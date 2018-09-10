Alphabet: Lots To Like But Currently Fairly Priced

Regulatory change is coming and this presents risks to future growth and margins.

Other bets provide some optionality to the valuation but other than Waymo make no contribution.

Google's non-advertising revenues are growing rapidly and over the next few years will materially contribute to earnings, making Alphabet more than just search.

In this article I will develop both an intrinsic valuation and relative valuation for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL). This article should be read in conjunction with an earlier article that I wrote on Waymo.

Let me acknowledge right off the bat that I currently hold Alphabet in my portfolio. It is not a full holding and I would like to add some more at the right price.

Business Overview

Alphabet’s primary source of revenue comes from selling advertising on their various platforms and applications. Alphabet sells advertising on its own platforms and also sells advertising to web-site owners allowing them to monetize their sites by displaying advertising. Typically the advertising content is tailored to each individual user based on the individual’s use of the content site.

Alphabet has a very diverse group of product offerings (both software, hardware and infrastructure) under the Google banner. Some of the major applications are

Google Search – believed to be the dominant global internet search engine with a market share of 90% according to StatCounter (a global web traffic analysis company).

Google Chrome – an internet browser application. StatCounter estimates that Chrome has the dominant global market share for this application at 60%.

YouTube – a video sharing website. This application is considered a sub-set of social media. StatCounter estimates that YouTube has an 8% share of the global social media traffic.

Recent Events

The major internet companies with a key focus on social media – Facebook, Alphabet and Twitter to name a few - are under increasing regulatory threat. The senior executives of these companies have already testified before US and European legislatures in response to concerns about their business practices. This has so far resulted in financial penalties and the threat of regulatory change. It is expected that any future legislative changes may impact both future revenue growth rates and operating margins.

Recent Share Price Action

Source: Yahoo Finance

The chart indicates that over the last year the Alphabet share price has increased by 26.5% which is about 10% higher than the S&P500 index.

Historical Returns

Source: Morningstar

This data from Morningstar shows that Alphabet has significantly out-performed both its Sector and the broader market for the last year. However, if the time frame is stretched out for the previous 5 years, the stock has generated a lower return than its Sector but higher than the broader market.

Market Overview

The global advertising market is mature and growing at just over 3% per year. The market is also cyclical and it is significantly impacted by the health of the various local economies. By and large the advertising market is an amalgam of country or regional markets whose size is in direct proportion to the size of the local economy. The market is currently estimated to be about $US 530,000 M in size (source: Statista).

The global Advertising market can be split into 2 main components – traditional media (television, radio, newspapers, etc) and digital media. The traditional media component has a shrinking share of the total advertising market. The following chart shows the recent growth of digital advertising:

Source: Statista

Based on published estimates from organizations including Statista, GroupM and eMarketer, I expect that the global digital advertising market will grow at around 12.5% annually for the next 5 years.

We need to keep in mind that the global digital advertising market is dominated by Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) and Alphabet. Statista has estimated their relative global market shares:

Source: Statista

If we marry the Statista estimate with the following chart which I prepared using data from Facebook’s and Alphabet’s annual 10-K filings. The chart shows their historical trends in advertising revenues and growth rates:

Source: Alphabet 10-K filings.

If Facebook and Alphabet continue to grow their advertising revenues at their current rates, they will soon convert the digital advertising market into a duopoly as demonstrated by this table below:

Source: Author’s Projections based on Industry data.

Issues Facing Alphabet

I think that Alphabet has a number of issues which requires management’s attention:

The growing concern from regulators globally about the perceived amount of market power that Alphabet has in its search application. It has been estimated by several media outlets, including the Boston Globe, that Google Search may have a market share of up to 90% and that this market power is being used to steer users towards its own businesses.

There are many commentators calling for the company to either be broken up (which appears unlikely) or for it to make operational commitments to weaken its competitive position (a more likely outcome which would impact revenue growth and margins).

There are many challenges coming from other applications which are encouraging their users to complete product searches outside of the Google environment. Google dominates the desk top environment but it is less powerful in mobile. For instance in the travel sector, users go directly to specific applications such as Bookings.com and Airbnb. Similarly if a user is looking to buy a particular product they are more than likely to go directly to a retail site such as Amazon, Walmart, etc without going through a Google environment. Temptingly management could compete with some of these sites by developing a competitive offering.

As growth in the company inevitably slows due to its sheer size, pressure will come on to those areas that are consuming investing cash but are not generating operating earnings. Management will need to start to aggressively monetize these investments or cut them off.

Alphabet’s Key Financial Metrics

I have used GuruFocus to generate a screen of comparable online media – internet content and information companies. There were 159 companies in the screen’s output (Alphabet was ranked #1 by market capitalization). The companies in this screen are at various stages of their life cycles (from start-ups to early stage maturity). In order to get meaningful data for comparison purposes I then ranked the companies by total revenues and stripped out those companies ranked #101 to #159 (which were typically start-ups and less than successful companies).

