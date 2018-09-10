FireEye: Getting Profitable With Tougher Competition?

FireEye is expanding out of its niche market. But the company does not have the portfolio to compete with established security vendors.

Despite spending more than 40% of its revenue on marketing and sales, FireEye (FEYE) is growing in line with the IT security market. The management highlights profitability by using non-GAAP metrics. But the company is still generating important GAAP losses.

Also, the company is facing tougher competition by entering into the market of the main security vendors. Outside of its initial niche market, the company does not have a competitive advantage. And FireEye does not offer essential security solutions like firewalls and proxies in its portfolio.

The market values the company assuming an optimistic scenario in the medium-term.

Growth at the market rate

FireEye reported a revenue growth of 6% during the Q2 2018 earnings while billings increased by 13%.For the third quarter, the company guided on about 6% billing growth and 5% revenue growth. And for the FY 2018, the management indicated a billing growth of 10% and a revenue growth of 6%.

We are raising our 2018 guidance range for billings by $10 million to $825 million to $845 million, implying roughly 10% year-over-year growth at the midpoint of $835 million. - Frank Verdecanna, CFO

Source: Conference call Q2 2018

As the billings translate to revenue over a longer period of time, the billings are a leading indicator of the revenue growth of the company. In any case, whether we take the revenue or the billing into account, the company will be growing in a range of 6 to 10 percent next year.

This range corresponds to the expected growth of the security market according to different sources:

Despite recently publicized activities with Facebook (FB) and Google (GOOG) and high expenses, the company does not plan to gain any market share.

High expenses lead to losses

While keeping its market share, the company is generating losses. The table below shows that the GAAP losses amounted to $72.9 million in Q2 2018.

Source: Q10 Q2 2018

The losses are related to the high expenses in sales and marketing. But the management highlights the decrease of these costs:

We've gone from spending more than 60% of revenue on sales and marketing in 2016, which was one of the highest percentages in our industry, to an estimated 38% to 40% in 2018, which is better than the industry average. - William T. Robbins, Executive Vice President of Worldwide Sales

Source: Conference call Q2 2018

The management seems to be optimistic when announcing 38 to 40% sales and marketing for 2018. The financial statements show 46% in Q2 2018 and 47% in H1 2018.

And the management communicates around non-GAAP performance:

We achieved non-GAAP profitability in the second quarter, and we are on track to deliver non-GAAP profitability and positive free cash flow for 2018. On a rolling four quarter basis, we generated $55 million in non-GAAP operating cash flow and were free cash flow positive for the first time. These are important milestones in our efforts to achieve our long-term financial targets and build shareholder value. - Frank Verdecanna, CFO

Source: Press release Q2 2018

But all these metrics don't take into account the share-based compensations. As shown in the table below, share-based compensations amount to $81 million for H1 2018 or 18.1% of revenue.

Source: Q10 Q2 2018

When putting aside costs representing more than 18% of revenue, it is easier to announce profits.

Targeting more markets

FireEye started as a niche market security player. The company offered niche products that complemented the existing security architectures. The company is now offering network security, email, and endpoint security solutions. And Helix is the cloud-based security management, analytics, and orchestration solution.

Thus, FireEye is now competing with the big security players like Cisco (CSCO), Checkpoint (CHKP), Palo Alto (PANW), and Fortinet (FNET).

FireEye has been transitioning from appliances to a subscription-based business. This evolution is not even a choice for security companies. The shift to the cloud solutions force the vendors to adapt to this new environment.

The management insists on the capability of the company to offer an integrated, complete solution:

That said, where we saw a nice uptick in interest as we rolled this out was nobody can offer that full bundle and nobody can offer the vision of, if you invest with FireEye even on a point product, you have the opportunity to get a full solution over time, if that's kind of what meets your IT and security needs and your budget and your ability to digest our solution. So the thing that's really been encouraging, from the customers that we've talked to, as well as from the partners that are giving us feedback, is it gives a differentiated way of going into those customers and solving the solution kind of in a one-stop shop that no one else is really capable of doing.

Source: Conference call Q2 2018

FireEye does not plan to offer two essential elements of a security architecture: a firewall and a proxy solution. Thus, the management is optimistic by qualifying the company as a one-stop shop.

Also, other companies like Cisco and Check Point can also act as a one-stop shop to offer a full security solution.

Thus, I don't see the FireEye accelerating while expanding into the market of established security vendors. Some competitors will keep on focusing on market shares, like Palo Alto and Fortinet. And some companies like Cisco have a more complete portfolio.

Valuation

We have seen that FireEye is generating losses while growing at about the same pace as the security market. We have also seen that the company, by expanding out of its niche market, will be facing a tougher competition. Yet, the management expects a long-term operating margin at about 20%.

So, we’ve given our long-term target at our Analyst Day of roughly 20% operating margin, but every year because we are growing revenues faster than OpEx, we expect to see increases in the op margin and cash flow margin. - Frank Verdecanna, CFO

Source: FireEye - Citi global technology challenge 2018

To see how the market values the company, I make the following generous assumptions:

The 2018 revenue reaches the top of the guidance at $845 million.

The company is growing its revenue at 10%.

The company will realize 20% of operating margin with no dilution. With a 20% tax rate, the net margin would be around 16%.

Thus, in five years, the company's revenue will amount to about $1.36 billion. At 16% net margin, the company will generate a net income of $218 million.

At a current market capitalization of $3 billion, the market gives a PE-Ratio of 13.8 based on non-discounted earnings in five years, with optimisitic assumptions. Thus, the market seems to value the company for an excellent execution.

FireEye could be the target for an acquisition. But most of its products overlap with the solution offered by established vendors. A company could be interested in the niche products, though.

Conclusion

FireEye is expanding beyond its niche security market to compete with the main security vendors. But the company does not propose essential elements (firewalls, proxies) to offer a complete integrated security solution.

Also, despite high sales and marketing expenses, the company is not gaining market share. And the company is still losing money.

The market prices the company to maintain its market share and reach a 20% operating margin in the medium term. This valuation is too high for me as it does not offer any margin of safety in case this optimistic scenario does not materialize.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.