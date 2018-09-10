Avita Medical: An Undervalued Wound Care Company With 50% Upside Potential And Real Technology

The PMA decision is anticipated in 18Q3; if approved, RECELL would be highly differentiated versus peers, many of whom pursued less rigorous FDA pathways (361 pathway).

Thesis Summary

Avita Medical is a commercial stage wound care company ignored by the market because it (1) is UK-based and Australia-listed (2) is in a complex space (3) despite being commercialized outside the US, ex-US revenue is limited (4) has an insignificant market cap relative to peers (COOL, VCEL, OSIR).

We recommend LONG Avita for the following reasons:

Avita has recommitted to the US market, appointed an ex-Novartis executive to lead the company from within the United States

Avita’s clinical experience and regulatory pathway are superior to peers: Clinical Experience: Avita has been studied in a number of clinical trials. This is not the status quo in wound care. For clinical decision makers (hospital value analysis committees), this clinical evidence will support use over competitive products without clinical evidence. Regulatory Paradigm: Avita pursued the PMA pathway rather than simpler 361 pathway. Insurers are cracking down on the 361 pathway, providing a more durable reimbursement than peers.

Avita has two near-term market opportunities: Initial Market: Severe burns - $115m US TAM BARDA: Contract for the US government stockpile (est. $5m '19 sales)

Avita has significant mid-and-long term market opportunities, including diabetic foot ulcers, chronic wound care and aesthetics.

Avita’s BARDA contract makes it a potential M&A target for larger companies that primarily sell into government contracts, notably Emergent BioSolutions (EBS).

Back of the envelope valuation: assuming the company captures 25% of the burn market and completes $5m of sales, the company's initial value is ~$150m, 50% upside to current levels. This may be conservative as peer companies with less rigorously tested technology trade for >$500m (in some cases, these competitors have no sales).

Company adequately capitalized for initial commercialization after PMA decision.

The Q3 ’18 PMA decision may help close the valuation gap between Avita and its peers.

For these reasons, we recommend a long position in Avita.

Summary of Research

Company Overview

Avita Medical is a UK-based company developing skin regeneration technologies. Avita is dual listed in Australia (under AVH) and the United States (OCTCX:OTCQX:AVMXY). In June 2017, the company underwent a transformation to increase its US market presence, given the relative size of the US market and potential impact on valuation. The company appointed a new CEO, Dr. Michael Perry. Dr. Perry was previously SVP and CSO of Global Business Development for Novartis AG; prior to that, he was Global Head of R&D for Baxter Healthcare’s Bioscience Division.

RECELL Overview

RECELL is an advanced wound care product that augments the skin grafting process. Skin grafting is a painful procedure in which a patient’s tissue is removed from a donor site to treat a separate site – often a burn or chronic wound. Classic skin grafts provide 1:1 coverage from donor site to treatment site, creating large harvest areas that are painful, discolored, and prone to infection. The RECELL technology allows physicians to harvest smaller sample sizes, run the patient’s tissue through the proprietary technology, and output skin in a medium that can be more broadly applied to the treatment site (the company claims 32%-97.5% less skin required vs. split thickness skin grafts). This reduces the size of the donor site wound while providing similar levels of coverage at the treatment site.

Image Source: Slide 12 July 2018 Investor Presentation

The RECELL technology is a single-use point of care platform (size of a small briefcase) that requires 30 minutes for processing. The technology has been used in 7,000 cases and is the subject of 50 peer-reviewed clinical studies.

Market Opportunity

Commercial Wound Care

Initially, Avita plans to target the inpatient burn market. These are patients with severe burns, often covering the total body surface area (TBSA).

Image Source: Slide 17 July 2018 Investor Presentation

Opportunity in Burns

When the UK’s NICE evaluated the product in 2014, the noted the device was available for 950 GBP for a treatment area of 230 cm^2. Assuming a 0.78 GBP to 1 USD exchange rate and average TBSA of 1.7 m^2, inpatient burn patients (primary market on the chart below) are a $115m TAM.

In addition to the secondary outpatient market noted below, the company has additional opportunity in:

Chronic Wounds, including Diabetic Foot Ulcers (6.3% prevalence in the US or 2mm US patients)

Skin disorders (Vitiligo)

Aesthetics – notable as the recent Avita’s recently hired COO Erin Liberto was former VP Marketing or Topical Dermatology at Allergan (link)

Government Sales (BARDA)

In addition to commercial sales, Avita has additional sales opportunity to the government. While covered by analysts, this may be under appreciated by many investors. Notably, government funding has allowed Avita to conduct RECELL clinical programs without additional dilutive funding.

