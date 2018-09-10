Andeavor Logistics: 8.5% Yield And Insider Buying

With its most recent $1.55 billion drop down, almost all the midstream assets of its sponsor are now owned by Andeavor Logistics.

Today, we look at high yield concern in the energy sector that expects substantial EBITDA growth in coming years. This energy play also is seeing some insider buying and yields north of eight percent.

Company Overview:

Andeavor Logistics LP (ANDX) is a San Antonio-based full-service midstream company with operations in the western and mid-continent regions of the U.S. Known as Tesoro Logistics LP until August 2017, the company was founded by independent western refiner and marketer Tesoro Corporation (now Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) in a December 2010 drop down transaction. (For the avoidance of doubt, Andeavor Logistics LP will be referred to as "Andeavor" or "the company"; Andeavor, the sponsor company, will be referred to as "ANDV".) More specifically, the company owns and operates a network of crude oil, refined products and natural gas pipelines, terminals with crude oil and refined products storage capacity, rail loading and offloading facilities, marine terminals with bulk storage, bulk storage distribution facilities, a trucking fleet, as well as natural gas processing and fractionation complexes. This high-yielding $11.9 billion market cap concern generated ~64% of its revenues from ANDV and ~36% from third parties during 1H18. ANDV, which has entered a definitive agreement to be purchased by Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MRO) - closing expected October 2018 - owns ~64% of Andeavor Logistics LP outstanding units.

Drop Down Transaction:

For those unaware, a drop down occurs when a sponsor sells an asset to its associated master limited partnership (MLP), in this case to develop and acquire midstream oil and gas assets. First introduced in the mid-80s, this transaction became popular beginning in 2010 when investors sought high-yield exposure to the U.S. shale oil and gas boom. The sponsor - in this instance refiner and upstream operator ANDV - not only unlocks the value of its midstream assets but also retains control through ownership of the MLP, harvesting cash flows via its incentive distribution rights. The midstream MLP has a captive affiliated customer in ANDV with the ability to generate additional revenue by contracting third-party customers. Andeavor's most recent drop down was executed in August 2018 when it announced that it had acquired additional midstream assets from ANDV for $1.55 billion. These assets, which include gathering, storage, and transportation assets in the Permian region, the Conan Crude Oil Gathering System in southeast New Mexico and Texas, and the Los Angeles Refinery Interconnect Pipeline, should add $200 million to 2019 non-GAAP EBITDA. The transaction was funded by issuing 28.3 million units to ANDV with the remaining $300 million borrowed from one of the company's two revolving credit facilities.

Third Party Acquisitions:

In addition to its drop down assets, the company has acquired midstream properties from third parties. In October 2014, Andeavor purchased QEP Resources, Inc.'s (NYSE:QEP) natural gas gathering and processing business and its 58% partnership interest in QEP Midstream Partners, LP for ~$2.5 billion. On January 1, 2017, the company acquired crude oil, natural gas, and produced water gathering systems and two natural gas processing facilities in North Dakota (collectively known as the North Dakota Gathering and Processing Assets) from a consortium that included Whiting Oil and Gas Corporation (NYSE:WLL) for ~$705 million. In October 2017, Andeavor executed a merger with midstream company Western Refining Logistics in a unit exchange valued at ~$1.7 billion. In May 2018, the company acquired SLC Core Pipeline System (formerly known as Wamsutter) from Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for total consideration of $180 million. The system consists of 575 miles of crude oil transportation pipelines that connect into Salt Lake City refineries.

Business Segments:

Andeavor is organized into three business lines: Terminalling and Transportation, Gathering and Processing, and Wholesale.

Terminalling and Transportation consists of 44 land terminals, 6 marine terminals, a petroleum coke handling terminal, ~1,500 miles of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products pipelines. Revenues are generated by charging fees for storage services, transportation of petroleum products between delivery vehicles, terminals, and storage facilities, and handling petroleum coke for Andeavor's Los Angeles refinery, amongst other services. This segment was responsible for ~$480 million of revenue and ~$311 billion of EBITDA in 1H18, representing increases of ~30% and ~16% over 1H17, respectively. ANDV was responsible for ~90% of this segment's business.

