Exact Sciences: Can It Make Colonoscopies A Thing Of The Past?

Introduction

Colorectal cancer is the 4th highest cancer killer in America killing around 268,000 people each year. One of the reasons that colorectal cancer is such a terrible killer is the fact that people don't get screened enough to catch the disease early. As a result, interventional treatments occur too late to significantly curtail the disease. A reason for this is that, for decades, the only screening method was a colonoscopy, which if you have ever received one (I have), there is a lot of preparation in order to clear out your gastrointestinal system to undergo the procedure. A colonoscopy is quite invasive as a camera is put up your rear-end to make sure that colon polyps and cancerous lesions have not formed. In addition to the time, there is the economic cost as the patient has to take off two days; one for prep and the other for the operation and recovery. In addition to lost work hours, a colonoscopy without insurance can range from $3,000 to $10,000. If you have insurance, you will only pay about a tenth of this cost, with your insurance picking up the rest of the tab. This presents a high cost burden on insurance providers and Medicare/Medicaid. There is a desperate need to screen more Americans in a less invasive way, so more people can have this devastating cancer detected earlier and the disease be treated effectively. In 2012, 16 million colonoscopies were performed according to the centers for disease control. The purpose of this article is to discuss other colorectal cancer screening kits that are non-invasive and can be administered at home. The current market for colorectal screening, including colonoscopies, is approximately $48 billion.

Non-invasive colorectal tests for the detection of blood

A major indicator of colorectal cancer is blood in the stool as pre-cancerous lesions as well as tumors will shed blood into the gastrointestinal track, which will end up in the stool of patients. Common non-invasive tests that had been previously done for colorectal screening were fecal immunochemical testing (FIT) or fecal occult blood tests (FOBT). These tests are able to detect blood if it is present in the stool. Neither of these tests are comprehensive as FOBT is more specific for identifying internal bleeding from higher in the digestive tracts, while FIT is more specific for finding blooding in the lower gastrointestinal tract. For both tests, multiple bowel movements must be reviewed for testing in order to get an accurate reading. FOBT requires a diet modification prior to taking the test where patients must avoid meat in particular red meat along with several other plant products. As such, the assay has limited use as patient compliance is an issue for these dietary restrictions.

EXAS and Cologuard

Exact sciences (EXAS) received approval for Cologuard in 2014 from the Food and Drug Administration. Cologuard is different from FIT and FOBT in that it can identify DNA markers from pre-cancerous lesions as well as cancer tumors in the gastrointestinal track in the stool. The reason for this is that cells in the intestine sloughed off and are then deposited in the stool. The DNA from these cells can be analyzed. In a patient who has developed colorectal cancer, some of the cancer cells will have sloughed off and be contained within the stool. Cologuard can detect the cancerous lesions within the DNA of these cells.

In addition, cologuard costs approximately $500, significantly cheaper than a colonoscopy. However, it is more expensive then FIT or FOBT tests which cost closer to $30-50. However, Cologuard has become recommended by the ACS for screening as it has greater accuracy in detecting colorectal cancer than FIT or FOBT. The recommendation for Cologuard screening is currently every 1 to 3 years depending on other risk factors that patient has.

Market penetration of EXAS's cologuard in non-invasive colorectal screening

EXAS has had a very aggressive marketing campaign that has targeted both physicians and patients. Currently, EXAS has 100,000 physicians who have ordered Cologuard testing for their patients. The campaign has been incredibly successful with over 1 million tests being completed since the launch of Cologuard three years ago. In addition, market research has shown that Cologuard has become a recognizable household brand especially among patients.

What is the most impressive though is the potential growth for EXAS. Currently, EXAS's Cologuard has a market share of just 2%. This means there is significant running room for the company. Also, recently, EXAS has announced that it has partnered with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) to promote and sell Cologuard. This I think is actually not a good sign for the company and rather indicates some weakness as Pfizer will now get a portion of sales as well as be able to have access to the large amount of data that EXAS has collected on its customers (patients). However, EXAS did get a 21% bump in its stock price upon the announcement.

Other competitors in the space

The non-invasive specific colorectal screening space is heating up with EDP Biotech, a privately held US company, having entered the space and developing Coloplex. Coloplex is a kit that can be used to test both for colorectal cancer DNA biomarkers as well as blood in the stool. Importantly, EDP Biotech is developing Coloplex so that it can screen for other gastrointestinal disease markers simultaneously. As a multiplexed kit with greater utility in screening patients for multiple diseases, including colorectal cancer might in the long run give Coloplex and EDP Biotech a competitive edge over Exact Sciences' Cologuard. This multiplexing is of interest to insurance companies as it would reduce costs overall for screening of disease as one test couple be used instead of several. This also would benefit the patient as they would only need to provide a single sample as opposed to several for the various different tests.

EDP Biotech has taken a different approval approach with targeting the European Union market first. While not currently available, the company believes that they can win approval from the EU in 2019 and could launch either later than year or early 2020.

Conclusion

There have been many recent advances in colorectal screening over the past 5 years that will benefit patients significantly and hopefully reduce the health burden of colorectal cancer. Exact Sciences has first to market advantage with Cologuard as a screening kit that can identify directly colorectal DNA biomarkers. However, EDP Biotech is trying to win approval in the EU for a similar multiplexed kit. I believe that EXAS is overvalued currently at $74 a share. I believe this to be the case as EXAS, while profitable with Cologuard, only has this one product currently available. As such a new competitor entering the field such as EDP Biotech could reduce revenue. This, however, would not occur for at least two years as EDP Biotech is first trying to win EU approval and then move into the US market. I will keep Exact Sciences on my radar because of its first to market advantage, its proven technology, and the ability of its management team to execute successful product launches. I hope that EXAS is developing other diagnostics with the new found cash from Cologuard. If EXAS falls below $36, I would starting buying in force as it has only captured 2% of market share and does have quite a bit of running room for growth. Please do your own due diligence when thinking of investigating any of the aforementioned companies.

