Gold Miners Keeping Gold Price Suppressed

Gold's recent trading has been difficult for swing traders of late due to the lack of a clear trading direction from the yellow metal. We can see this in gold's recent daily cycle which has been not purposeful to sat the least. Remember gold was also in its timing band for an intermediate cycle low when it printed its lows on the 16th of last month. However, the rally out of these lows has been unconvincing, to say the least. Despite breaking through its daily down-cycle trend line and its 10-day moving average, price couldn't remain elevated and now we are back below $1,200 an ounce and below the 10-day moving average once more.

Both the mining complex and silver have printed lower lows since their August lows. Gold though (although trading weakly) has remained above its August lows. However, since the yellow metal topped on day 8 of this present daily cycle, risk remains elevated that this cycle will translate and make lower lows. Remember daily cycles in gold usually last around 20 to 30 days, which means if this cycle is to top later in its cycle, it needs to get rallying quickly. The longer the trading range continues, the more likely that lower lows are on the cards for gold.

Gold's recent struggles in rallying could be as a result of the weakness in the silver and mining complex. This is why we need to see a bottom in both of these struggling sectors before gold could be potentially unleashed. Although miners (GDX) made a lower low last Friday (7th), it finished the trading day strongly, which now means it has to trade just over $18 to complete a swing low. Let's see from both a short and long-term cycle standpoint, how the miners are holding up at present.

The daily cycle from late June to mid August spanned for well over 30 trading days. Therefore, with the current daily cycle at 16 days into its own cycle, it would not be anything out of the ordinary for a short cycle to follow a stretched cycle.

The same can be said for the miner's weekly or intermediate cycle. Its last intermediate cycle occurred along with the daily cycle bottom back on the 27th of June meaning we are 30+ weeks now waiting for the next intermediate bottom. As the chart below demonstrates, the miners have been caught in a sideways trading range for the best part of 20 months now.

Furthermore, we are now trading under the last clear yearly cycle low in the miners. A failed yearly cycle usually means that we are heading down into a multi-year 7-year cycle low. Since we appeared to have that multi-year low at the outset of 2016 (we are less than three years in), we would need to make consistent lower annual lows for the next 4 years or so. Possible but sounds unlikely...

Gold though has not traded below its previous year cycle low demonstrating that it has not delivered. The gold long-term chart is what is still holding out hope for the gold bulls. Gold leads the precious metals market but as mentioned, its rally out of its August lows has been very mute due to the underperformance of miners and silver. This week's trading should tell us a lot as to where the precious metals complex is going trade long term.

The one thing I would recommend to traders and investors alike is to be totally impartial to beliefs and emotions and remain mechanical and impartial when studying the charts. It can be very easy to believe a turn is coming due to divergences, volume, sentiment, etc. Sometimes we can be blinded by our opinion even though the charts and cycles can be stating the exact opposite. Remain detached. On any of our long precious metals positions, we will get out if the charts tell us to. One can always get back in at a later stage.

