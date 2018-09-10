Doubling Down On Fresh Del Monte

As I wrote in the last update on the Millennial Portfolio, Fresh Del Monte (FDP) was the worst performing stock in the last two months. The reason for the bad performance of the stock is the poor quarterly earnings report. Fresh Del Monte posted an insane miss on earnings expectations. I would argue that everything that could have gone wrong in the quarter, did actually go wrong. Still, I doubled down on the stock because I think this is a one-time miss.

Things that went wrong

As I already noticed in the introduction, there were a lot of things that went wrong in Fresh Del Monte's Q2 2018. The company's earnings report fell way below estimations. The company posted Q2 EPS of $0.14, which is not even comparable with the consensus of $1.27. One thing that went wrong is the decrease in the company's margins. Last year, the company posted a gross profit margin of 11%. This percentage got almost cut in half to 6% in Q2 2018.

There are two ways for a company to increase profits. The first way is to increase sales. The second way is to increase its margins. While net sales increased by 11%, the profit margin decreased by 45%. Therefore, the increase in net sales was by far not enough to compensate for the company's margin reduction. Furthermore, most of the company's top line growth was not organic, it came from the company's acquisition of Mann Packing Company. The company bought itself top line growth. While this is not necessarily a bad thing, I always prefer a company posting organic growth.

Why did the company's margins decrease?

The question right now is, why did the company's margins decrease? There are multiple causes. The first, and I think the most important one, is that there were 11 consecutive weeks of bad weather. This caused congestion at the company's loading ports. The CEO reported that it was the worst they have ever experienced. Ships had to wait for a couple of days before they were able to load. This had a lot of consequences - for example, that the company was not able to deliver the promised orders to its customers.

The second reason for the shrinking margins was the substantially lower selling prices in Europe for bananas. Banana prices reached the lowest level in 10 years. Not only did banana prices decline substantially, pineapple prices in North America also declined because of industry-wide oversupply. The company's pineapple sales volume increased 12% for the quarter, while pricing decreased 8%. Pineapple costs increased 8%. While pineapple sales contributed only 11% of total sales in Q2 2017, the lower prices still had a significant impact on the company's earnings report.

Why I am doubling down on this stock

What both reasons for the margin decline have in common is that management could have done little to prevent them from happening. While you could claim that management should have taken measures to prevent the chaos at the ports, I do not blame them for not seeing this coming. The key thing is that management learned its lesson and is already taking precautions for next year to prevent similar problems.

Management reported that it still does not fully comprehend why banana prices dropped all of a sudden in Europe. The problem is probably caused by Ecuador. Ecuador shipped more fruit to Europe, which affected prices drastically. Just like the bad weather, you cannot blame management for the oversupply caused by Ecuador.

Valuation

According to Yahoo Finance, stocks of Fresh Del Monte currently trade at a P/E ratio of 15.2 for FY18. Analysts expect earnings to increase 27% in FY19, although I think this is very optimistic. Still, I think that Fresh Del Monte is a strong value play and will help my portfolio perform better in the upcoming bear market. The company has relatively little debt, although its debt level increased with its acquisition of Mann Packing Company. The good thing is that Fresh Del Monte has strong enough cash flow to support its debt. The company managed to increase its cash position by $15 million in its last quarter.

Conclusion

When I started my position in Fresh Del Monte, I knew that there were a lot of uncontrollable factors - for example, the weather and commodity prices. Even though the company posted a weak quarterly result, nothing really changed about my investing thesis that farmland and food prices will only increase in value over the next decades. Therefore, I decided to use the recent weakness as a nice entry point to double down on my position.