Gathering and Processing assets consist of over 4,000 miles of pipeline with over 1.7 million cubic feet per day of throughput capacity for the gathering and transportation of crude, natural gas, and produced water. This division was responsible for ~$579 million of 1H18 revenues of which approximately 3/4th was derived from third-party customers. 1H18 EBITDA was ~$246 million, up ~25% over 1H17.

The Wholesale segment includes the operations of several bulk petroleum distribution plants and a fleet of refined product delivery trucks that distribute commercial wholesale petroleum products primarily in the southwestern U.S. This business line accounted for less than 5% of 1H18 revenues with ~70% coming from third parties.

Recent Results and Outlook:

Andeavor's recent spate of acquisitions could continue as its announced approach to growth is to execute ~$1 billion of asset purchases annually on average with an endgame of growing non-GAAP EBITDA from ~$977 million in 2017 to ~$1.6 billion by 2020 as it recognizes synergies and the full-year benefits of its recent buying spree. In addition to acquisitions, the company expects to increase capex spending to $475 million in 2018 to increase organic growth, which will include an ~$80 million investment in six crude oil gathering projects in the Permian Basin with an anticipated average multiple of 6 to 7x EBITDA. Management expects to exit 2018 with a $150 million annual EBITDA run rate and to generate EBITDA in excess of $200 million from its Permian Basin assets by 2020.

This growth through acquisitions strategy has paid dividends, both figuratively and literally. The company reported record 2Q18 net earnings of $148 million or $0.63 per diluted common limited partner unit, and EBITDA of $289 million from revenues of $557 million on August 6, 2018. Andeavor increased its quarterly distribution to $1.03 per limited partner unit, representing a robust current yield of 8.5% while marking its 29th consecutive quarterly increase. Management expects this distribution to grow by at least 6% in the foreseeable future, supported by an estimated $1.2-1.3 billion of FY18 EBITDA. It also anticipates achieving financial targets of a 1.1x distribution coverage ratio and a 4x net debt/EBITDA by YE18.

Balance Sheet and Analyst Coverage:

Andeavor has primarily been employing the distribution of additional partnership units and debt to finance its acquisition binge. On June 30, 2018, the company held ~$4.4 billion of debt, $500 million of which is due in 2019 with the next closest maturity being $800 million in 2022. Total debt increased by $300 million in August 2018 when it tapped into one of its credit facilities to effectuate its most recent drop down. The company still has slightly over $1 billion available on its two revolving credit facilities. Cash exiting 2Q18 was $44 million.

Andeavor is well covered by the Street with 17 analysts offering prognostications. Their majority opinion is hold (10) with five buys, one outperform, and one underperform comprising the balance.

At least one insider seems to have a more sanguine view on the company's prospects, however. Board member Jeff Stevens purchased over 180,000 units in August in myriad transactions, increasing his total investment to north of 527,000 units.

Verdict:

With all the infrastructure buildout in the Permian Basin, not only from Andeavor but also from other operators, there is a fear of overcapacity. There may also be concerns regarding its sponsor's acquisition by Marathon. However, Andeavor is geographically diverse with assets in the Bakken, the Rockies, California, and the Pacific Northwest in addition to the Permian. And with the most recent drop down acquisition, nearly all of ANDV's traditional refining logistics assets and pipelines are now owned by Andeavor, which should clear up any uncertainty regarding the pending Marathon/ANDV deal. Andeavor has a defined strategy how it will achieve $1.6 billion of EBITDA by 2020 and should not have to issue any more units to accomplish this end. With its recent acquisition binge to be synergized and integrated, the company is well-positioned for its stated 6% distribution growth goal. The units have had a nice bounce off the low 40s in July, but for those looking for a formidable high-yielding investment, the shares seem to have an attractive risk/reward profile.

