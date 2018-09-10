Red Hat, Inc.: Valuation Is A Little Stretched, But Supported By High Growth Cloud Market

The stock price reacted negatively to last quarter's earnings call and this provided shareholders the needed reset to purchase shares at a better value.

Synopsis

Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) is a technology leader that provides sophisticated software solutions utilizing open source software to offer and manage cloud services for customers. The company operates in a high growth market segment and is relatively smaller than peers Microsoft (MSFT) and Oracle (ORCL). The stock price has performed tremendously over the past few years, as the company continues to increase revenues in the low 20% range. The share price achieved an all-time high this year and is being supported by the high growth opportunities in the Linux product and service markets, as enterprises upgrade their cloud computing infrastructure.

Financial Trends

The company has good revenue diversification and is global with two-thirds of revenues from customers in North America, around 20% derived from Europe and 12% from Asia/Pacific. The company operates a subscription-based revenue model, with the minimum subscription term being a year and most other contracts lasting longer. The company has high gross margins as result of operating a subscription/software-based revenue model. The gross margins are near 85%; however, this doesn't translate straight to profitability because sales and marketing expenses are a significant portion of operating expenses and drag the profitability of the company lower. The company has stated they need to focus on cutting operating expenses to drive margins higher and increase profitability. Software and service companies are highly dependent on sales staff and marketing departments to accelerate the market deployment of the product and nearly 50% of the operating expenses are related to SGA.

Red Hat has never paid a dividend and the company has no plans to. However, on June 21, the company announced a plan to repurchase an additional $1 billion of shares. The share repurchase strategy is a part of the company's corporate strategy to return capital to shareholders.

Market and Trends

The development of the cloud has been increasing rapidly; recent data shows at least 77% of enterprises have one application operating on the cloud infrastructure. Enterprises are investing $2.2 million on average a year in cloud services, with most of their budget going to SaaS and IaaS. Company managements are guiding their enterprises to incorporate the Cloud infrastructure into their applications and digital architecture. A report by Gartner forcasted the market growth rate of 21.4% for 2018 and these figures are expected to accelerate into 2020. As more companies adopt the cloud technology and infrastructure, the market and revenues will ramp significantly and Red Hat stands to benefit tremendously.

The Company

In fiscal 2018, Red Hat's stock performed brilliantly by reaching an all-time high of $176.27 during June. The stock performance is evidence of the strength of the company’s services and the ability to deploy enterprise solutions all around the world.

The stock reacted negatively after the earnings call in June because the company didn’t beat market expectations and the share price dropped over 15% from previous highs. The market expected better sales and EPS and didn't meet the market consensus. Investors pay a premium for high growth companies because they have the ability to translate this growth into high levels of profitability and it appears investors' expectations are loftier than the company can currently perform.

The stock recovered from its June collapse because the market tempered earnings expectations and saw strength in cash flow generation. Red Hat remains a high growth company exposed to a high growth market segment and the corresponding charts show the sustained revenue expansion and increasing free cash flows over the last twelve months.

The company’s application development and emerging technologies is strengthening cash flows and providing additional growth opportunities. Investors are beginning to diminish their worries about the performance of Red Hat because application development and emerging technologies represents 23% of the company’s $712M subscription revenues, and growth in this segment has been extremely high at 37%. The subscription revenue growth rate is the highest between the three divisions of the company. The company has been active in M&A; they have acquired two companies within the last year and a portfolio of assets from another company. The two acquired companies were CoreOS Inc. and Codenvy S.A. CoreOS was acquired for $238 million in cash and this company will complement Red Hat's Open Shift platform and allow developers to create applications for the hybrid cloud environment.

Comparative Analysis

Red Hat is participating in a rapidly evolving industry with constant new product innovations. Their competitors include large software and technology companies with significant financial capabilities and greater market penetration. Company peers include Microsoft, Oracle and IBM (IBM), among many others. All of their peers have significantly larger market share than Red Hat, as they offer a comprehensive suite of software and hardware solutions. Some of the services Red Hat's peers specialize in include operating system solutions, virtualization services, middleware applications, cloud technology, emerging technologies, and services related to software.

