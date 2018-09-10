Nvidia: Kicking Ass And Taking Names

To the delight of hardware enthusiasts, and to the dismay of their bank accounts, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) will be releasing their newest cards, the RTX 2080Ti and RTX 2080, to power hungry gamers on September 20th. The 4K gaming monster has been heavily advertised for featuring its ray tracing technology, which enhances the efficiency and realism of lighting within a game. This has traditionally been one of the more difficult aspects of game generation and will open the door to some very exciting possibilities in graphical realism and the visual effects industry. Shareholders should observe both the obvious effects relative to previous market share as well as the unknown potential for its reach into new markets. A recap of this release and some of its implications, including the mining market, follows below.

The RTXs relevance to the market is both obvious and unexplored. Anyone in the PC gaming community looking to upgrade their GPU will finally pull the trigger after months of cursing to themselves and their monitor about low frame rates and high temperatures. This may not necessarily equate to a sale for the RTX line. However, this will push the price on the remaining stock of Nvidia cards a little bit lower, making the current high end models more obtainable to the average consumer. Those who cannot be without the latest and greatest technology will sell their 1080Tis on the second hand market in order to purchase the RTX. Either way, it’s a win in the books for Nvidia shareholders. There will be plenty of graphics power to go around for gamers, no matter where they purchase from.

4k Gamers Will Flock to Buy. 8k Gaming is Born

This particular release is already getting a lot of attention from the 4k community. Nvidia is toting this as “The greatest leap since the invention of the CUDA GPU in 2006.” While they have over-hyped some of their products in the past, a bold statement such as this is not to be taken lightly. The most probable outcome here is that it will surpass expectations. Currently, their Quadro line of GPUs with Tensor cores ($2,000-10,000) are able to process 8k video in real-time at 24fps. The RTX line is based off of Tensor technology, and the RTX 2080Ti is reported to have 544 tensor cores. Hold on to your hats gamers!

Virtual Reality Gamers Will Soak Up Real-time Ray Tracing

Virtual reality, even more so than regular PC gaming, requires expensive hardware to run properly and, ironically, an actual physical environment to operate in. Not only is the hardware required inside the PC expensive, but you also need a personal piece of hardware (usually a headset) as well as accessories (hand controllers, wall sensors, etc.). The dollars can really add up quick, considering the same setup will probably be 50%-75% of the cost in around a year or two. However, the immersion into that environment is well worth it and can only be described as a second-to-none gaming experience. This drive towards real-life reality-like graphics is having the gap closed inch by inch almost every day. Ray tracing represents a giant leap toward not knowing whether you are in an actual game or not. The 2080Ti is 6-10x faster at ray tracing than the previous 1080 generation. If Nvidia keeps making these gigantic leaps, we should all expect the AI robot takeover sometime in the next 3 years!

The Risk Section

Fans of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) products are typically not fans of Nvidia as a company due to how products are marketed, priced, and released. This is the undeniable privilege one gets when they control ~70% of the market share and have competitors who can’t keep up. What is good for shareholders isn’t necessarily always good for consumers. The pricing of this GPU is bound to generate a little bit of consumer blowback, and that is the risk I am citing here. This card isn’t necessarily being marketed to the general consumer. At first, it will end up in the hands of streamers, developers, and researchers alike where heavy monetary access is present.

Ray tracing introduces a number of development and implementation questions that should hopefully pave the way for similar types of advances in the future. One of the main issues with this release is a lack of development towards this particular aspect of game creation. In order to make use of the technology, you need games that are going to support the hardware. So far, it looks like some of the big names are on board. However, don’t hop on any technology wagon until you have seen it exists in the wild, which means we actually see developers putting out games that take advantage of the technology.

AMD can be a tricky company to put your finger on, especially as of late. Lisa Su is an amazing CEO who knows how to keep secrets behind closed doors until it is time for their release. Once that door is opened, a frenzy occurs, and people flock to the new products, going more bonkers than Dizzee Rascal. Their CPU lineup is one example of this. With record high stock prices and the mysterious shroud AMD has surrounded itself with lately, not keeping them in mind as a potentially threatening variable would be foolish. While they are much less lethal to Nvidia, than say Intel, things can change very quickly. Keep an eye on AMD and their future product releases.

What About Mining?

Unfortunately, Nvidia didn’t send me a brand new card to do a review and release benchmark statistics. *Wink Wink Nudge Nudge Nvidia Promotional Department.* However, based on my knowledge and experience first-hand in the mining community, there are a few pointers to take away from this release that should be noted by gamers, miners, and investors alike before its public release.

One of the most obvious is that this is a gaming card, not a mining card. The most advertised features of this GPU are related to software improvements to the algorithms that govern the reaction, generation, and appearance of light on textures in games as well as hardware that is able to process that input of data at a rate of 6x-10x more than the previous generation, none of which applies to mining. This means that it will probably achieve a higher mining rate than the current generation of GPUs in the market due to the enhanced hardware inside; however, the added cost and lack of significant hash rate increase will steer miners away from choosing this card for their farm due to the return on their investment; they will gravitate toward a better hash-per-dollar option. This is common with Nvidia’s current lineup, where the higher end GPUs aren’t an ideal choice for mining in comparison to the middle of the road cards. The second hand Nvidia market will be a prime target for miners after this card's release.

This could be what gamers have been screaming for during the last two booming Bitcoin cycles that saw GPUs skyrocket in price and left consumers little to no inventory available to purchase, unless they paid a heavy premium. Both AMD and Nvidia have tried limiting sales to miners without much success. Building a card that specifically enhances gaming while only moderately increasing hash rates could be the solution that was needed to solve this dilemma the whole time.

