recommended) this could lead to a quadrupling of stock price from here. Improvement in revenue and margin due to underlying improvement in the economies of Italy and Brazil. I think a reversion to the mean will occur over the next 18 to 24 months. This itself should result in at least an estimated 50% increase in stock price.

Figure: 1. Reversion to the 5 year median P/S ratio should deliver a ~50% return The company has been reducing leverage by selling off of non-strategic assets. Long term debt/equity ratio has gone has trended down lately. The new board will likely push the CEO to accelerate the deleveraging and increase free cash flow. Leverage while high does not appear to be a big problem.

Figure: 2. Long Term Debt & Debt Service.

The following is a comparison of TIM with some European peers.

Company Telecom Italia SpA (TI) Vodafone Group PLC (VOD) BT Group PLC ( BT) Orange SA (ORAN) Telefonica SA

(TEF) Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCQX:DTEGY) Market Cap ($Mil) 12,502 56,625 28,262 41,651 40,873 55,381 PE Ratio 10.54 20.53 11.13 19.72 12.33 19.59 PB Ratio 0.51 0.73 2.12 1.18 2.37 2.24 PS Ratio 0.73 1.11 0.94 0.89 0.69 0.89 EV-to-EBITDA 6.38 15.85 4.77 5.43 5.34 5.99 Debt-to-Equity 1.45 0.64 1.39 1.09 3.7 2.04 Debt-to-EBITDA 4.86 8.36 2.08 2.82 3.16 2.73 Operating Margin % 20.47 9.36 17.01 13.63 14.42 12.27 Net Margin % 5.77 5.24 8.57 5.07 6.51 4.51

Source: Gurufocus.com

Overall this appears to be cheap stock in a cheap sector. There are a couple of big investors like Elliott and Bolloré Group butting heads. In the end, I assume both of these businessmen want to make money and unlock value. Plus, at least in the short to medium term, they will keep each other honest.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.