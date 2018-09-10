Corus Entertainment: Value Play Or Value Trap?

Even after the company reduced its dividend by nearly 80%, the dividend yield of 6.5% is still attractive.

Investment Thesis

Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF) (TSX:CJR.B) reduced its dividend by nearly 80%. The company's TV advertising revenue continues to decline year over year. This trend will likely continue as more and more consumers move away from watching traditional television. The company's shares have slid about 80% in the past year. As a result, the valuation is now very attractive. Even after the dividend reduction, investors can still earn a 6.5% yield.

Corus Entertainment cut its dividend by almost 80%

In its latest conference call, Corus announced that it would reduce its dividend by nearly 80%. Prior to the announcement, the company's annualized dividend of C$1.14 per share is equivalent to a dividend yield of 30.9%. However, this annualized dividend will be reduced to C$0.24 per share starting in September 2018. This means that its annualized dividend yield would drop to only 6.5%. Prior to the announcement, the stock had declined from C$11.79 per share to about C$6.25 per share. After the announcement of dividend cut, its share price slid even further. It is now down to the low of C$3.69 per share.

We believe there are several reasons why shares have dropped so much in the past year:

(1) The company's advertising revenue continues to decline. This causes investors many concerns as most of Corus' revenue comes from TV advertisement.

(2) Its long-term debt of about C$2 billion is a lot. Its net debt to segment profit of 3.38x at the end of fiscal Q3 2018 was only a slight decrease from 3.46x at the end of fiscal Q4 2017. At this rate, it would take five more years in order for its net debt to segment profit ratio to drop to its target of 3.0x, not to mention that its TV advertising revenue continues to decline. It is obvious that investors aren't comfortable with its debt at this level.

(3) The third reason is its dividend cut. In order for the company to free up some cash to repay its debt, Corus has no choice but to cut its dividend aggressively. However, the announcement likely triggered a sell-off as many dividend income investors, passive and active funds, rotated their money away.

Is it a value play or value trap?

Now that its shares have dropped over 70% in the past 12 months, many started to wonder whether it has reached the bottom or not. We will attempt to provide some of our insights.

It will be difficult to reverse the trend of declining advertising revenue

Below is the chart that shows Corus' advertising revenue growth rate in the past two years. As can be seen from the chart below, its Q3 2018 advertising revenue declined by 5% year over year. In the past eight quarters, there was only one quarter where we see its advertising increase year over year. The result is not a surprise as advertisers gradually shift to other platforms (e.g. YouTube (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), etc.). We believe the trend will continue as more and more consumers move away from watching traditional television to other video platforms.

Let us now take a look at this situation from another perspective. We will compare Corus' TV advertising revenue growth rate with Canadian real GDP growth rate in the chart below. The reason is simple. Advertisers tend to spend more when economic activities are strong (e.g. positive GDP growth). As can be seen from the chart, as Canada's GDP growth rate accelerates from Q4 2016 to Q4 2017, Corus' adverting revenue growth rate finally improved from a decline of nearly 9% year over year to 0% growth. As Canada's GDP growth rate slowed down a bit from Q3 2017 to Q2 2018, the company's advertising revenue growth rate turned negative again. We think this is an alarming signal. This trend is telling us that if Canada's GDP growth rate decelerates further, we could see a further decline in Corus' TV advertising revenue.

Valuation at a significant discount

Corus is currently trading at an EV to EBITDA ratio of 5.4x. As can be seen from the first chart below, its EV to EBITDA ratio is now about 1x multiple lower than three months ago, and 3x lower than a year ago. Its price to book ratio of 0.519x (second chart below) is also much lower than its five-year average of 1.15x.

Corus' valuation is also below the average of its Canadian peers. As seen in the chart below, its EV to EBITDA ratio is more than two multiples below DHX Media's (OTC:DMQHF) 7.917x and Stingray Digital Group's 7.869x. However, we must also recognize that its valuation is above TVA Group's 3.203x. Like Corus, TVA Group also struggles with declining advertising revenue.

Investor Takeaway

Corus' share price has dropped to a point that we believe is very attractive. For value investors, this may be a good time to invest, as the share price may gradually rebound. Its current low valuation may also make it a potential acquisition target. However, there is a lack of visibility of its future TV advertising revenue growth. For investors that can tolerate higher risk, Corus offers a good opportunity to earn a 6.5%-yielding dividend while waiting for its valuation to rebound. For dividend growth investors with a long-term investment horizon, Corus may not be a good choice, as there is still a lack of visibility on its advertising revenues.