The US Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), a division of the US HHS, is responsible for the administration of the US national stockpile. In addition to vaccines and antibiotics, the stockpiles include a variety of wound care products. BARDA’s current wound care products are shown below.

Image Source: Slide 11, BARDA Industry Day Presentation (Nov '17)

Avita has an existing contract with BARDA, which funded much of the US clinical development of RECELL. The original contract was executed in September 2015, which provided Avita $16.9m to support FDA approval trial for thermal burn injuries and procurement of 5000 devices. The contract included an additional $37m in options for additional trials and procurement.

In 2016, a $7.96m supplemental funding was provided to further support PMA preparation and Compassionate use.

In September 2017, BARDA executed part of the original contract option with Avita valued at $24.3m, which establishes funding for additional clinical and health economic research in US pediatric burn care and extends Avita’s contract with BARDA through 2022.

In all, the US has plans to procure 5,000 units under the initial contract post approval and has procurement options to purchase up to another 20,000 devices. Assuming the same $1000/kit and that the government will procure units as soon as approved, the company will generate $5m in 2019. The remaining 20k option could provide another ~5m annually through 2022. At a 5x sales multiple, this contract provides $25m of backstop valuation support.

Marketing

We like the company’s initial plan to target burn centers, as burn centers are highly concentrated in the US; further, Avita has existing relationships with many of them. This should allow for less-than-average incremental SG&A spend to reach the targeted customer base.

Image Source: Slide 18 July 2018 Investor Presentation

Competitive Landscape

Avita competes against a broad range of wound care products, as outlined in its most recent investor deck. The product competes with classic skin and skin substitute products, for example Vericel’s (VCEL) Epicel, MiMedx’s (MDXG) Epifix, Osiris Therapeutics’s (OSIR) Grafix, and various products from Integra (IART), to name a few.

The company provides an overview of competitive products and split thickness skin grafts in its investor presentation. In short, a split thickness skin graft is a transplant from one site to another. This is a painful procedure and images / diagrams are too graphic to be included here.

Based upon Avita’s clinical work, these products may be complementary to RECELL. In some cases, these alternative products may provide scaffolding upon which the RECELL-processed tissue can re-create a skin-like wound covering – improving time to heal (see below).

For other products, COOL's SkinTE or VCEL's Epicel, this product is more likely competitive. Yet, Avita has pursued the most rigorous regulatory paradigm, has the fastest turn-around time, and yet has the lowest valuation on a market cap basis.

Product Regulatory Paradigm Turn-Around Time FY 17 Skin Product Sales ($m) Other Products FY 17 Total Sales ($m) Market Cap RECELL

(Avita) PMA Submitted

(Best in Class) ~1 hour $1.2 n/a $1.2m $100m SkinTE

(PolarityTE) 361 (see section below) 1+ Days $0m n/a $0m $530m Epicel

(Vericel) Humanitarian Device Exemption 17+ Days $6.1m MACI $63.9m $585m

Avita’s Clinical and Regulatory Paradigm

The wound care space is complex and products can be approved through a number of regulatory paradigms. The two most common pathways are:

FDA Pre-Market Authorization (PMA), a robust process that requires clinical trials and is used for the most advanced medical devices lacking a market precedent.

361 Pathway (Section 361 of the PHS Act), a less-rigorous pathway design for skin and human tissue products that does not require clinical trials.

Avita submitted its PMA study to the FDA in September 2017. This may seem typical for a company developing a clinical technology, however, in the wound care space this is anything but standard. Many competitive wound care companies (e.g. COOL) have not completed controlled clinical studies for their products and utilize the 361 pathway. To someone unfamiliar with the wound care space, this may seem unusual, however, a simple explanation for the 361 pathway is that it allows a patient’s tissue to be taken and with minimal manipulation, re-implanted.

The general requirements to commercialize a product under the 361 pathway are that the product is a tissue or skin substitute product and second that the product be manufactured under GMP (see the guidance for specific requirements). Note, however, that no clinical trials are required. Therefore, many wound care companies utilize the 361 pathway to reduce time to market and rapidly launch products.

If it seems this paradigm is too good to last, it may be. In December 2017, the FDA revised guidelines for skin and skin substitutes. As part of the guidance, the FDA noted it would create a 36 month period ending November 2020 in which it will regulate against 361 pathway products that do not meet specific criteria (page 7, link).

This raises the question – would Avita have been better-off using the 361 pathway and getting to market faster like peer companies? Perhaps. However, health insurance companies are pushing back against the proliferation of wound care products. Recently, United Health Group (UNH) updated its policy on skin and skin substitutes. In this update, UNH issued non-coverage decisions for a few skin and skin substitute products that “Due to limited studies, small sample sizes, and weak study designs, there is insufficient clinical evidence to conclude that these skin substitutes have an improved health outcome over standard therapies. Well-designed, randomized comparative clinical trials are needed to demonstrate the efficacy and safety of these products”.

