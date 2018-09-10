K2M Shores Up A Weak Spot For Stryker

One of the best med-tech names out there, Stryker (SYK) doesn’t have many weaknesses, but the company’s spine business has been one notable exception. With a portfolio that has been lacking in innovation or differentiation, Stryker has seen its market share in spine drift lower against the likes of NuVasive (NUVA) and Globus (GMED) in recent years. Acquiring K2M (KTWO) is a strong step in shoring up the weakness of Stryker’s spine business, and while some investors may question Stryker’s decision to “double down” in a tough business, the long-term benefits of the move could be larger than they first appear.

The Deal

Stryker closed out August with the announcement that it had agreed to acquire K2M for $27.50 in cash. That values K2M for a little more than 4.1x my 12-month forward revenue estimate and comes close (within 10%) of my revenue-driven fair value estimate for the company. At around $1.4 billion in total deal value, acquiring K2M won’t meaningfully compromise Stryker’s M&A capacity and the deal should be accretive in a couple of years even with lower-than-average post-deal expense synergies.

Although acquisitions of spine businesses haven’t always gone smoothly (Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) acquisition of Synthes and Zimmer Biomet’s (ZBH) acquisition of LDR come to mind), K2M’s CEO is joining Stryker and will run the combined spine business. What’s more, there is not much channel or sales overlap between the two businesses, and although that is a big part of the reason I see less post-deal synergy here, it should also reduce some of the post-deal dis-synergies. Nevertheless, this deal could be a modest share-growth opportunity for NuVasive and Globus, particularly in the degenerative spine sub-segment of the market.

Go Bigger Or Go Home?

Stryker management had previously talked down its near-term M&A appetite in the spine space, but I believe management realized that the company’s spine business was in a precarious place. Although the company has good distribution and sales coverage, the company’s degenerative portfolio was aging and not really bringing all that much innovation to the market – particularly relative to the smaller pure-plays like NuVasive, Globus, and K2M. Management has talked of its plans to create a spinal robotics system by leveraging its existing MAKO platform, but that is still a little ways off and Stryker was likely looking at ongoing share erosion in its core business.

With that, I think the company had a choice – either find a way to revitalize the business quickly, or get out. Given the low multiple the business likely would have gotten in a sale and the arguably decent long-term prospects for the market, I believe Stryker made the better choice in revitalizing the business through M&A.

K2M brings a lot of positives to the table. Most notable is the company’s significant skew toward complex/deformity. While K2M has a low single-digit share of the overall spine market (around 3%), it has double-digit share in complex/deformity, and has been gaining on Johnson & Johnson and Medtronic (MDT). Relative to degenerative, there is significantly less reimbursement pressure in complex/deformity cases and much more significant barriers to entry.

K2M also brings a leading portfolio of 3D-printed implants (an area where Stryker has been getting more active), and a more innovative degenerative/minimally invasive portfolio. K2M is also in the early stages of leveraging its navigation/imaging partnership with BrainLab, though I would expect to see Stryker build out its own capabilities here.

Adding in K2M, Stryker will back into the low double-digits for overall spine market share, and more or less back to parity with NuVasive. The two companies have relatively little overlap in their sales and distribution, though, and I believe that increases the prospects for cross-selling synergies. Adding K2M should roughly double Stryker’s growth rate in spine (back into the mid-single-digits), and it gives the company a better platform to drive future innovation. Given the significant opportunities to leverage Stryker’s existing sales force in spine, though, this deal could end up outperforming expectations if and when the company leverages K2M’s more innovative MIS/degenerative portfolio and markets more aggressively against companies like NuVasive, Globus, Johnson & Johnson, and Medtronic. In other words, while K2M is presently a small player in MIS/degenerative, I think that has a lot more to do with the company’s sales infrastructure (and lack of leverage) than the quality of the products.

The Opportunity

I don’t expect a competing offer for K2M. While I think this is/was one of the best independent companies in the spine space, I don’t see a logical counter-bidder, as I think Zimmer already has its hands full and I don’t really see a company like Smith & Nephew (SNN) stepping up (and I believe antitrust issues could be a problem with a JNJ and/or Medtronic bid). I also believe the price is fair and that K2M shareholders are getting a reasonable valuation in the deal.



As for Stryker, a $1.4 billion deal isn’t a huge needle-mover in the short term for a company with a market cap of $63 billion-plus. I’m a little more bullish on the deal than the Street seems to be, as I see more potential to leverage the better reimbursement in complex/deformity and gain share more quickly by leveraging Stryker’s sales/distribution capabilities, but this deal doesn’t fundamentally change my thinking on Stryker (which is that it’s a fantastic company, but trading at a challenging valuation).

The Bottom Line

I wouldn’t buy or sell Stryker just because of this deal; if you were comfortable with the valuation before, I think you should still be comfortable and I think this was a sound strategic move, even if spine isn’t the market’s favorite market. This is a modest negative for NuVasive and Globus as Stryker was high on the list of potential acquirers for either company, but NuVasive seems to be getting its business back on track and Globus is leveraging excellent growth from its robotics business (and just getting into trauma), so I think any “why not them?” disappointment could be relatively short-lived.

