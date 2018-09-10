General Electric Looks Tremendously Undervalued

Valuing a company as large and complex as General Electric (GE) is undoubtedly more art than science. After all, the firm is nothing more than several large entities, many of which have different traits from all the others in the business’ portfolio, which means, often, that the best approach, especially when times are tough, is to perform a sum-of-the-parts analysis. In this piece, I decided to do just that, looking at all of the integral parts of the firm and figuring out whether, and perhaps to what degree, shares are undervalued. Absent anything truly unexpected like fraud, the numbers I ran suggest that there could be tremendous upside potential for long-term investors.

A note on the past and on methodology

For those of you getting a sense of deja vu, you can relax. Earlier this year, on April 25th to be precise, I published an article wherein I performed a sum-of-the-parts analysis on General Electric. In that piece, I concluded that the conglomerate could be worth between $262.26 billion and $307.59 billion. To put this in perspective, shares back then valued the company at $121.06 billion, implying upside potential of between 116.6% and 154.1%. In my analysis, some readers commented that I did not include the impact from insurance reserves, but I believed then, and believe still today, that my rationale was sound by not including it. After all, today, General Electric has $64.285 billion in cash and cash equivalents (with total current assets of $120.444 billion). Total debt for the business is $115.573 billion, but it’s unreasonable to expect all debt to be paid down since most companies carry a debt balance.

In my article, I assumed that excess cash that exists, combined with what cash is generated by the firm on an ongoing basis, is enough to cover any hits to the firm over time. Even if that were not the case and losses from the unwinding of General Electric’s Capital business were large enough to eclipse its cash balance, the spread between what value I calculated for the firm and where shares were implies that only losses would need to be far larger than the hit from insurance in order to eliminate upside potential for shareholders. Only in the event of fraud would that be likely.

For the rest of this piece, please know that I will generally be following the same methodology laid out in the aforementioned article I wrote. However, this doesn’t mean that this is a re-hash of an old topic. Where appropriate (and it will be disclosed), I created ranges for segment values based on sales and based on segment profits. In addition, since my prior valuation, new information has come out that clarifies the value prospects of different assets owned by General Electric, some of which my earlier forecasts did not capture correctly. This has resulted in greater certainty for some parts of the enterprise to help offset the uncertainty of looking at sales in addition to segment profits to value the firm.

A hodgepodge of segments

When I wrote my first total analysis of General Electric in April of this year, I performed quick assessments of its Healthcare business and its Oil & Gas business. For General Electric’s Healthcare segment, I made the case that comparing it to Danaher (DHR), a firm that focuses in large part on medical devices, was appropriate. I still feel that way today. At this time, Danaher is valued by the market at $72.452 billion. With sales last year of $18.330 billion, this implies a price/revenue multiple on the firm of 3.95, while its operating profits of $3.021 billion implies a price/operating profit multiple of 23.98. Last year, General Electric’s Healthcare segment generated sales of $19.116 billion, up from $18.291 billion a year earlier, while profits were $3.448 billion compared to the $3.161 billion seen back in 2016. Applying the same two multiples here, we arrive at an estimated value for the segment of between $75.51 billion (based on sales) and $82.68 billion (based on profits).

For Oil & Gas and Transportation, the analysis is even simpler. When I last wrote about the value of the enterprise as a whole, General Electric’s Oil & Gas segment was comprised of its 62.5% ownership stake in Baker Hughes, a GE Company (BHGE). With a market value today of $36.25 billion, General Electric’s stake in the firm is worth $22.65 billion. For Transportation, when I last wrote about its value, I compared the firm to Greenbrier Companies (GBX) because Transportation builds and sells locomotives while Greenbrier focuses on railcars.

Interestingly, the value I arrived at then was $8.24 billion, but that ended up being materially off. You see, on May 21st, management announced that it struck a deal whereby it would merge its Transportation business with Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB), more commonly known as Wabtec, in a deal that, today, values the combined company at $20.92 billion. As part of the transaction, General Electric and its shareholders will ultimately end up owning the equivalent of 50.1% of the firm’s stock, plus the conglomerate will receive a cash payment of $2.9 billion. Putting all of this together, the value of its Transportation segment should, today, be worth $13.38 billion.