Given increasing health insurance scrutiny for products lacking clinical evidence, Avita’s investment in clinical studies and a PMA approval may allow it to be more broadly reimbursed than competitive products, like PolarityTE’s SkinTE.

Manufacturing

RECELL has prepared for commercial manufacturing by acquiring a US-based production facility on August 23, 2018. We believe this further de-risks Avita’s RECELL launch, pending the FDA’s PMA decision.

Avita a potential M&A target?

Avita is an intriguing M&A candidate given its completion of clinical trials and regulatory submission. In addition to larger players in the wound care space (e.g. IART), one potential acquiror is Emergent Biosolutions (EBS). EBS supplies many of the products under BARDA contracts and has stated interest in “Dual-Market Products”, meaning sales to both commercial and government customers. Further, EBS has expressed a specific interest in the wound care space.

Below are screenshots from EBS 2017 Analyst Day presentation:

Source: Emergent Biosolutions 2017 Investor Day Presentation

Cash Position

The company closed a $11.9m raise in Q2, allowing the company to end Q2 with $14.825m. It completed the second tranche of the institutional raise in Q3, adding an incremental $3.04m. Annual cashflow from operations + CAPEX has been ~$9m annually (including BARDA income). Therefore, the company should have adequate near-term capital but note future raises will likely depend upon early RECELL success and timing of BARDA orders.

Source: FY2017 Financials

Near-Term Catalysts

Regulatory & Commercial

18Q3 – Avita Medical anticipates RECELL PMA decision

18Q4 – Pending PMA decision, anticipated RECELL launch

18H2-19 – Pending PMA decision, post-approval BARDA procurement

Clinical

18Q3 – Pediatric Burn Clinical Trials (United States)

18Q3 – Pediatric Scald Study (Australia)

Risks

The company has a number of risks. In our opinion, the most significant risk is small-cap obscurity, as the company has a clinically validated technology and should trade in line with more visible peers, like COOL. If the company's PMA isn't approved or Avita does not generate significant revenue, the company may continue to have limited liquidity, given it is relatively unknown.

PMA - The company's PMA submission may not be approved. We believe the company's partnership with BARDA, which funded much of the company's clinical program, should mitigate regulatory risk. However, significant risk does remain: Product Not Approvable - Some PMA submissions are rejected. If this were to occur, any upside from BARDA contracts and sales in the US market would be delayed. In this case, the stock would likely trade lower on reduced expectations for US sales. However, the company could continue still sell its products in geographies outside the US. Additional Clinical Work Required - Additional trials would be expensive and would require additional financing to complete. While the company could still obtain PMA approval (eventually), the financing for these trials would dilute existing shareholders. Approval Could be Delayed - Some products have extended approval processes; this "waiting" period, in which the company is often engaged in Q&A with the FDA, would delay time to US commercialization. If the delay is significant, the company may require additional financing before approval.

Competition - Wound care is a quickly evolving space. New competitors, like PolarityTE, have moved from obscurity to prominence in the span of a few months. While we believe Avita's government contracts and clinical studies provide legitimacy and staying power in the space, new technologies could reduce or eliminate the need for Avita's RECELL.

Revenue - The company may fail to build a significant revenue base outside of the government or ex-US channels, which would limited the upside opportunity from an investment.

Payer Considerations - Wound care has drawn scrutiny from large US insurance companies, for example, United Healthcare. While Avita has pursued a stringent regulatory pathway, insurance companies could dramatically change reimbursement for the space.

Small Capitalization - Avita is a ~$100m USD company. Liquidity is low and if any of the company's larger shareholders were to sell, it would put non-fundamental pricing pressure on the stock. While these provide incremental buying opportunity, if the company's PMA is delayed or revenue does not accelerate, it could be difficult for the company to become more broadly known and traded.

Summary

In a space fraught with challenges and complexity - reimbursement, regulatory, and sales dynamics to name a few – Avita Medical has taken the high road. The company has completed clinical trials, has submitted its PMA to the FDA (under review), and has a government contract with BARDA. The company has multiple shots on goal – commercial and government revenue streams, multiple indications to target from burns to aesthetics, a strong management team, and completion of a clinical and regulatory program that may be attractive to potential acquirers. Finally, unlike more speculative peers (COOL, MDXG, OSIR), Avita is accessible at reasonable price ($100m market cap). These factors, in addition to the near-term PMA catalyst, allow us to recommend AVH Long.

