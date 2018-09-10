Elanco Animal Health IPO: Undervalued, But Risky

The share price could go easily above the $21.5 mark if debt reductions are announced or Eli Lilly reduces its stake in the company.

With Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) controlling 80.2% of Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) and a large amount of debt outstanding, the animal health company seems to be selling shares a bit undervalued as compared to peers. With ELAN being sold at 17.8x forward sales, other competitors are trading at 20x-37x sales. There is an opportunity, but shareholders need to understand that several risks are involved.

The best people on Wall Street are working on this deal. It will retain the interest of many investors:

Business

Founded in 1954 by Eli Lilly and Company and headquartered in Greenfield, Indiana, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is an animal health company focused on the development, manufacturing and marketing of products for animals.

Investors may believe that Elanco is a small entity as it used to be part of Eli Lilly. That’s not the case; the company has numerous clients everywhere. With over 1,530 sales representatives, veterinary consultants and distribution experts, Elanco owns an impressive client network mainly in North America ("NA"), where the company made around 50% of its revenue. With that, the company also operates in Europe, the Middle East and Africa ("EMEA"), Latin America ("LATAM"), and Asia-Pacific ("APAC"). The image below provides a breakdown of Elanco's revenue by region in the fiscal year of 2017:

Having one of the world's broadest parasiticide portfolios in the world, which comprised of 23% of the product revenues in 2017, and a large broad pain and osteoarthritis portfolio, Elanco makes 41% of its revenues from food animal products for ruminant and swine production. Take a look:

With the size and global operations of Elanco, the most interesting part about this name seems to be its R&D capabilities. The company has been able to successfully develop a long list of vaccines and small and large molecules useful for the animal industry. As a result of the research and development efforts, from 2015 to 2017, the company has been able to produce nine new products that delivered $143.8 million in 2017.

Investors should note that the company expects to obtain large amount of revenues from new products in the future. The image below provided in the prospectus shows the amount of revenues obtained only with the products produced in the last three and a half years:



Large Headcount: 5,640 Employees

The amount of employees again shows that Elanco is a large company. With 5,640 employees as of June 30, 2018, it seems very beneficial that 12% of employees work in R&D. Elanco is not only acquiring other companies with vaccines, but also developing its own. The image below provides further information on the employees and their roles:

Acquired Intangibles And Goodwill Comprise 62% Of Assets

The assets/liabilities ratio as of December 31, 2017 seemed large, 8x, which investors will appreciate. However, there are some risks to note. The first is the large amount of goodwill shown as of December 31, 2017; $2.96 billion. The image below shows the balance reported in the last two years:

Goodwill was reported from excess consideration in different business combinations over the fair value of net assets acquired. The most relevant recent acquisitions were vaccines from Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica, Inc., and certain subsidiaries from Novartis (NVS). The goodwill paid in both acquisitions comprised of more than 36% of the total consideration paid, which seems large. If Elanco has to reduce the real value of these assets, the balance sheet could diminish, which would lead to share price depreciation. The depreciation risk in this name seems large.

Regarding the intangibles, the risk is very similar. These were assets acquired from other companies. If these rights are impaired by accountants in the future, the share price could fall very rapidly. This is the second risk in this name:

Liabilities: Remember To Add New Debt Signed In August And July 2018

The amount of liabilities in December 2017 seemed small. However, investors need to notice that Elanco acquired large amount of debt in August and July 2018. In December 2018, Elanco had total liabilities of $1.149 million and seemed to have no financial debt. Take a look at it in the image below:

But, the total amount of liabilities as of today is larger. Taking into account the new debt, as of today, total debt equals $2.47 billion. Thus, total liabilities amount to $3.5 billion. The interest to be paid does not seem very large however, there is certain financial risk. The following lines provide further information on the new debt:

Positive Cash Flow From Operations

Elanco's revenue line is not growing, which most growth investors will dislike. The company reported revenues of $2.88 billion and $2.91 billion in 2017 and 2016 respectively. With that, it is beneficial that the company has executed several restructuring changes, which could help enhance profitability in the short term. In 2017 and 2016, the company reported net losses of $0.31 billion and $47.9 million respectively:

With that about the income statement, the most beneficial is the cash flow statement and the cash flow from operations reported. With CFO of $173 million in 2017, more than 26 times the figure reported in 2015, many value investors will be interested in Elanco Animal. Take a look at the image below for further details:



Use Of Proceeds: They Will Be Used To Pay To LLY

Elanco expects to receive approximately $1.29 billion from the sale of shares. It is not a beneficial feature that a large part of this amount of money will be used to pay LLY, which expects to own 20% of the company after the IPO. Check the following lines for further details:

With this in mind, it is also not beneficial that Elanco will be fully controlled by LLY. Shareholders need to understand that the Board of Directors, which may not be independent, could benefit LLY and harm their interests. The company provided the following explanation regarding this risk:

“While Lilly controls a majority of the voting power of our outstanding common stock, we may not have a majority of independent directors or corporate governance and compensation committees consisting entirely of independent directors and we will have annual performance evaluations of these committees from time to time. Accordingly, you will not have the same protections afforded to shareholders of companies that are subject to all of the corporate governance requirements of the NYSE.” Source: Prospectus

Capitalization And Valuation

With $300 million in cash expected after the IPO and debt of $2.475 billion, the net debt equals $2.175 billion. Additionally, using 356.19 million shares at $21.5, the market capitalization is $7.658 billion, and the enterprise value equals $9.833 billion. Take a look at the capitalization in the image below:

Taking into account 2017 EBITDA of $498.9 million, 2016 EBITDA of $540.4 million and 2015 EBITDA of $393.7 million, using forward 2018 EBITDA of $590 million seems reasonable. Additionally, please bear in mind that EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2017 was equal to $306.2 million as shown in the image below:



With these figures in mind, the EV/forward revenue equals 17.8x, which does not seem expensive as compared to other peers:

- Zoetis, Inc. (ZTS), which focuses on the development of a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines, is trading at 20.6x EBITDA with 9,000 employees, EBITDA of $2.17 billion, and net debt of $3.4 billion.

- Merck & Co. (MRK), which is a larger organization and also focuses on animal health, is trading at 16.06x.

- IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX), which also develops animal health medicines, is trading at 37x EBITDA with 8,000 employees, EBITDA of $0.545 million, and net debt of $0.86 billion.

Elanco seems to be selling shares at a discount as compared to peers as the financial risk does not seem small. In addition, the fact that LLY controls the company is another feature, which may be pushing down the intrinsic price of the shares. With this in mind, the shares could increase if LLY keeps selling shares and the Board of Directors becomes independent. Please also note that as of today, the list of shareholders does not include institutional investors:

Finally, the market should also appreciate debt reductions. Announcements of debt payments could make the share price increase in the long term.

Conclusion

With LLY controlling 80.2% of Elanco Animal and total debt of $2.47 billion, underwriters are selling shares at 17.8x forward sales, which seems a bit undervalued as compared to peers. With that, taking into account that float is quite low, share price volatility could be high and the shares could increase. The share price could go easily above the $21.5 mark if debt reductions are announced or LLY reduces its stake in the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.