There are other competitors that do not have a comprehensive portfolio of services and products that Red Hat and its peers have. These peers offer specialized solutions in tertiary markets. The enterprises offering very specialized products include VMware (VMW), which is concentrated on virtualization, Pivotal (PVTL) and MuleSoft (CRM) in the middle-ware offerings, Mirantis and Docket on the emerging technology and applications, and Ubuntu on the operating system products.

Nevertheless, Red Hat has a competitive strategy focused on their unique business model that includes a variety of platforms which allow satisfactory tracking and management of their customers. The key to success for the company is the Red Hat Enterprise Linux operating system, which is known for its flexibility and scalability. The strength of the operating system has been capturing potential clients since its debut and ingraining users in the ecosystem of services. This ecosystem is allowing Red Hat to offer more of their products and permitting the customer to have a more catered experience and 100% cloud functionality.

Valuation

Red Hat surprises investors at earnings, as the company tends to beat earning estimates often. The 2nd quarter 2018 earnings announcement surprised to the downside and appears to be a reaction to short-term headwinds. Despite the negative reaction to the last conference call, the company has strong financial statements, promising cash flow growth and a great outlook for years to come. The outlook in the cloud and software industry is unrelenting and I believe Red Hat has the capabilities to capture additional market share based on the strength of their product and service offerings.

Based on the market growth potential and the company's small market share (relative to peers), I derive a $165 price target. This implies an 11.7% return from the current share price levels. The forward EV/EBITDA is 24.8x and it’s very high compared to peers. The difference in the multiples can be attributed to the company's significantly smaller market capitalization (relative to peers) and ability to grow substantially. The high metric is justified because the market is willing to pay for the high growth opportunities in the cloud computing space.

Some metrics supporting my valuation include:

The sustained incremental growth of the cash flows.

The application development and emerging technology segment is experiencing substantial growth of 37% CAGR. (Source: Company 2nd Quarter Earning Call).

The company renewed the share repurchase authorization for an additional $1 billion into 2019 and shows management's commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

The market potential in the cloud industry is entering to its full demand and Red Hat will benefit from this trend.

How to play the stock in options

Strategy: Vertical Bull Spread

The goal of this strategy is to use the options market in tandem with owning long shares and limit the initial outlay while providing upside exposure. The options pricing model indicates 44% of total pricing movement will produce profit for the trade, with nearly 10.4% of outcomes producing the maximum gain. The options pricing model indicates 3.02% of pricing outcomes will produce a maximum loss situation. I like this play on Red Hat because the stock only needs to rally roughly 3% from current share price levels to create a maximum gain situation. If the share price goes through a period of consolidation and falls, you are limited on the amount of capital you can lose.

Buy the $140 call option for $1,090 premium with an expiration date of October 19th.

Sell the $150 call option for $540 premium with an expiration date of October 19th.

The share price needs to be at or above $150 at expiration on October 19th to make the max gain of $450.

If the share price is below $140 at expiration on October 19th, you lose $550.

Conclusion

The 2nd quarter earnings reaction and the share price dip represented a long-term buying opportunity and the options strategy presented gives investors an alternative to owning shares while capturing the upside in the share price. Red Hat will realize the growth opportunities of the cloud computing market segment as part of their business strategy and this should support the share price in the near term, as well as power shares higher.

Options trading involves risk

Options trading is not for everyone, and this strategy is for experienced investors. I highlighted this strategy to show a unique perspective of trading Red Hat. If you have any questions about how to implement this strategy, contact a finance professional for guidance.

Disclaimer: Copper Canyon LLC is a Registered Investment Advisor in Orlando, Florida. We have outlined our market commentary, and all information detailed in this article is not investment advice; it merely indicates the opinions and views of Copper Canyon LLC and its Investment Advisors. Any forward-looking statements or share price calculations should not be construed as Investment Advice and are for market commentary purposes only. Forward-looking statements are not indicative of future performance and cannot be interpreted as such. We have no responsibility to update any forward looking statements. This commentary was created by Dylan Quintilone, Investment Advisor Representative of Copper Canyon LLC. Copper Canyon LLC is a State of Florida Registered Investment Advisor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I do not manage any client positions in Red Hat Common Stock. I reserve the right to initiate a position within 72 hours of publishing this content.