This left me with the 100 largest companies by revenue. I then sliced the data into percentiles in order to obtain a cross-sectional view of the data for the last reported financial year (2017).

The distributions for some of the key financial data and comparisons to Alphabet are shown below:

Pre-Tax Operating Margins & Revenue Growth

For the last 5 years, Google’s advertising division revenue has been growing at a CAGR of 16.9% whilst Google’s non-advertising revenues have been growing at a CAGR of 43.4%. Alphabet’s operating margins have been gradually declining over time as gross margins have peaked and expenditures on research & development and customer acquisition have increased faster than the rate of sales.

Source: Author’s summary of Alphabet 10-K filings

The sector's distribution of operating margins is shown in the following table:

Alphabet’s reported pre-tax operating margin in 2017 was 26.1% which is in the highest 10% of the comparison group.

Note that the operating margins are not adjusted for operating leases or research & development (R & D) expenses. Why is this important particularly for companies who expense their R & D expenses? Essentially R & D is a long term investment but companies can choose to expense these investments quickly which then causes their true operating margins to be understated and their return on investment to be overstated.

The data indicates that Alphabet’s R & D spending as a percentage of Sales was 15.0% in 2017. This ratio peaked in 2015 and now appears to be declining but it is not yet clear where it will stabilize. In the comparison sample, Alphabet was ranked #20 highest for this ratio (Facebook was 14 th placed) and the sample median ratio was 3.8%.

Source: Author’s compilation of Alphabet 10-K filings.

In order to paint a true picture of Alphabet’s operating profit we should adjust the reported profit and loss statement for the impact of the expensing of its R & D investments. These investments should be taken to the balance sheet because the benefits derived from the R & D expenditure occurs over several years.

If we assume that the benefits of Alphabet’s R & D investments last for 3 years (not an unreasonable assumption in the IT sector), we can then create an R & D asset based on the R & D spending over the previous 3 years and amortize this asset over a 3 year life.

A similar adjustment also needs to be done for operating leases. As most analysts appreciate, an operating lease is a disguised form of debt. The company’s operating profit should not include the impact of debt funding which comes from the expensing of operating leases, therefore we need to eliminate this impact from the operating profit. In Alphabet’s case it has operating lease commitments of $7,568 M and it expensed $1,100 M in rent payments associated with these leases.

The adjustments take the following form:

Research & Development Asset

Operating Lease Asset

Restated Operating Income

From Alphabet’s published 2017 10-K we can now calculate the restated operating income:

For Alphabet this means that the restated 2017 pre-tax operating Profit would increase by $7,404M and the restated pre-tax operating margin would increase from 23.6% to 30.3%.

Return on Invested Capital (ROIC)

This metric is trying to estimate the return on the company’s operating assets so that we can determine whether the company is allocating capital efficiently.

Return on Invested Capital = After Tax Operating Profit / Invested Capital

A number of adjustments need to be made to the Balance Sheet in order to get a “true” picture of how profitable Alphabet’s operating assets are. Unfortunately this becomes a little technical for those without an understanding of accounting.

We have already adjusted Alphabet’s operating income for the impact of R & D and operating leases. The operating income now needs to be taxed. For the 2017 year Alphabet’s reported effective tax rate was high due to the implementation of changes to the US tax codes. For this calculation I have used a notional effective tax rate of 24% (which should be close to Alphabet’s long term tax rate).

Now we need to clean up the invested capital.

First we start with the premise that it is the invested capital reported at the end of the previous year which generates the earnings in the current year. We do not use the invested capital reported at the end of the current year (2017) but instead use the reported 2016 numbers.

We need to establish the book value of invested capital used to fund the operating assets. In this instance we take the total equity in the company’s financial statements and add the total debt. In the last section we created an R & D asset and we also established that operating leases are really debt. We add both of these items to the reported total equity and total debt.

We need to subtract the non-operating investments from this total because the benefits from these investments are not include in the operating profit. This means that the value of the cash and marketable securities are all eliminated from invested capital.

We also need to look at what acquisitions the company has made since its IPO. Invariably these acquisitions create an item on the balance sheet called goodwill. There is an argument that goodwill represents the over-payment for productive assets but there is also a counter-argument that elements of goodwill also represent future growth investments. I think that there are merits on both sides of this argument so I am hedging my bets.

If a company has goodwill on its balance sheet I eliminate 50% of it and subtract that value from the company’s total capital. However, I then progressively add-back the discounted goodwill to the invested capital over the 10 year forecast period in my discounted cash flow model.

