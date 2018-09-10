Why AT&T Will Trade At $40-50 In A Year Or Two

Since spending a massive $85 billion on Time Warner, shares of AT&T (T) are trading close to 52-week lows. On delivering a dividend yielding 6.23 percent for shareholders and trading at a forward P/E in the single digits (8.8 times), the telecom services company is clearly undervalued. At the very least, AT&T stock is worth $50 in a year or two and could raise its dividend steadily in that time frame.

Indications from the Fed for higher interest rates in the coming year is putting telecom stocks out of favor. Even though AT&T is down, Vodafone (VOD) and BCE Inc. (BCE) is faring worse. Vodafone is now down 34.5 percent from yearly highs and has a dividend yielding over 8 percent. That few analysts cover Vodafone stock hardly helps its share price. More recently, analyst David Wright of Merrill Lynch called the stock a “hold.”

T Dividend Yield (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

BCE, whose stock price is similarly valued to AT&T at a 17.5 times P/E, showed a “double bottom” on the chart but is just as out of favor as AT&T stock. Yet AT&T’s prospects are far better than the other telecom companies.

Below: these three telecom stocks are in a downtrend. Conversely, Verizon Communications (not shown) closed at close to its yearly high.

T data by YCharts

Management believes its cash flow trajectory will improve as it carries out a number of initiatives that are already underway. Fundamentally, AT&T will maintain the strong brand of itself along with that of WarnerMedia. As the firm moves into the direct-to-consumer space, its initiative gets scaled. So, it must avoid a dilution in its offering and branding as consumers access the product through different platforms.

AT&T can squeeze out higher operating profits by improving performance at its franchise, increase returns on the CPMs from its advertising business, and cut costs from operations where possible.

Merging Telecom and Media

Markets are pricing in the post-merger risks as AT&T merges its telecom operations with media. But WarnerMedia has a strong library of content and now it has the telecom pipeline to deliver it to customers. The telecom portion of the business is largely wholesale and AT&T is managing it efficiently. As the company invests in these pipelines, it may re-invest the positive cash flow back into content. In this model, the company is not trying to re-create itself into Netflix (NFLX). The only similarly WarnerMedia has with Netflix is the ownership of a massive library of content.

Netflix’s business relies on acquiring more content over time but taking on debt. It prefers to own and manage the content, instead of relying on a library that others produce for them. WarnerMedia’s strategy is centers around building its unique value proposition to customers through high quality, highly engaging content. HBO, for example, creates very unique, quality content, but the asset has room to grow. Only around 40 percent of households engage (have paid access to) with HBO, a number that needs to improve over time. AT&T did not say how it will make the product more available but if and when it does, the company will get a higher ROI from HBO and its other content.

An incremental investment into HBO is a certainty. In the long run, if AT&T spends less than Netflix and other competitors but reduces churn more effectively, the firm will generate higher free cash flow that would cover higher dividend payments and interests to its debt.

Growing subscriptions is another key metric. Netflix clearly dominates in this space and in some geographies. AT&T said that it will find ways to grow its direct consumer relationship outside of the United States but that it will be cautious in places that already have a dominant competitor. This caution is good news for investors because AT&T will not spend recklessly for the sake of growing subscriptions that do not add to growing profits.

Valuation

Of the 15 analysts covering AT&T stock, the average price target is $34.18, or upside of just 6.41 percent (source: Tipranks).

Amy Yong at Macquarie set a $40 price target on the company three months ago. If investors assume my forecast for higher cash flow growth in the coming years, then a 10-Year DCF Revenue Exit model would imply a fair value of over $40 for AT&T stock. The assumptions include revenue growth of at least 2 percent over the next decade and EBITDA as a percentage of revenue at above 30 percent.

AT&T need not change the effective content creation process at the WarnerMedia unit. In letting the unit thrive, the customer base will grow, maybe at a higher rate. That will lead to higher cash flow growth over the next decade.

Source: finbox.io (click on the link to crunch the numbers)

As shown above, markets would assign a discount rate of 6.5 percent if WarnerMedia added more to total earnings than previously thought. That would give AT&T stock a fair value of over $50 a share.

Takeaway

Income investor will under-perform for the next few quarter as the market continues to brace for higher interest rates. AT&T could trade in the $30 - $32 range for months as the market waits for proof that its WarnerMedia unit will pay off. Chances are good that the management team will deliver on successfully integrating the content unit with telecom.

