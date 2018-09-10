GSE Systems: Strong Performance Has Been Unrecognized By The Market

GVP has a clear plan to leverage what it's got to where it's going.

GSE Systems (GVP) provides simulation, training, staffing and engineering solutions predominantly to the nuclear industry. I wrote about the company potential in 2015, just before the hiring of a new management team. The new management team's strategy is to leverage GVPs market share leadership in simulators for the nuclear industry into gaining market share in services to the nuclear industry and adjacent industries both by increasing their product offerings and by acquisition.

In this article I will discuss how the company strategy applies to their market segments, how acquisitions fit into this strategy, as well as other factors making this a stock worthy of investment consideration such as cost cutting, performance based pay, institutional interest, increased investor relation activity and of course, the technical and fundamental pictures.

Strategy

GVP has been leveraging its market share leadership in simulation solutions for the nuclear industry to increase its overall market share in providing training, staffing and engineering to the nuclear and adjacent industries.

GVP earns almost half of its revenue from Performance Improvement segment, which includes simulation products, another half of its revenue from the Training and Consulting segment, and less than 5% of total revenue from Software Licensing. The vast majority of GVP customers have been U.S. nuclear utility companies.

The company brought on a new management team; CEO in 2015 and CFO in 2016 to:

take advantage of a stalled out nuclear U.S. industry, which remains the world's number one nuclear energy producer.

expand its addressable market through acquisitions

broaden its customer base outside of the U.S.

expand its addressable market into adjacent industries

There were zero construction starts of new nuclear power plants in the U.S. between 1977 and 2013, meanwhile, despite the lack of new generation capacity, the U.S. has consistently met an average of 20% of overall electric demand through nuclear power generation. There are 99 nuclear power reactors currently in the U.S. and two new ones in construction. GVP will be paramount in assisting its customers to increase efficiency in order to meet increasing energy demand while maintaining 20% nuclear production. There is also increasing demand for training new employees due to the aging nuclear and overall energy production workforce.

There are 449 working nuclear reactors in the world and 68 currently in construction. Countries such as China, India, Russia, and Pakistan lead the demand. Initiatives such as the Harmony Vision, calling for 25% of the world's electricity to be nuclear are also instrumental in creating opportunities for GVP.

The nuclear service industry is fragmented and worth an estimated $2.8 billion according to the company. GVPs Performance Improvement segment competes with about 70 other companies, the Training and Consultant Segment competes with over 100 other companies, and the Software segment competes with about 30 other companies.

The new management team must have seen the benefits of the 2014 acquisition of Hyperspring, a provider of highly skilled nuclear professionals and consultants. Hyperspring was immediately accretive and allowed GVP to offer its staffing and consulting solutions internationally.

GVP officially declared that the company is intent on continuing to acquire complementary companies that conform to their strategy of expanding their addressable market. Kyle Loudermilk, CEO at the recent earnings call, "we are really delighted with our first few deals and expect more like them follow.

In November of 2017, GVP acquired Absolute Consulting, a similar company to previous acquisition, Hyperspring. Absolute was immediately accretive to earnings. In the recently completed quarter, Absolute as a GVP subsidiary improved its earnings a whopping 70% over its results as a standalone company the prior year.

Just a few months ago, GVP acquired True North, which is also expected to be immediately accretive to earnings and expand the company addressable market in the higher margin simulation products.

GVP is taking aim at expanding into an adjacent market segment; technical engineering for transmission and distribution for domestic nuclear utilities. From the recent CC.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported in July of 2018 that major U.S. utilities have increased investment on the electric distribution system by more than 54% over the past decade - two decades, from $31 billion to $51 billion annually. During that same time frame, investment and transmission infrastructure nearly doubled. For example, among utilities, AP plans to invest approximately $13 billion in capital from 2018 through 2020 on its transmission and distribution operations. Likewise, Southern Company has revealed plans to spend over $3 billion of electric transmission over the next four years, and that excludes investment and distribution. Duke has outlined a 10-year initiative to strengthen North Carolina's Energy Grid at a cost of $13 billion. Given the significant flow of investment, we are closely monitoring the vendor ecosystem to meet the needs of the utilities in the space and have identified more than 50 potential targets that provide core engineering services in support of transmission and distribution projects.

Restructuring, Incentive based pay, and Upcoming Dog and Pony Show

The company has been concentrating their engineering and R & D operations at their base in Maryland and terminated its operations and offices in India, Sweden and the U.K. in Dec. 2017 in order to improve efficiency and lower costs.

Executives and key employees are given an incentive in the performance of the stock by a Performance Restricted Stock Unit Plan that was initiated in August 2015 when the share price was $1.35. The share price is now at $3.45

Share Price Shares That Vest $2.50 30% $3.25 22% $4.25 22% $6.00 26%

GVP just reported the highest revenue quarter in company history, albeit with the help of acquisitions. Management is not only incentivized, but they are exited. From the recent CC, a quote from the CEO:

I would like to say how pleased we are with our progress in the business. We've got a great story and we're excited by it and we reiterate how focused we are in continued improvement. We believe that GSE represents compelling investment opportunity and formally are expanding our Investor Relations outreach program to attract the interest of a wider group of analysts and investors.

Technical Picture

GVP data by YCharts

A long sideways slide has been in the making, setting up an explosive move, which appears to be to the upside due to the technical picture. The stock price is above the 50 and 200 day moving average although the shorter term average is below the longer term average. It appears that a positive MA crossover is about to signal positive technical momentum

Fundamental Picture

In the Performance Improvement segment, GVP competes against BWXT Technologies (BWXT), NV5 Holding (NVEE), Curtis Wright Corp. (CW). In the Training and Consulting segment it competes against GP Strategies Corp. (GPX), RCM Technologies (RCMT) while in the software segment it competes against Aspen Technologies (AZPN), Ansys (ANSS) and CAE (CAE). All of these companies have an EV/Sales ratio of anywhere from 1x to 5x, while GVP has a ratio of .75. Based on this ratio that is usually applied to acquisitions, GVP is undervalued from anywhere between 25% to over 500%. Let's go with an EV/Sales ratio of 1.5 and we get a price target of $6.80, significantly higher than the current price. There is one analyst that covers this stock and offers a price target of $6.00.

Conclusion

GVP has an established position in a complex industry. It has established and developed working relationships in managing energy production. This history establishes a barrier to entry to other companies with an interest in entering this space. Additionally, GVP is capable of using their established relationships into expanding into adjacent sectors such as electric transmission and distribution and the company has set itself up for international exposure.

It appears as this company is undervalued as it has been valued more as a utility than as a high tech endeavor. I welcome the enthusiasm expressed by the management team in the recent cc and think this is a no brainer opportunity.

On the down side, nuclear is nuclear and something could go wrong despite all of the new safety regulations. This is a small cap stock so it is subject to more risk than a large cap stock.

I write mostly about small cap stocks and welcome discussion on my opinions. Thanks for reading this article. Please click on follow me if you would like to see updates on this stock as well as other stocks that I follow.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GVP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.