Finally we need to check what asset right-offs the company has made over the last 10 years. Companies attempt to expunge the record of their past mistakes by writing down the value of their operating assets. Unfortunately shareholders have funded these investments and they need to be accounted for. I estimate the after-tax total of these write-offs and add it back to the invested capital.

In the case of Alphabet there have been very few write-downs.

You may ask why I have gone to all of this trouble in making these adjustments. The answer is - in valuation one of the key questions to be answered is - what is the difference between the company’s return on invested capital relative to its cost of capital and if there are excess returns – how long will they last. This will be revealed later on.

Invested Capital

So for Alphabet the invested capital to use for the 2017 return on invested capital is calculated as follows:

I have used this approach to restate Alphabet’s operating income and invested capital for the last 10 years and produced the following graphic:

Source: Author’s calculations.

We are now ready to make the sector comparisons. The process that I have described above is far too complex to perform on a large amount of data. In this instance I have adjusted the invested capital for the impact of non-operating assets and R & D only:

Alphabet’s Adjusted ROIC is between the median and the 75 th percentile for the comparative group of companies. The data indicates that this business is very profitable and generates excellent returns.

Sales / Net Invested Capital

This metric is used to estimate the amount of reinvestment required to grow sales revenue.

The distribution for the largest 100 companies in the sector is:

Alphabet’s current sales / net invested capital ratio is 1.71 which implies that the level of sales that Alphabet generates from its invested capital is below the median for the comparative group. This is not surprising given the relatively low level of sales generated by the capital invested in the other bets division.

Total Adjusted Book Value of Debt / Market Value of Equity

This screen is used to estimate the amount of leverage that a company is applying to its balance sheet. It is created by adding the book value of debt to the outstanding lease commitments for the next 5 years and dividing by the market value of equity.

Alphabet’s current adjusted debt / market value of equity ratio is 1.3%. The data indicates that due to the relative “youth” of companies in this sector, unsurprisingly, they typically have a low level of leverage. This would be expected to change over time as the companies mature and the growth rates decline.

Alphabet’s Investment Thesis

Alphabet has a increasing duopoly in the fast growing digital advertising market. This market should continue to grow at around 12.5% compounding for the next 5 years. Alphabet’s advertising revenues will grow faster than the market as they continue to gain share (along with Facebook).

But Alphabet is more than just search. Alphabet’s non-advertising revenues have been growing at over 43% compounding for the last 5 years. I expect that this growth will begin to moderate but it will remain at close to 20% compounding for the next 5 years.

Alphabet will have to invest in additional resources to ensure compliance with either the explicit or the implicit requirements of regulators and customers going forward. This will cause margins to be slowly reduced over the longer term. I think that margins may decline by around 2% over the next 10 years (the company can off-set some of these compliance expenses by reducing expenses in other bets).

I also expect that there may be more regulatory fines as various global regulators take advantage of the negative sentiment towards companies such as Alphabet. I have allowed for a $10 billion penalty in the valuation (the European Commission has already levied a $5,000 M fine for the current year).

I have attributed a value of $40,040 M for Waymo but I have attributed no additional value to the other businesses categorized as other bets. Clearly this presents a degree of potential upside to the value of Alphabet if another business in other bets can be monetized.

Alphabet’s very high ROIC demonstrates the strength of its competitive advantages or “moat”. I think that Alphabet's wide moat comes from its:

Brand strength

the Network effect generated by the way its assets operate

Intellectual property

I think that over the medium term Alphabet will continue to enjoy returns well above its cost of capital due to the enduring nature of these competitive advantages. These returns, however, will slowly decline over time as the market matures and the cost of growth increases due to the law of large numbers.

Discounted Cash Flow Methodology

The DCF is relatively straight-forward. A free cash flow to the firm approach is used with a 3 stage model (high growth, declining growth and maturity). The model only seeks to value the cash flows of the operating assets. The valuation has been performed in $USD.

Key Assumptions in Alphabet’s Valuation

Revenues will grow at 15 ± 3% for the next 5 years before growth begins to decline to GDP (2.9%) at the end of year 10.

Operating margins (which have been adjusted for the impact of operating lease expenses and the capitalization of Research and Development) will decline from the current level (27.6%) over 10 years to 25.5 ± 2.5% into perpetuity.

Capital productivity (as represented by Δ sales / net capital) will increase from the current level of 1.71 and settle at 2.0 ± 0.2 (below the median for the largest 100 companies in the Sector).

The current return on invested operating capital (around 33%) will decline over time before settling at 12 ± 1% in perpetuity which will be well above the cost of capital thus reflecting the strength of Alphabet’s moat.

The long term tax rate is expected to increase from the current 20% to 24% which is more in line with global averages.