This brings me now to General Electric’s Renewable Energy segment. With sales of $10.28 billion last year but profits of just $727 million, the segment doesn’t look attractive at first glance, but its exposure to wind turbines (and some hydro power) is exciting to me because of the role that I believe alternative energy will play in the long run. In my last assessment of the firm’s Renewable Energy segment, I compared said operations with Vestas Wind Systems (OTCPK:VWDRY) (VWSYF), a standalone wind turbine company listed in Denmark. Applying the same multiple analysis on Renewable Energy today, I arrived at a price/sales-based valuation of $7.17 billion, while a price/operating income ratio gave me a value of $12.55 billion.

Known as General Electric’s core business, Power is an important firm to get right, but it’s also, unquestionably, the most difficult to value because of a lack of appropriate comparable firms. In my prior analysis of General Electric’s overall business, I applied a multiple of 7, to be conservative, to its profits from 2017 (after adding back $0.90 billion in impairments), to arrive at a value for the business of $25.80 billion. That said, that was the lower end of the range. With assets of $71.13 billion, I felt uncomfortable leaving the analysis there, and decided to institute the asset value as the upper range investors might expect. That upper end, however, might actually still be too low, because earlier this year management announced the sale of its Distributed Power business in exchange for $3.25 billion. Applying the same price/sales multiple to the rest of Power, I calculated a possible upper range for Power, inclusive of its Distributed Power sale, of $88.80 billion.

I modified Aviation

Loyal readers of mine will know that I'm in love with General Electric’s Aviation segment. For several years now, the segment has posted robust sales and earnings growth, and absent a real global economic downturn, this trend should continue. To appropriately value Aviation, I looked at the operating profit trading multiples for Honeywell (HON), Northrop Grumman (NOC), and Boeing (BA), and multiplied their average figure by Aviation’s profits for 2017. At the time, this gave me a value of $116.39 billion, but times change. Northrop Grumman’s share price, in particular, fell materially since the publication of that piece, so much so that the same valuation assessment places a value on Aviation of $110.59 billion.

*Created by Author

**10-Ks for Boeing, Northrop Grumman, and Honeywell

As the table above illustrates, though, there’s something else here at play as well. Though I do not see sales multiples as being as relevant as earnings multiples, for the sake of conservatism, I decided to include them in my assessment of Aviation. The result: a far lower possible valuation for Aviation of just $64.21 billion. I would find such a value to be astonishingly low, especially because even this year alone sales are up 9.9% compared to the same period last year, while segment profits are up 16.3%. In all actuality, this is pointing toward a segment whose worth might be north of $120 billion, but having a sufficient margin of safety is important for successful investing.

Some other changes have been necessary

When I last looked at the value of General Electric on the whole, I lumped together the rest of its assets (its Lighting segment and what could still be sold off of GE Capital) and assigned a value of $8.11 billion to it all. Since then, though, some things have changed. For starters, earlier this year, management decided to sell off another piece of its Capital operations, a portfolio of energy assets, to Starwood Property Trust (STWD) in a deal worth $2.56 billion (with around $400 million of that in the form of reduced commitments).

In addition, in another article about General Electric, I performed an analysis of its GE Capital Aviation Services (known as GECAS for short) operations. In that piece, I compared it with Aircastle (AYR), an airplane leasing business with a market cap of $1.64 billion. Applying the same price/sales and price/operating profit multiples to GECAS, I believe today that those operations are worth between $10.47 billion and $18.88 billion. In addition to all of this, there are other assets on General Electric’s books, like the Lighting segment it's trying to offload the rest of and insurance-related assets within GE Capital. For the purpose of this analysis, I assigned a value to all of these remaining assets of just $2 billion.

Shares of General Electric look cheap

Putting all of this together, I was able to create the following table below. In it, you can see not only my current value range for the firm, but also how that stacks up against my old assessment of the business. Collectively, I believe that shares could be worth between $223.75 billion and $354.09 billion. This implies upside of between 99% for shareholders and 214.9%.

*Created by Author

One thing you might notice is that this range is wider than the $262.26 billion to $307.59 billion range I calculated previously. In part, this has been driven by stronger valuations from General Electric’s Capital segment, but it also has been driven by the low price/sales valuation adjustment for Aviation.

Takeaway

Since I made my initial case on April 25th that General Electric looks significantly undervalued, shares of the conglomerate have not treated investors well. Despite concrete plans now to break the company apart to some degree, shareholders are still worried to the point that the market cap of the firm has declined 7.1%. While there's certainly risk here, especially if some form of fraud bubbles up, this also could just be leaving far more upside for long-oriented investors down the road because in any case where fraud, a massive global recession, or gross negligence beyond what has been revealed, does not exist, the upside for shareholders looks incredibly appealing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GE over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.