Tesla: Model 3 Progress Stopped?

Amidst a ton of outside distractions in recent weeks, Tesla (TSLA) is only a little more than three weeks away from announcing preliminary production and delivery results for Q3 2018. Management does not seem to have looked back at past failures when it gave guidance, so the company needs to produce at a high bar for an extended period of time right now. Unfortunately, Model 3 trends seem to be going the wrong way, implying that any positives this quarter could soon vanish in Q4.

With the company admitting to logistical problems impacting deliveries for the Model 3, previous delivery strategies have changed dramatically recently. Over the weekend, Tesla held a two-day delivery event that allowed potential customers to come pick up a Model 3 that day, at a site near its Fremont factory. Additionally, deliveries have started on a first-come, first-serve basis even for non-deposit holders.

If you've been waiting nearly 2.5 years to get your Model 3, you probably don't like the fact that someone without a deposit can jump you in line like this. Of course, as seen in the graphic below, rear-wheel drive models now show delivery times of less than four weeks, implying demand for this vehicle is almost non existent. The high-end performance model also is showing as available within two months, even for the East Coast of the US where delivery times can be a bit longer.

(Tesla Model 3 design site, seen here)

With less than three weeks left in the current quarter, all eyes will be on the company to see if it can hit its goals. Remember, management is currently forecasting the following items for the back half of the year:

50,000 to 55,000 units of Model 3 production in Q3, with deliveries in the quarter likely outpacing production.

Roughly 56,000 deliveries of Model S/X for Q3/Q4 combined.

GAAP profitability and positive free cash flow.

For those who have followed my coverage of Tesla, you may remember I created a model to estimate Model 3 production based on VIN registrations, and you can read about the methodology here. My simple version is based on the 30-day rolling increase in VIN registrations and a 12-week production quarter that gives some time for factory shutdowns. The chart below shows how things have trended going back to late 2017.

(Source: Model 3 VINs Twitter, seen here. Last data point on chart is 9/10)

When the VIN registrations jumped above that 30,000 mark, it was implying that weekly production could be up to nearly 7,650 Model 3 vehicles a week. While Tesla may have hit that on a daily or hourly extrapolated basis, most agree that the company hasn't done that sustainably for any long period of time. After peaking at a quarterly implied production rate of more than 65,000 vehicles, the 30-day model is now at 63,400 but declining by the day currently since the current rate is about 40% less than the quarter to date average.

I'm not the only one who's getting a bit pessimistic. As you can see in the graphic below, the Bloomberg model 3 tracker has now dipped to a production rate of less than 3,900 vehicles a week. Tesla management was guiding to be at 6,000 a week in late August, but even though the Bloomberg model says it got there for a short time, many doubt it actually happened. In fact, Electrek recently reported that during the Labor Day week Tesla only produced 3,100 Model 3 vehicles. Electrek now suggests that quarterly production will end up at the lower end of management's range.

(Source: Bloomberg Model 3 tracker, seen here)

What I'm getting more curious about currently is not what happens with Q3, but what we are left with for Q4. If the lack of VIN registrations implies any sort of production problems, will Tesla even be able to hit 50,000 units in Q4? Also, if the company is in financial difficulty where it's basically trying to dump all the vehicles it can now, that would mean Q4 delivery trends could be even worse than production.

A big inventory sale like we saw this weekend could imply that Tesla needs cash. We know there's a lot of debt coming due in the next couple of quarters, and the working capital balance is in a big hole. Has one or more suppliers gotten worried and started to squeeze Tesla a bit? Management has cut its capital expenditures plan for the year, which would seemingly impact future products like the Semi, Roadster, Model Y, etc. However, I also will point out that weekly supercharger stall adds have been miserable in Q3, with the two worst weeks of 2018 coming in the last month.

(Source: supercharger info, seen here)

Could Tesla end up achieving its Q3 goals but it be a one-time phenomenon? We have certainly seen quarters like that before. That could be the case given recent data points that don't seem to be trending in the right direction. Model 3 VIN registrations have slowed dramatically in recent weeks, and those tracking production indicate current rates are well below where management guided to be at this point in Q3. Remember, guidance already was well below a 5,000 a week rate, so Tesla did lower the bar, which makes Q3 goals easier to hit. Unfortunately, consumers and investors expect more and more progress, and if Q4 sets up to be worse, then Tesla shares will continue to fall.