This release could be laying the groundwork for a mining model of their GPUs to be released at a future date. Graphics cards that would be specifically tailored to what miners want, and not be in competition with the gaming community and their hardware demand. Nvidia has hinted at this in the past, and has even released mining specific models, while at the same time being somewhat outspoken against mining. If executed successfully, this could be a big payday for Nvidia, as the ones who have benefited the most from the skyrocketing prices in the past have been the resellers, and not the manufacturers. Any stabilization to this market would be appreciated by all sides involved.

Is This the Future of Gaming Hardware?

While I believe my point above about a mining card will become reality soon enough, for all we know, this could be part of some bigger plan for GPUs to adopt a lucrative DLC-like (DownLoadable Content) business model used in games. Fast forward a few years, and I can see manufacturers offering basic module-like cards for gamers to plug in and “choose” what is important to them in a main reference-like card released by the company that would allow a personalized gaming, science, VR, etc., experience. Making things faster and more efficient while at the same time making bank for the company and its shareholders. Instead of improving the core and clock speeds, which are reaching their limit with our current lithographic processes, companies may pick one or more aspects (like ray tracing in this example) and individually improve upon those in order to continue increasing their benchmark scores and graphic experience.

Market Expansion and Baked-in Value

Nvidia has expanded into markets previously untapped and literally created a presence and need for itself where it did not exist previously. With the advancement of AI as it applies to driving, medical devices, and scientific simulations just to name a few, this need doesn’t look to be approaching a limit. Much like Edwin Hubble discovered in 1929, it seems Nvidia’s universe is expanding with no sight of slowing down its growth anytime soon. In fact, it looks to be accelerating its expansion. Jensen Huang noted, “Growth across every platform – AI, Gaming, Professional Visualization, self-driving cars – drove another great quarter.” With revenue of $3.12 billion, up 40% from a year before, it almost feels like they could just use the same shareholders recording every quarter because they seem to be constantly knocking the numbers out of the park and exceeding shareholders' expectations. With their latest release, “Turing will reset the look of video games and open up the $250 billion visual effects industry to GPUs.”

The odd paradox about companies like Nvidia, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), just to name a few, is that they are often at all-time high prices while simultaneously being one of the best times to buy that stock. Nvidia is following that trend here and shareholders should be very excited about what 2019 and beyond has to offer. “For fiscal 2019, NVIDIA intends to return $1.25 billion to shareholders through ongoing quarterly cash dividends and share repurchases.” This looks to be a very smooth road to be travelling on financially.

The release of the RTX line will further Nvidia’s lead in the GPU race. It will virtually allow it to name its price, without the competition having any chance to release a competing product. This has been witnessed with the high prices of its current lineup of cards (as of this writing, the 1080Ti was available on Newegg for $699). The current environment for GPUs dictates that Nvidia can charge whatever it wants since there is no competition to tell it otherwise. These record high prices are only going to increase its margin in the short term.

Its footprint is heavy and strides ahead of its competitors (if they even exist in that particular sector). With leaked benchmarks showing a 35% percent increase over the previous generation, that lead has just been pushed further. The RTX 2080Ti is slated to be sold at a whopping $999 (reference) and $1,999 (founder’s edition) on their release dates. For those shopping the Nvidia bargain bin, the 2080 Founders Edition will be $799 and the 2080 reference $699. With the company increasing its gross margin from 58.4% to 63.3% year over year in the 2nd quarter, and having virtually no competition to boot, this situation is becoming quite a lucrative one. Even earnings per share increased by 24% over the last quarter alone.

Every purchase of this card will be adding to an already heavy profit margin with that percentage increasing over the next year or two while competitors figure out exactly how to respond. Nvidia will continue to set high prices until a competitor gives it a reason to do otherwise. Combine this with record revenues from ALL its platforms and the roadmap that gives for its future operations, and a short-term view of $325-$350 a share is well within grasp before the end of 2019. Looking longer term, it seems Nvidia is becoming like the Disney (NYSE:DIS) stock of 90s kids. Buy it for your kids, family, etc., and sit on it. Once some of the recently expanded markets mature and Nvidia expands its operations even more, you can see them hitting the $400+ mark in 2 years with no roof currently in sight. Oddly enough, when you take into account the added margin they will receive from this new lineup, Nvidia at ~$270 is looking like a bargain buy.

Conclusion

Investors are just as interested, if not more, with this release as the gamers are. It’s a very interesting situation in an ultra-competitive environment. Throughout the years, Nvidia and AMD have been in a head-to-head battle. Until fairly recently, it was a king-of-the-hill scenario, with each side taking the top with releases of new and improved technology. Lately, Nvidia has exerted dominance over the sector, releasing products that literally have no competition.

Even those opposed to Nvidia as a company recognize its monstrous presence and future potential in the marketplace. AMD has not released a high end GPU that can compare with Nvidia’s high end offering. At the same time, Nvidia has expanded its reach into the AI market with impressive speed and dominance. If AMD doesn’t have an answer to ray tracing, Nvidia could be separating itself even further in the high end market, which is also where all the profits are to be had. Imagine that.

Nvidia’s continued buyback of shares combined with dividend payouts, high EPS, and a quickly rising share price make it a prime stock to keep on any investor’s radar, if it hasn’t been already. With the company basically jumping ahead of itself in a race where it was already in first place, lucrative profit margins will only help aid future buybacks and accelerate returns to shareholders, increasing per-share evaluation and portfolio values. Since Nvidia doesn’t have any products that compete with its high end offerings, it has just added to the price of the card based on the current market environment, when in reality, their production costs are very similar to the last generation. This will supercharge EPS even more than the 24% increase we witnessed the previous quarter. To Nvidia... and beyond!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NVDA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.