The assumptions relating to the cost of capital using the capital asset pricing model are: The unlevered beta based on the mix of sales from the online advertising and software sectors is 0.88 The current cost of equity is estimated to be 8.13% based on a US dollar risk-free rate of 2.86% and an equity risk premium of 5.94% (I have used Damodaran’s August mature market ERP of 5.18% and adjusted for country risk in proportion to company revenues by region). The company’s pre-tax cost of debt is estimated to be 3.40% based on an S&P credit rating of Aaa/AAA with a corresponding default spread of 0.54% Based on these inputs, the current cost of capital is estimated to be 8.06%. Alphabet currently has a low level of leverage. I expect that this will increase over time which will allow the mature cost of capital to fall to 8.0 ± 0.25%

Regulatory Penalties – I have allowed for $10,000 M in potential penalties that may be incurred as a result of the recent data breaches.

Value of Options - I have estimated that management o_ptions are valued at $8,151 M using a Black-Scholes approach.

Discounted Cash Flow Output

The output from my DCF model is:

Monte Carlo Simulation

I also developed a Monte Carlo simulation for the valuation based on the range of inputs for the valuation. The output of the simulation was developed after 20,000 iterations.

The Monte Carlo simulation can be used to help us to understand the major sources of sensitivity (or spread of results) in the valuation. In my valuation:

67% comes from the Revenue forecast.

22% comes from the Operating Margin.

9% comes from the stable phase Cost of Capital.

The Monte Carlo simulation clearly demonstrates that the value driver in Alphabet’s valuation is the revenue forecast. This is the variable which most effects the valuation and is the greatest source of risk in the valuation.

The output of the Monte Carlo simulation is represented by the following chart:

The simulation indicates that at a discount rate of around 8%, the intrinsic value of Alphabet is between $920 and $1,407 per share with a typical value around $1,128.

This would indicate that Alphabet is currently priced at close to fair intrinsic value.

Relative Valuation

Although I am not a big believer in Relative Valuation - particularly as used by many practitioners where no attempt is made to account for the differences between companies - I do provide an estimate of Alphabet's relative valuation.

Methodology

GuruFocus was used to create a screen to generate a list of comparable companies. The screening criteria adopted was:

Sector – On Line Media

EBIT (1-t) > $0

Market Capitalization > $0

This methodology attempts to use a mathematical approach to account for the differences between companies. There were 163 companies in the initial screen output. The companies were ranked by market capitalization. A range of financial ratios were calculated for the 100 largest companies and these were used in developing a series of linear regressions for various market multiples using their companion variables. The list of companies was further culled to remove outliers in the data. In the wash-up a total of 27 companies remained in the sample.

Choice of Multiple

EV/EBITDA and P/E multiples were evaluated but were rejected because the regression equations produced a low R² (low statistical significance).

The multiple which evaluated best was EV / Sales.

The variables selected were:

2 Year Beta.

Reported Operating Margin

Last 3 year's Revenues CAGR.

The growth variable was eventually rejected because there was a low statistical significance to the Enterprise Value.

Regression Equation and Statistics

The regression equation was:

EV / Sales = 5.056 + 17.752 (Reported Operating Margin) – 3.001 (Beta)

The regression statistics were:

R² = 54.5%

Standard Error = 2.671

Observations = 27

Regression Output

Plugging Alphabet’s numbers into the regression gave a predicted EV / Sales ratio of 5.50. The actual current ratio for Alphabet is 5.78

We can now break this prediction down to estimate the value of equity:

Given that the stock is currently trading at $1,178 per share I believe that the stock appears to be trading at just below the its fair value relative to comparable stocks.

Conclusion

The purpose of this article was to value the equity in Alphabet. There are a number of challenges in developing a valuation for this company:

The core Google advertising business’ projected revenue growth should begin to slow due to the law of large numbers (essentially the market is becoming a duopoly with Facebook), gross margins have peaked and future operating margins may be impacted by regulatory change.

Whilst the revenue growth of the non-advertising Google businesses are accelerating we are provided with very little information about the margins or the investments required to grow these businesses.

The Other Bets division is a collection of relatively young businesses with little in the way of revenues and profits.

In a previous article I developed a valuation for Waymo (the autonomous driving business) based on a potential scenario. Unfortunately there is insufficient public information and high uncertainty to help develop a valuation for the remaining businesses.

I have valued Waymo at $40,040 M but I have valued the remaining businesses at zero.

The results are summarized below:

Alphabet appears to be currently priced marginally above its intrinsic value and slightly below its relative valuation. Based on this assessment I believe that the stock is a HOLD. With my own portfolio I will continue to hold the stock and wait for a lower price before adding to my holdings.

Thank you for reading this article. All comments and questions will be responded to. Good luck with your investing. Best regards.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOGL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.