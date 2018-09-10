GrubHub: Smells Like A Good Investment

With the LevelUp acquisition, GrubHub will get access to an engaging technology stack and a large portfolio of restaurant relationships.

GrubHub’s deal with Yum Brands is likely to give a further boost to GrubHub’s cash flows.

GrubHub (GRUB) is one of the best consumer internet plays available. The scale of the company’s restaurant discovery and food delivery marketplace is making it almost a utility play much like WhatsApp. GRUB’s sustained market leadership, economics and scalability make it a good portfolio bet.

Unit economics

The increase in the GRUB’s active diner (or user) count, orders and gross food sales have led to an interesting mix of metrics. While the value of each order (value per grub) has been increasing, the average dollar spent by diners (AVOPD) has seen a significant decline.

The value/grub essentially refers to the average order value on GRUB's platform. This number has been steadily increasing on the back of inflation and increasing consumption per capita.

AVOPD is the money spent by an individual diner. As an example, suppose a diner placed 3 orders of $30 each during one quarter. This would make the value/grub 30 and AVOPD 90 (3x30).

The decline in AVOPD, despite an increase in order value, is due to a fall in the number of average orders per diner. The growing number of choices for the diners are likely to lead to a decline in the number of orders made on any one platform.

GRUB’s ability to upsell paid listings and delivery has allowed for the revenue margin to expand, which has offset the impact of a decline in order metrics. On a net basis, the adjusted EBITDA per diner has been quite stable.

GRUB charges a base rate (minimum commission rate) for non-sponsored listings and a fixed ~10% commission for delivery. Sponsored listings attract a higher commission. The commission rates increase based on a restaurant’s desire to appear ahead of competitors. Thus, as more restaurants join GRUB, the need to differentiate will lead to higher commission rates on listings. To increase its restaurant footprint and thus effectively its commission rates, GRUB has tied up with Yum Brands (YUM) and with LevelUp to also enhance integrations with restaurants.

The YUM deal

On Feb. 8, 2018, YUM and GRUB announced that the two companies would be entering a partnership. As per the scheme, GRUB would become the exclusive online ordering platform for pickup and delivery to YUM’s KFC and Taco Bell brands in the US. Additionally, YUM would invest $200 million in GRUB to help accelerate this rollout. GRUB will also partner with Pizza Hut’s delivery ecosystem to achieve greater reach.

EBITDA per order from the YUM deal is expected to be at the same levels as that of GRUB’s existing orders. The company plans to cover two-thirds of YUM’s US restaurants by the end of the calendar year 2018. At the end of 2Q18, in the US, YUM had a total of 10,546 restaurants between KFC and Taco Bell. At the end of 2Q18, GRUB had 85,000 restaurants on its platform with relationships with 125 brands.

The proposed LevelUp acquisition

During GRUB’s 2Q18 earnings call, the management had announced the proposed acquisition of LevelUp.

Grubhub's existing point-of-sale integration capabilities and provides restaurants with powerful CRM and analytical tools to help them drive more diners to their platform and increase volume from existing diners.

Source: GRUB press release

LevelUp sells white-label solutions for order management. It has over 200 restaurant brands as customers. All of the ~100,000 daily orders per day routed through LevelUp's platform are pickup only. The annual gross value of these orders is $400 million and the company does revenues of $30-40 million annually, closing in on a breakeven. GRUB expects to pay $390 million in cash for the deal and expects to generate synergies through:

bringing the restaurant orders (LevelUp white labelled) on GRUB’s own platform (upselling);

offering delivery and fulfillment capabilities (upselling); and

cross selling of options across the combined base restaurants.

Despite LevelUp’s reach, the economics of LevelUp’s order flow is very different from that of GRUB's.

GRUB’s initial focus is likely to be on subsuming LevelUp’s technology stack within its own platform, which would help further expansion of the revenue margin. The trickier part could be aligning financials.

GRUB’s TTM gross food sales is over 11x of that on the LevelUp network, with over 4x higher daily average orders. This translates into a ~3x differential in value/order.

At a revenue/order level, GRUB earns 6x of what LevelUp does. Thus, given GRUB earns $1.6 per order as EBITDA, migrating LevelUp’s erstwhile orders will be EBITDA negative for GRUB. Instead, GRUB would want to scale up the restaurants on LevelUp.

Source: GRUB Website

Using GRUB’s scale-up model and applying GRUB’s expected total commission rate on LevelUp’s business, the ramp up is likely to take 7-8 years!

Even after 7 years, GRUB's revenue per order (from LevelUp's restaurants) will reach to the level of GRUB's revenue per order today! The LevelUp acquisition is more of a horizontal play. Unless GRUB management is willing to sacrifice margins in the short term, the LevelUp acquisition should be aimed at increasing order value for existing customers.

Financials

The growth in diners and revenue margin is likely to get reflected in both revenue and EBITDA.

The focus on delivery and incremental services is likely to also ensure stable cash flow growth. Following is a summary of the key assumptions used in the GRUB Financial Model.

The major differences across the three scenarios are the velocity of diner acquisition, the velocity of onboarding restaurants and associated network effects. Due to the non-linear nature of GRUB’s revenue vs. linear nature of GRUB’s costs, to capture the long-term value, DCF is the best valuation method.

Risks to the GRUB thesis would include:

Restrictions on advertising: Post GDPR, there has been increasing caution on the use of end-user data. Any issues pertaining to user privacy will limit GRUB’s ability to charge premium pricing for restaurant listing, impacting the overall cash flows.

S&M cost for user acquisition: This metric has been fairly volatile for the company. GRUB expects to spend liberally to acquire users; however, competition-driven excesses can hurt cash flows.

Integration with LevelUp: As shown in the scenarios above, the LevelUp ramp is likely to be margin dilutive and thus can cause short-term pain for the stock.

Impact from YUM: YUM has become an investor and also will be competing for listing space on GRUB’s platform. Any hint of conflict of interest/suppression of competitor ratings can lead to a significant backlash.

GRUB is a richly valued stock (P/E of 72x and P/S of 15x) and the growth justifies a valuation premium.

Not only has the stock almost doubled YTD but also has the potential to run up further. Despite competition from the likes of Uber Eats and DoorDash, GRUB continues to grow both sides of its marketplace. The company’s leadership position, management’s track record of execution and the company’s business growth potential make GRUB a must-own stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.